Permits and applications
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PAG-01 General NPDES Permit for Discharges of Stormwater Associated with Small Construction Activities
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DEP’s Clean Water Academy PAG-01 Training
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PAG-02 General NPDES Permit for Discharges of Stormwater Associated with Construction Activities
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DEP’s Clean Water Academy PAG-02 Training
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Application for an Individual NPDES Permit for Discharges of Stormwater Associated with Construction Activities
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Notice of Intent (NOI) for Coverage under the Erosion and Sediment Control General Permit (ESCGP-4) for Earth Disturbance Associated with Oil and Gas Exploration, Production, Processing, or Treatment Operations or Transmission Facilities
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Application for an Individual Erosion and Sediment Control (E&S) Permit
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Chapter 102 Permit Modules E&S Module 1, PCSM Module 2, Antidegradation Module 3, and Riparian Buffer Module 4
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Application for NPDES or WQM Permit TransferUsed for transferring Chapter 102 permits and other permits.
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Application for NPDES or WQM Permittee Name ChangeUsed when a permittee’s name changes but there is not a permit transfer.
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General Information Form (GIF)Used for Individual NPDES and E&S Permits.
Published forms
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Chapter 102 FormsThis folder contains the Co-Permittee Liability Release Form, Co-Permittee Acknowledgement Form for Chapter 102 Permits, Chapter 102 County Notification Form, Chapter 102 Municipal Notification Form, Chapter 102 Visual Site Inspection Report, Chapter 102 Pre-Application Meeting Request Form, MS4/CSS Notification Form, Erosion Potential Analysis Form, New Property Owner Notification Form, and Stormwater Control Measure (SCM) Construction Certification Form.
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Chapter 102 Annual Report
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Chapter 102 Annual Report Instructions
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Notice of Termination Form
Chapter 102 pilot program
Alternative Best Management Practices (BMPs)
Guidance
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Erosion and Sediment Pollution Control Program Manual (PDF)(386-2134-001, March 2012)
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Corrections for Erosion and Sediment Pollution Control Program Manual (PDF)
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Pennsylvania Stormwater Best Management Practices Manual (PDF)(363-0300-002, December 2006)
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Draft Post-Construction Stormwater Management (PCSM) Manual (PDF)(386-0300-001, January 28, 2023)
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By Villanova University Recorded Presentation on Draft PCSM Manual
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Riparian Forest Buffer Guidance (PDF)(386-5600-001, November 27, 2010)
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Guidelines for Development and Implementation of Environmental Emergency Response Plans (PDF)(400-2200-001, April 2001)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Erosion and Sediment Control (E&S) (PDF)(Revised 6/2/25)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Chapter 102 Permit Amendments (PDF)(Revised 4/9/26)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Chapter 102 Permitting for Solar Panel Projects (PDF)(Revised 2/19/26)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Chapter 102 Erosion Potential Analysis (PDF)(Revised 7/16/26)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Chapter 102 Common Plan of Development or Sale (PDF)(Revised 11/14/25)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Chapter 102 Notice of Termination (NOT) (PDF)(Revised 2/24/25)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Chapter 102 Road Maintenance Activities (PDF)(Revised 4/9/26)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Managed Release Concept for Post-Construction Stormwater Management (PDF)(Revised 8/15/25)
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Chapter 102 Site Restoration Projects (PDF)(Revised 9/8/23)
Implementation Tools
Post-Construction Stormwater Management (PCSM) Spreadsheet
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(Version 2.2, April 2026) DEP PCSM Spreadsheet (XLSB)This spreadsheet developed by DEP is intended to assist with stormwater analyses required by Chapter 102 for PCSM Plans. The spreadsheet is a macro-enabled Excel binary file.
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DEP PCSM Spreadsheet Instructions (PDF)
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DEP PCSM Spreadsheet TrainingPA Clean Water Academy training available to assist users.
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Important NoteIt is recommended that users check this site periodically for the latest updates to the spreadsheet. Updates are made as calculation or functional errors are identified and corrected. A new version number will be provided only when significant changes or enhancements are made to the spreadsheet, not when errors are corrected or minor changes are made.
Pre-Development Site Characterization (PDSC) Spreadsheet
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(Version 1.1, April 2026) DEP PDSC Spreadsheet (XLSM)This spreadsheet is used in conjunction with PCSM Module 2 to evaluate the adequacy of pre-development site characterization activities.
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DEP PDSC Spreadsheet Instructions (PDF)
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DEP PDSC Spreadsheet TrainingPA Clean Water Academy training available to assist users.
Managed Release Concept (MRC) Spreadsheet
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(Version 1.3, July 2026) MRC Spreadsheet (XLSM)This spreadsheet is used to determine volume management credit for MRC SCMs if the MRC Simplified Design Standards are NOT implemented.
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MRC Spreadsheet Instructions (PDF)
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(Version 1.0, November 2024) MRC Simplified Design Spreadsheet (XLSX)This spreadsheet is used to determine volume management credit for MRC SCMs if the MRC Simplified Design Standards ARE implemented.
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(Version 1.6, August 2026) MRC Paper (PDF)This document identifies two types of MRC design standards.
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DEP MRC Training Course
Chapter 102 Fact Sheet
Stormwater Thermal Analysis Spreadsheet
SCM Crediting Spreadsheets
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(DRAFT) SCM 3.3.1 Spreadsheet – PNSFs (XLSM)This spreadsheet calculates volume and water quality management credit for Protected Natural Stormwater Features (PNSFs) (feedback can be submitted to RA-EPChapter102@pa.gov).
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SCM 3.3.1 Spreadsheet Instructions – PNSFs (PDF)
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(DRAFT) SCM 3.3.2 Spreadsheet – Open Spaces (XLSM)This spreadsheet calculates water quality management credit for Preserved Natural Open Spaces (feedback can be submitted to RA-EPChapter102@pa.gov).
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SCM 3.3.2 Spreadsheet Instructions – Open Spaces (PDF)
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(DRAFT) SCM 3.4.1 Spreadsheet – Impervious Disconnection (XLSM)This spreadsheet calculates volume management credit for the disconnection of impervious surfaces with vegetated filter strips (feedback can be submitted to RA-EPChapter102@pa.gov).
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SCM 3.4.1 Spreadsheet Instructions – Impervious Disconnection (PDF)
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(DRAFT) SCM 3.4.2 Spreadsheet – RFBs (XLSM)This spreadsheet calculates volume and water quality management credit for Riparian Forest Buffers (RFBs) (feedback can be submitted to RA-EPChapter102@pa.gov).
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SCM 3.4.2 Spreadsheet Instructions – RFBs (PDF)
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(DRAFT) SCM 3.4.4 Spreadsheet – Revegetation and Soil Restoration (XLSM)This spreadsheet calculates volume management credit for the revegetation and soil restoration SCM (feedback can be submitted to RA-EPChapter102@pa.gov).
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SCM 3.4.4 Spreadsheet Instructions – Revegetation and Soil Restoration (PDF)
SCM Suites Planning Tool
Training
DEP has developed a number of Chapter 102 training courses that are available to the public. These courses are located in DEP's Clean Water Academy (CWA). If you would like a record of completion for these courses with your name on it, you must obtain a CWA account. Otherwise you may access certain courses as a guest. To obtain an account visit the CWA Contact page and click on the “REQUEST NEW ACCOUNT" link. Complete and submit the form to request an account. You will be notified when your account has been created (typically between 1 and 3 business days).
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Managed Release Concept (MRC) Training Course
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Discharge Point (DP) vs. Point of Analysis (POA) Training Course
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Pre-Development Site Characterization Spreadsheet Training Course
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Qualified Visual Site Inspector Training Program
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Gain Access to the Qualified Visual Site Inspector Training Program
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2024 PAG-02 General Permit Training Course
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Other Chapter 102 Training CoursesAvailable to the public.
Other resources
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Chapter 102 PCSM Recording Checklist(DOCX)
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Chapter 102 PCSM Recording Checklist Instructions(PDF)
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Sample Instrument for the Declaration of Restrictions and Covenants(PDF)
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Qualified Site Inspector Alternatives Alternative Qualifications List(PDF)
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E&S BMP Inspection Checklists(DOCX)
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PCSM SCM Inspection Checklists(DOCX)
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Erosion and Sedimentation Standard Construction Details AutoCAD/Civil3D 2010-2013(Compressed CAD files; to uncompress delete the .txt extension after download)
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Erosion and Sedimentation Standard Construction Details AutoCAD/Civil3D 2007-2009(Compressed CAD files; to uncompress delete the .txt extension after download)
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Erosion and Sedimentation Standard Construction Details AutoCAD/Civil3D 2004-2006(Compressed CAD files; to uncompress delete the .txt extension after download)
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Erosion and Sedimentation Standard Construction Details CAD Files in PDF Format
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NOAA's Precipitation Data Frequency Server - Atlas 14 Rainfall Data Pennsylvania Data Map
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NOAA's Precipitation Data Frequency Server - Atlas 14 Rainfall Data National Data Map
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Standard Operating Procedures for E&S and NPDES PermitsUnder Clean Water.
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Homeowners Guide to Stormwater BMP Maintenance (PDF)
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E&S Plan Template for Timber Harvesting
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Best Management Practices for Timber Harvest Operations(PDF)
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Acronyms and Abbreviations for Chapter 102 Program(PDF)