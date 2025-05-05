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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Permits and applications

    Chapter 102 pilot program

    Guidance

    Implementation Tools

    Post-Construction Stormwater Management (PCSM) Spreadsheet

    Pre-Development Site Characterization (PDSC) Spreadsheet

    Managed Release Concept (MRC) Spreadsheet

    Chapter 102 Fact Sheet

    Stormwater Thermal Analysis Spreadsheet

    SCM Crediting Spreadsheets

    SCM Suites Planning Tool

    Training

    DEP has developed a number of Chapter 102 training courses that are available to the public. These courses are located in DEP's Clean Water Academy (CWA). If you would like a record of completion for these courses with your name on it, you must obtain a CWA account. Otherwise you may access certain courses as a guest. To obtain an account visit the CWA Contact page and click on the “REQUEST NEW ACCOUNT" link. Complete and submit the form to request an account. You will be notified when your account has been created (typically between 1 and 3 business days). 