Counties are responsible for the preparation, enactment, implementation, administration, and enforcement of Act 167 Plans, and for obtaining the necessary financial support. Under Section 17 of Act 167, DEP is authorized to administer grants to municipalities and counties to provide reimbursement for up to 75% of the allowable costs associated with the preparation or update of an Act 167 Plan and for the administrative, enforcement, and implementation costs incurred by the county or municipalities.

Funding Availability

Act 167 grants and reimbursements are available when funds are appropriated by the General Assembly for such purposes. The recent state budgets have included approximately $2M in annual funding for DEP to administer through grants and reimbursements to municipalities and counties for the development or update of Act 167 Plans.

Funding for Counties

DEP’s execution of grant agreements with counties for preparation or revision of Act 167 Plans is governed by 25 Pa. Code Chapter 111. Grant agreements specify that the county prepare the Act 167 plan or revision in at least two phases. Phase I includes the preparation and submission by the county of a scope of study under 25 Pa. Code § 111.14 for review and approval by DEP. After the approval of Phase I, DEP will have the discretion to authorize the county to prepare Phase II, consisting of a detailed watershed stormwater plan or revision and other phases that may be required, based on the level of effort and cost approved in the scope of study.

The application to apply for Phase 1 funding, the development of an Act 167 Plan scope of study, is included as part of the Growing Greener Plus grant program. The required components for a Phase 1 scope of study are listed in 25 Pa. Code § 111.14. Guidance for applying for Phase 1 funding is found within the Growing Greener Plus grant guidance.

The application period for funding for Phase II, Act 167 Plan development or revision, will be announced at a later date. When available, the link to the Phase II application will be posted to this website. In order to be eligible to apply for Phase II funding, counties must complete a Phase I scope of study consistent with the requirements of 25 Pa. Code § 111.14.

Funding for Municipalities

After a new or updated Act 167 Plan has been adopted by a county, the municipalities within the county must adopt and implement local ordinances to regulate land development in a manner that is consistent with the Act 167 Plan.

When funding is available, municipalities located within counties with current and approved by DEP, Act 167 Plans may request partial reimbursement for eligible expenses incurred in the adoption or revision of ordinances or regulations and other actual administrative, enforcement and implementation costs incurred in complying with the Act 167 Plan. Costs eligible for reimbursement are listed in 25 Pa. Code § 111.23.

Only municipalities that have enacted a stormwater ordinance that is consistent with a model ordinance contained in a current and approved Act 167 Plan are eligible for reimbursement. Municipalities updating ordinances independent of a county Act 167 Plan or plan update are not eligible for municipal reimbursements. The cap for reimbursement of allowable costs by eligible municipalities is $9,999 and is subject to the availability of funds.

A sample municipal reimbursement form (3850-FM-BPMPSM0059) and instructions are available in eLibrary. The sample municipal reimbursement form is for informational purposes only and may not be used to submit a reimbursement application. All applications for municipal reimbursements must be submitted online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application (ESA) system.

A brief web-based training with guidance on tracking eligible expenses and completing municipal reimbursement request is available in Clean Water Academy.