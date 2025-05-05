Operator Security Training Course

Requirement:

Beginning 9/18/2010, all certified operators must complete the required security course by the end of the operator's first full three-year cycle. Failure to complete the course will result in the loss of your license. You only need to take the course once!

The required training is available in three formats: Web-based course titled "Security and Cybersecurity for the Water and Wastewater Sector" (Course ID 10035), or correspondence (Course ID 2953), or classroom (Course ID 2952) courses titled "Securing Drinking Water and Wastewater Facilities." These are the only courses that fulfill the requirement. You only need to take one of the versions. The classroom and correspondence versions are worth 5.0 contact hours. The web-based version is only available through EarthWise Academy and is worth 3.0 contact hours.

In addition to fulfilling the security course requirement, the contact hours count towards your continuing education requirements. You may take the course before your next full cycle to fulfill the security course requirement. However, the continuing education hours will only count in your current cycle.

Taking the Course:

Web-based:

The web-based version is available through DEP's Earthwise Academy eLearning site: www.padepelearn.com. Under "Required Security Training" click on course 10035, Security and Cybersecurity in the Water and Wastewater Sector. Follow the log-in instructions displayed.

Classroom Version:

To find classroom training of the course, go to the Earthwise Events Calendar and click on the calendar dates marked "Securing Drinking Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities (Classroom)".

Alternatively, you can find a list of training providers that deliver theclassroom versions of this training by opening the Security Course Provider Table.

Correspondence Version: