IMPORTANT Cybersecurity Preparedness message:

Please take the time to review the following information from the Operator Certification Board regarding cybersecurity preparedness: Cybersecurity Preparedness Message

To view the certification exam dates, go to Certification Exam Schedule webpage.

IMPORTANT 2026 Application Submission Deadlines for each Board Meeting: The State Board for Certification of Water & Wastewater Systems Operators (Board) has established deadlines in advance of each Board Meeting for receipt of all complete initial, upgrade and reciprocity applications. Please see below table for a list of all 2026 Board Meeting dates and the associated deadlines for receipt of a complete application at DEP Operator Certification, PO Box 8454, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8454:

Board Meeting Date Complete Application Received By Deadline February 11, 2026 January 28, 2026 April 14, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 4, 2026 May 21, 2026 August 18, 2026 August 4, 2026 October 13, 2026 September 29, 2026 December 9, 2026 November 25, 2026

In order to allow adequate time for Department and Board members to evaluate applications, any application that is received after the deadline listed above for each Board meeting will be considered by the Board at the following Board meeting. For example, applications which are received on January 29, 2026 will be considered at the April 14, 2026 Board meeting.

Please review important notices from the Operator Certification Board and the Training Section here:

Required Security Course - All Operators

The Water and Wastewater Systems Operators' Certification Regulation mandates that all certified operators complete the DEP's system security course called "Securing Drinking Water and Wastewater Facilities." This requirement encompasses all classifications of operators, including those with a "grandfathered" certificate (i.e., NTNC drinking water certificate or CSSP wastewater certificate). The course must be completed by the end of the operator's first full cycle that begins on or after October 1, 2010. So, if your license expiration date is 9/30/13, 12/31/13, 3/31/14, 6/30/14 and on, you MUST have the security course completed. Failure to complete the course will result in the loss of your license. You only need to take the course once!

For more information on completing the course, go to the security training course webpage.

Report On Pennsylvania's Operator Certification Program

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires all states to complete an external review of their Operator Certification Program at least once every five years. External program reviews provide the state with a report describing the results of the review and listing recommendations for improving the program.

In 2015, DEP initiated an external review covering calendar years 2011 through 2015. The Certification Program Advisory Committee (CPAC) served as the review team. CPAC's final report was presented to the State Board for Certification of Water and Wastewater Systems Operators (Board) on Dec. 10, 2015. The board unanimously approved the report.

The following information includes the strengths of Pennsylvania's operator program, areas of weakness, and recommendations for improvements. The information also includes the results of an electronic statewide survey that was distributed to drinking water and wastewater certified operators, system owners, training and exam providers, and examinees during July 1 through Sept. 30, 2015.

Five-Year External Review Report (PDF) – a 10-page report on the Operator Certification Program covering calendar years 2011 through 2015.

Appendix A (PDF) – statistics presented in graphical format on operator certificates in Pennsylvania, operator demographics, certification exam pass rates and exams offered, facility types, numbers of uncertified operators and inappropriately certified operators, and much more.

Appendix B (PDF) – all questions in the electronic survey and a breakdown of the answers as well as all of the respondents' unaltered comments.

The State Board for Certification of Water and Wastewater Systems Operators (63 P.S. §§ 1001 to 1015.1)

The Water and Wastewater Systems Operators Certification Act (Act) created the State Board for Certification of Water and Wastewater Systems Operators (Board). The Board consists of the DEP's Secretary, or designated representative, and six additional Board members appointed by the Governor.

The Board's duties and powers include (1) the review of applications for certification, recertification, and renewal of certification of water and wastewater system operators; (2) administration of DEP examinations concerning the competency of applicants for certification and recertification; and (3) review, provide written comments, and make recommendation to DEP on proposed rules and regulations implementing the Act prior to the submission to the Environmental Quality Board.

For more information, visit the State Board for Certification of Water and Wastewater System Operators in the Public Participation Center web page.

Advisory Concerning Operator Misconduct

The Water and Wastewater Systems Operators Certification Act (Act) grants DEP with the ability to petition the State Board for Certification of Water and Wastewater Systems Operators (Board) to revoke, suspend, or modify the certification of water and wastewater system operators based on operator misconduct. Operator misconduct includes, but is not limited to, falsification of certification application, certificates, sample results, monitoring records, or other records relating to the operation of a water and wastewater system. The Act grants the Board with the authority to revoke, suspend, or modify an operator's certificate based on the operator's misconduct.

DEP has petitioned the Board to take action on a number of cases involving falsification of operating records and falsification of certificates. Under Pennsylvania's Crimes Code (18 Pa.C.S. §§ 101 to 9402), it is a criminal offense if a person knowingly makes a false entry in, or false alteration of a record or document that (1) belongs to, is received by, or is kept by a government agency for its own information or records, or (2) is required by law to be kept by others for information of the government. A person committing this offense is guilty of tampering with public records or information (18 Pa.C.S. § 4911), a second degree misdemeanor. If the person committing this offense also acted with intent to defraud or injure anyone, the offense is a third degree felony. A person committing this offense may be subject to prosecution in the appropriate Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas.

Operator Certification Regulations Finalized

The Water and Wastewater Systems Operators Certification Program Regulations, Chapter 302 were published as final in the Pennsylvania Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2010. There are a few things that will change as a result of the new regulations. These include:

creation of a laboratory supervisor subclassification;

requirement that a general work plan and/or a system specific management plan be developed for circuit rider systems;

successful completion of Securing Drinking Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities security training course by every certified operator;

accelerated Certification; and

new fees to cover the costs for program implementation.

Operator Certification fee table.

Frequently Asked Questions