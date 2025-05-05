The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has requirements to ensure safe drinking water is available to the public. These requirements apply to both community and noncommunity public water systems. While community systems provide drinking water to places where people live (e.g. municipalities, mobile home parks, sub-divisions), noncommunity water systems provide drinking water to the public at other locations.



Public Water Systems (PWSs) are water systems that provide water to the public for human consumption. A water system is a PWS if it serves at least 15 service connections or regularly serves an average of at least 25 people for at least 60 days of the year. PWSs are classified as community PWSs or noncommunity PWSs. Water for human consumption includes water that is used for drinking, bathing and showering, cooking, dishwashing or maintaining oral hygiene.

Community Water Systems (CWSs) are public water systems that serve water year-round to residents. Examples of CWSs include water systems for mobile home parks and municipal water systems.

Noncommunity water systems (NCWSs) are public water systems that have their own water sources, or provide additional treatment to municipal water, and supply drinking water to an average of 25 or more people per day. NCWSs may be further classified as transient water systems or nontransient water systems.