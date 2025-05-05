For more information, please contact the Filter Plant Performance Evaluation (FPPE) team at 717-787-0122.
Information on surface water treatment is also available.
Technical Assistance and Filter Plant Performance Evaluation staff are listed in the table below:
|Region
|Name(s)
|Phone Number
|Southeast
|Ryan Sepsy
|484-250-5711
|Northeast
|Adam Hoelper
|570-895-4043
|Southcentral
|Adam Millheim
|814-949-7902
|Paula Cook
|717-346-8665
|Mathew Hollen4
|814-946-6971
|Scott Yanos4
|610-916-0123
|Northcentral
|Amy Tull
|570-321-6514
|Southwest
|Zach Bell
|724-925-5547
|Andrew Kaufman
|724-925-5544
|Northwest
|Vicki Morris
|814-332-6851
|Central Office
|Kevin Anderson
|717-783-9764
|Kurt Smith
|717-783-5121
|Zachary Kaufer3
|717-772-1101
|
|Stephanie Stoner3
|717-705-4939
|Mark Billus1
|717-705-4956
|
|Amy Gresh1
|570-327-3668
|Samantha Warner1
|814-472-1921
|Bradley Baker2
|717-772-4044
1Capability Enhancement Program
2Operator Outreach Program
3FPPE/Distribution System Evaluation (DSE)
4Regional Trainer/FPPE
View the Regional Offices page for information on DEP's regions and office locations.