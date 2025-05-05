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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    For more information, please contact the Filter Plant Performance Evaluation (FPPE) team at 717-787-0122.

    Information on surface water treatment is also available.

    Technical Assistance and Filter Plant Performance Evaluation staff are listed in the table below:

    RegionName(s)Phone Number
    SoutheastRyan Sepsy484-250-5711
    NortheastAdam Hoelper570-895-4043
    SouthcentralAdam Millheim814-949-7902
     Paula Cook717-346-8665
     Mathew Hollen4814-946-6971
     Scott Yanos4610-916-0123
    NorthcentralAmy Tull570-321-6514
    SouthwestZach Bell724-925-5547
     Andrew Kaufman
    		724-925-5544
    NorthwestVicki Morris814-332-6851
    Central OfficeKevin Anderson717-783-9764
     Kurt Smith717-783-5121
     Zachary Kaufer3717-772-1101
     ​​​​​​
    		Stephanie Stoner3717-705-4939
     Mark Billus1717-705-4956
     
    		Amy Gresh1570-327-3668
     Samantha Warner1814-472-1921
     Bradley Baker2
    		717-772-4044​​​

    1Capability Enhancement Program
    2Operator Outreach Program
    3FPPE/Distribution System Evaluation (DSE)
    4Regional Trainer/FPPE

    View the Regional Offices page for information on DEP's regions and office locations.