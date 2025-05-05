For more information, please contact the Filter Plant Performance Evaluation (FPPE) team at 717-787-0122.

Information on surface water treatment is also available.

Technical Assistance and Filter Plant Performance Evaluation staff are listed in the table below:

Region Name(s) Phone Number Southeast Ryan Sepsy 484-250-5711 Northeast Adam Hoelper 570-895-4043 Southcentral Adam Millheim 814-949-7902 Paula Cook 717-346-8665 Mathew Hollen4 814-946-6971 Scott Yanos4 610-916-0123 Northcentral Amy Tull 570-321-6514 Southwest Zach Bell 724-925-5547 Andrew Kaufman

724-925-5544

Northwest Vicki Morris 814-332-6851 Central Office Kevin Anderson 717-783-9764 Kurt Smith 717-783-5121 Zachary Kaufer3 717-772-1101

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Stephanie Stoner3 717-705-4939 Mark Billus1 717-705-4956

Amy Gresh1 570-327-3668 Samantha Warner1 814-472-1921 Bradley Baker2

717-772-4044​​​



1Capability Enhancement Program

2Operator Outreach Program

3FPPE/Distribution System Evaluation (DSE)

4Regional Trainer/FPPE

View the Regional Offices page for information on DEP's regions and office locations.

