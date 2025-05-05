Water systems will not be able to submit inventory templates with revision dates prior to “09/2024” starting August 27, 2025, all service line inventories will need to be entered into the new DEP Service Line Inventory templates. If you downloaded either of the DEP Service Line Inventory forms prior to September 2024, please email ra-epsdwlcr@pa.gov for upgrade instructions.



Inventory Template

DEP Service Line Inventory Excel Template: To meet the baseline inventory requirements, DEP is recommending the use of the DEP Service Line Inventory Excel Template.

Water systems that already have an electronic database containing service line inventory information who do not wish to manually enter their information into the service line inventory spreadsheet developed by DEP (document number 3930-FM-BSDW0119) may request to have their data imported into the spreadsheet.

Very Small System Service Line Inventory Word Template:

For systems with no more than 5 service connections (e.g., a nontransient system), a Microsoft Word form is available (document number 3930-FM-BSDW0042) :

Inventory Submission



Important things to note when submitting a Service Line Inventory (SLI) through the Drinking Water Electronic Laboratory Reporting system (DWELR):

DWELR can only be used to submit the SLI if the SLI was created by entering or importing data into the most recent version of the PA SLI spreadsheet.

You must have an active DWELR user account to submit your SLI. If you do not have a DWELR user account, first register for a Greenport account: PA.GOV | Department of Environmental Protection Fill out and submit form 3900-FM-BSDW00021: DEP eLibrary DWELR Registration Form Allow at least one week for a new DWELR account to be created. SLIs may be submitted using either a PWS or Laboratory DWELR account (P or L).

CLICK HERE For Detailed instructions about the submission process

You may submit your completed baseline SLI any time between now and November 1, 2027.

Questions? Contact ra-epsdwlcr@pa.gov

