Apply for Regulated Medical and Chemotherapeutic Waste Transporter Permit

Required documents
License Application:
Follow the instructions.
Download:
Collateral Bond:
Needs forms and collateral.
A corporate bond needs signatures from two specific officers.
For partnerships, all partners must sign.
Sole proprietors need one signature.
Corporations must provide incorporation documents.
No surety bonds are allowed.
Download:
Collateral:
Minimum is $10,000.
Options include cash, bonds, letters of credit, or deposits.
Letters of credit must follow a specific format.
Download:
Insurance Certificate:
Must cover at least $500,000 in liability.
Include specific coverage for waste transportation.
The insurer must be licensed in Pennsylvania.
The DEP must be listed as the certificate holder.
Contingency Plan:
Follow the provided sample plan.
Include all bold items.
Download guidelines here.
Compliance History Form HW-C:
Required for compliance review.
Respond to all items.
Download forms here.
Review Time: Expect a decision in 60 days.
Contact us
For questions, call 717-787-6239.