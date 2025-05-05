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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    This list of fluorescent lamp recyclers is for informational purposes only and in no way implies an endorsement by DEP or the Commonwealth.

    Clean Earth
    2591 Mitchell Avenue
    Allentown, PA 18103
    610-797-7608 (Fax: 610-797-0938)
    Universal Waste

    TerraCycle Regulated Waste LLC
    2200 Ogden Avenue
    Suite 100
    Lisle, IL 60532
    800-909-9709 (Fax: 866-909-6725)
    Recycling with TerraCycle

    Bethlehem Lamp Recycling
    A Division of Bethlehem Apparatus Company, Inc.
    935 Bethlehem Drive
    Bethlehem, PA 18017
    610-838-7034 (Fax: 610-838-6333)
    Fluorescent Lamp Recycling Service

    Cleanlites Recycling, Inc.
    Mason Recycling Center
    665 Hull Road
    Mason, MI 48854
    888-676-0044 (Fax: 517-676-4449)
    Lamp Recycling with Cleanlites

    Complete Recycling Solutions LLC
    1075 Airport Road
    Fall River, MA 02720
    866-277-9797 (Fax: 508-402-7750)
    Complete Recycling Solutions Landing Page - TerraCycle Regulated Waste

    Corporate Lamp & Electronic Recycling
    500 North Walnut Road
    Kennett Square, PA 19348
    610-444-0688 (Fax: 610-444-5860)
    Recycle@GoCLER.com

    eForce Recycling
    3114 Grays Ferry Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19146
    215-964-6665 (Fax: 215-279-7327)
    Universal Waste Recycling

    EasyPak Lamp Recycling
    2200 Ogden Avenue
    Suite 100
    Lisle, IL 60532
    888-640-6700 (Fax: 866-909-6725)
    Lamp Recycling

    Lighting Resources
    Indiana Bulb Processing & Mercury Retort Facility
    498 Park 800 Drive
    Greenwood, IN 46143
    317-888-3889
    Bulb Recycling

    LEI - Lamp Environmental Industries, Inc.
    P.O. Box 550
    Independence, LA 70443
    800-309-9908 (Fax: 985-590-5141)
    Recycling Services

    McCutcheon Enterprises, Inc.
    250 Park Road
    Apollo, PA 15613
    844-765-0001
    MEI’s Discard Depot

    Mercury Technologies of Minnesota, Inc.
    P.O. Box 13
    Pine City, MN 55063-0013
    800-864-3821 (Fax: 320-629-7799)
    Lamp Recycling Kits

    National Bulb Recycling Corp.
    P.O. Box 127
    Avon by the Sea, NJ 07717
    732-455-8380
    Universal Waste Recycling Services

    Partners in Planet Protection
    282 Longview Lane
    Kennett Square, PA 19348
    610-925-3827

    Recycle Lights
    P.O. Box 493
    Southeastern, PA 19399
    215-600-0766 (Fax: 215-475-3974)
    www.recyclelights.com

    Schaedler Yesco
    3982 Paxton Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17111-0990
    800-998-1621
    Universal Waste Recycling

    Scott Electric
    1000 South Main Street
    Greensburg, PA 15601
    800-442-8045 ext. 1524
    Recycling Program

    Southeast Recycling Technologies, Inc.
    505 West Mountain View Road
    Johnson City, TN 37604
    800-592-3970
    Universal Waste Recycling Solutions

    Unlimited Recycling, Inc.
    P.O. Box 363
    Richmond, MI 48062
    586-784-4980 (Fax: 586-784-4981)
    Universal Waste Recycling