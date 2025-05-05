This list of fluorescent lamp recyclers is for informational purposes only and in no way implies an endorsement by DEP or the Commonwealth.
Clean Earth
2591 Mitchell Avenue
Allentown, PA 18103
610-797-7608 (Fax: 610-797-0938)
Universal Waste
TerraCycle Regulated Waste LLC
2200 Ogden Avenue
Suite 100
Lisle, IL 60532
800-909-9709 (Fax: 866-909-6725)
Recycling with TerraCycle
Bethlehem Lamp Recycling
A Division of Bethlehem Apparatus Company, Inc.
935 Bethlehem Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-838-7034 (Fax: 610-838-6333)
Fluorescent Lamp Recycling Service
Cleanlites Recycling, Inc.
Mason Recycling Center
665 Hull Road
Mason, MI 48854
888-676-0044 (Fax: 517-676-4449)
Lamp Recycling with Cleanlites
Complete Recycling Solutions LLC
1075 Airport Road
Fall River, MA 02720
866-277-9797 (Fax: 508-402-7750)
Complete Recycling Solutions Landing Page - TerraCycle Regulated Waste
Corporate Lamp & Electronic Recycling
500 North Walnut Road
Kennett Square, PA 19348
610-444-0688 (Fax: 610-444-5860)
Recycle@GoCLER.com
eForce Recycling
3114 Grays Ferry Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-964-6665 (Fax: 215-279-7327)
Universal Waste Recycling
EasyPak Lamp Recycling
2200 Ogden Avenue
Suite 100
Lisle, IL 60532
888-640-6700 (Fax: 866-909-6725)
Lamp Recycling
Lighting Resources
Indiana Bulb Processing & Mercury Retort Facility
498 Park 800 Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
317-888-3889
Bulb Recycling
LEI - Lamp Environmental Industries, Inc.
P.O. Box 550
Independence, LA 70443
800-309-9908 (Fax: 985-590-5141)
Recycling Services
McCutcheon Enterprises, Inc.
250 Park Road
Apollo, PA 15613
844-765-0001
MEI’s Discard Depot
Mercury Technologies of Minnesota, Inc.
P.O. Box 13
Pine City, MN 55063-0013
800-864-3821 (Fax: 320-629-7799)
Lamp Recycling Kits
National Bulb Recycling Corp.
P.O. Box 127
Avon by the Sea, NJ 07717
732-455-8380
Universal Waste Recycling Services
Partners in Planet Protection
282 Longview Lane
Kennett Square, PA 19348
610-925-3827
Recycle Lights
P.O. Box 493
Southeastern, PA 19399
215-600-0766 (Fax: 215-475-3974)
www.recyclelights.com
Schaedler Yesco
3982 Paxton Street
Harrisburg, PA 17111-0990
800-998-1621
Universal Waste Recycling
Scott Electric
1000 South Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
800-442-8045 ext. 1524
Recycling Program
Southeast Recycling Technologies, Inc.
505 West Mountain View Road
Johnson City, TN 37604
800-592-3970
Universal Waste Recycling Solutions
Unlimited Recycling, Inc.
P.O. Box 363
Richmond, MI 48062
586-784-4980 (Fax: 586-784-4981)
Universal Waste Recycling