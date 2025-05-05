Computer and Electronics Recyclers in Pennsylvania
Selecting an electronics recycler is an important task. It is important that you find a company or organization that handles the material in a manner that meets your needs, is protective of human health and environmentally responsible. In order to select a recycler or reuser that meets your needs, you may want to look at the following web pages for some guidance:
Consumer Electronics Recycling
- Community Electronics Collection Programs
- Electronics Donation and Recycling - U.S. EPA
- Manufacturers Recycling Management's Sponsored Consumer Electronics Collection Sites,
- Search Earth 911 for Electronic Recyclers by Location