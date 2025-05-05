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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Computer and Electronics Recyclers in Pennsylvania

    Selecting an electronics recycler is an important task. It is important that you find a company or organization that handles the material in a manner that meets your needs, is protective of human health and environmentally responsible. In order to select a recycler or reuser that meets your needs, you may want to look at the following web pages for some guidance:

    Consumer Electronics Recycling