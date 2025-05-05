Chapter 4: Diesel-Powered Equipment Approvals Required by the Department
Diesel Engine and Exhaust Emissions Control Approvals
Equipment manufacturers should submit the following:
- ISO 8178-1 Laboratory test results required in Section 403(a)(1). If these test results are not available, a request may be submitted to the Technical Advisory Committee as outlined in Section 403(a)(3).
- Calculations showing average concentration of diesel particulate matter required in Section 403(a)(1) using 100 percent of the MSHA Part 7 ventilation quantity.
- Diagrams, schematics, and specifications confirming the system complies with Section 403(b)(1)-(10).
- Engine MSHA approval number, MSHA cfm per rated HP, and MSHA Part 7 ventilation quantity.
Diesel-Powered Equipment Approvals
Equipment manufacturer should submit the following for all diesel equipment including auxiliary equipment such as fuel transportation units:
- Diagrams, schematics, and specifications confirming this equipment complies with Section 403(c)(1) - (8), Section 408, and the Department's equipment specific "performance specifications".
- Verification showing that the equipment incorporates an engine and emission control system that has been approved by the Department.
Mine Operating Plan Approval
Mine operators should submit the following:
- Quality control plan for assuring that diesel fuel complies with Section 403(d).
- Plan for fueling in the intake escapeway according to Section 411(a) or a statement fueling will not be done in intake escapeway.
- Copy of training plans required in Sections 420, 421, and 422.
- List of training instructors, including each instructor's qualification (resume).
- List of diesel equipment, including the Department's approval number.
- Copies of any prior Chapter 4 approvals to be incorporated as part of the plan.