Pennsylvania's Award Winning Reclamation Projects

The Forest City East – Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Access Project, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties, Wins the 2026 Appalachian States Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Award Announcement Letter (PDF)
- OSM Press Release
- 2026 Appalachian States Award Video
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
The Alvan (Great Trough Creek) Project, Fulton County, Wins the 2025 Appalachian States Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Award Announcement Letter (PDF)
- 2025 Appalachian States Award Video
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
The Penn Hills Project, Allegheny County, Wins the 2024 Appalachian States Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release
- 2024 Appalachian States Award Video (YouTube)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PPTX)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
The Morgan Run Recreational Facility (West Decatur Post Office) Project, Clearfield County, Wins the 2023 Appalachian Regional Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release
- 2023 Appalachian Regional Award Video (YouTube)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PPTX)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area - Bear Valley Project, Northumberland County, Wins the 2022 OSMRE National AML Reclamation Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release
- 2022 AML National Award Pennsylvania (YouTube)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PPTX)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
- The Mammoth | AOAA Trails
The Stineman Refuse Pile – Path of the Flood Trail Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Reclamation Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2021 Appalachian Regional Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Nomination Media Links (PDF)
- OSMRE’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards Standards
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Entire OSM Award Video (Pennsylvania Recognized at Timestamp 13:28 on YouTube)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PPTX)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
The Ehrenfeld AML Pilot Reclamation / Recreation & Watershed Improvement Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2020 OSMRE National AML Reclamation Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSMRE’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards Standards
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Entire OSM Award Video (Pennsylvania Recognized at Timestamp 14:05 on YouTube)
- Condensed OSM Award Video (YouTube)
- Project Blog
- PA-DEP AML Pilot Video of Ehrenfeld (YouTube)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
- United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Internet Seminar
- Recording of the EPA Internet Seminar of the Ehrenfeld AMLER Project (Video)
Huling Branch AML Reclamation/ATV Recreation and Watershed Improvement Project, Clinton County, Wins the 2017 National AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM’s National Award Video (YouTube)
- Award Photo (PDF)
- Nomination Media Links (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Presentation (PDF)
Mather Refuse Pile Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Greene County, Wins the 2016 Appalachian Regional Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
- OSM Appalachian Regional Award Video (YouTube)
- Waynesburg University – Remembering Mather Video (YouTube)
Simpson Northeast Coal Refuse Fire Accelerated Response Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Lackawanna County, Wins the 2015 Appalachian Regional Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Regional Award Video (YouTube)
Newtown South II-2 Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Schuylkill County, Wins the 2013 National Excellence in Reclamation Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
- National Award Video (YouTube)
Dents Run AML/AMD Ecosystem Restoration Project, Elk County, Wins the 2012 National AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- DEP Press Release (PDF)
Newport North Reclamation Project, Luzerne County, Wins the 2011 National AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
Barnes-Watkins Refuse Pile Reclamation Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2010 AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
West Suscon Reclamation Project, Luzerne County, Wins the 2009 National AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
Fishing Run Restoration and Maude Mine Reclamation Project, Allegheny County, Wins the 2008 Appalachian Region AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Project Team (DOC)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Award Article (DOC)
Kalp and Melcroft AMD Abatement Project, Fayette County, Wins the 2007 Eastern Region AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Participants (DOC)
- Award (Word)
Monongahela South No. 1 Reclamation Project, Washington County, Wins the 2006 Eastern Region AMR Award
- Summary (DOC)
- Presentation (DOC)
Muddy Creek East Reclamation Project Wins the 1998 Appalachian Region AMR Award
Upper Lehigh Reclamation Project Wins the 1997 Appalachian Region and National AMR Awards
- Nomination (PDF)
Adrian Southeast Reclamation Project Wins a 1993 AMR Award
The Alvan (Great Trough Creek) Project, Fulton County, Wins the 2025 Appalachian States Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Award Announcement Letter (PDF)
- 2025 Appalachian States Award Video
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
The Penn Hills Project, Allegheny County, Wins the 2024 Appalachian States Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release
- 2024 Appalachian States Award Video (YouTube)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PPTX)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
The Morgan Run Recreational Facility (West Decatur Post Office) Project, Clearfield County, Wins the 2023 Appalachian Regional Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release
- 2023 Appalachian Regional Award Video (YouTube)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PPTX)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area - Bear Valley Project, Northumberland County, Wins the 2022 OSMRE National AML Reclamation Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release
- 2022 AML National Award Pennsylvania (YouTube)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PPTX)
- Award Acceptance Photo (PDF)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
- The Mammoth | AOAA Trails
The Stineman Refuse Pile – Path of the Flood Trail Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Reclamation Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2021 Appalachian Regional Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Nomination Media Links (PDF)
- OSMRE’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards Standards
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Entire OSM Award Video (Pennsylvania Recognized at Timestamp 13:28 on YouTube)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PPTX)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
The Ehrenfeld AML Pilot Reclamation / Recreation & Watershed Improvement Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2020 OSMRE National AML Reclamation Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSMRE’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards Standards
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Entire OSM Award Video (Pennsylvania Recognized at Timestamp 14:05 on YouTube)
- Condensed OSM Award Video (YouTube)
- Project Blog
- PA-DEP AML Pilot Video of Ehrenfeld (YouTube)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
- United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Internet Seminar
- Recording of the EPA Internet Seminar of the Ehrenfeld AMLER Project (Video)
Huling Branch AML Reclamation/ATV Recreation and Watershed Improvement Project, Clinton County, Wins the 2017 National AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM’s National Award Video (YouTube)
- Award Photo (PDF)
- Nomination Media Links (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Presentation (PDF)
Mather Refuse Pile Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Greene County, Wins the 2016 Appalachian Regional Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
- OSM Appalachian Regional Award Video (YouTube)
- Waynesburg University – Remembering Mather Video (YouTube)
Simpson Northeast Coal Refuse Fire Accelerated Response Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Lackawanna County, Wins the 2015 Appalachian Regional Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Regional Award Video (YouTube)
Newtown South II-2 Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Schuylkill County, Wins the 2013 National Excellence in Reclamation Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
- National Award Video (YouTube)
Dents Run AML/AMD Ecosystem Restoration Project, Elk County, Wins the 2012 National AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- DEP Press Release (PDF)
Newport North Reclamation Project, Luzerne County, Wins the 2011 National AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
Barnes-Watkins Refuse Pile Reclamation Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2010 AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
West Suscon Reclamation Project, Luzerne County, Wins the 2009 National AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Project Team Photo (PDF)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Award Photo (PDF)
Fishing Run Restoration and Maude Mine Reclamation Project, Allegheny County, Wins the 2008 Appalachian Region AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Project Team (DOC)
- OSM Press Release (PDF)
- Award Article (DOC)
Kalp and Melcroft AMD Abatement Project, Fayette County, Wins the 2007 Eastern Region AMR Award
- Nomination (PDF)
- Participants (DOC)
- Award (Word)
Monongahela South No. 1 Reclamation Project, Washington County, Wins the 2006 Eastern Region AMR Award
- Summary (DOC)
- Presentation (DOC)
Muddy Creek East Reclamation Project Wins the 1998 Appalachian Region AMR Award
Upper Lehigh Reclamation Project Wins the 1997 Appalachian Region and National AMR Awards
- Nomination (PDF)
Adrian Southeast Reclamation Project Wins a 1993 AMR Award
Go to OSM Awards to view further information about the national OSM reclamation awards program.