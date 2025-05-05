Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Program Accomplishments

    Pennsylvania's Award Winning Reclamation Projects

    The Forest City East – Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Access Project, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties, Wins the 2026 Appalachian States Award

    The Alvan (Great Trough Creek) Project, Fulton County, Wins the 2025 Appalachian States Award


    The Penn Hills Project, Allegheny County, Wins the 2024 Appalachian States Award


    The Morgan Run Recreational Facility (West Decatur Post Office) Project, Clearfield County, Wins the 2023 Appalachian Regional Award


    The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area - Bear Valley Project, Northumberland County, Wins the 2022 OSMRE National AML Reclamation Award


    The Stineman Refuse Pile – Path of the Flood Trail Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Reclamation Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2021 Appalachian Regional Award


    The Ehrenfeld AML Pilot Reclamation / Recreation & Watershed Improvement Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2020 OSMRE National AML Reclamation Award


    Huling Branch AML Reclamation/ATV Recreation and Watershed Improvement Project, Clinton County, Wins the 2017 National AMR Award


    Mather Refuse Pile Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Greene County, Wins the 2016 Appalachian Regional Award


    Simpson Northeast Coal Refuse Fire Accelerated Response Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Lackawanna County, Wins the 2015 Appalachian Regional Award


    Newtown South II-2 Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Schuylkill County, Wins the 2013 National Excellence in Reclamation Award


    Dents Run AML/AMD Ecosystem Restoration Project, Elk County, Wins the 2012 National AMR Award


    Newport North Reclamation Project, Luzerne County, Wins the 2011 National AMR Award


    Barnes-Watkins Refuse Pile Reclamation Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2010 AMR Award


    West Suscon Reclamation Project, Luzerne County, Wins the 2009 National AMR Award


    Fishing Run Restoration and Maude Mine Reclamation Project, Allegheny County, Wins the 2008 Appalachian Region AMR Award


    Kalp and Melcroft AMD Abatement Project, Fayette County, Wins the 2007 Eastern Region AMR Award


    Monongahela South No. 1 Reclamation Project, Washington County, Wins the 2006 Eastern Region AMR Award


    Muddy Creek East Reclamation Project Wins the 1998 Appalachian Region AMR Award


    Upper Lehigh Reclamation Project Wins the 1997 Appalachian Region and National AMR Awards


    Adrian Southeast Reclamation Project Wins a 1993 AMR Award

    The Alvan (Great Trough Creek) Project, Fulton County, Wins the 2025 Appalachian States Award


    The Penn Hills Project, Allegheny County, Wins the 2024 Appalachian States Award


    The Morgan Run Recreational Facility (West Decatur Post Office) Project, Clearfield County, Wins the 2023 Appalachian Regional Award


    The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area - Bear Valley Project, Northumberland County, Wins the 2022 OSMRE National AML Reclamation Award


    The Stineman Refuse Pile – Path of the Flood Trail Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Reclamation Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2021 Appalachian Regional Award


    The Ehrenfeld AML Pilot Reclamation / Recreation & Watershed Improvement Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2020 OSMRE National AML Reclamation Award


    Huling Branch AML Reclamation/ATV Recreation and Watershed Improvement Project, Clinton County, Wins the 2017 National AMR Award


    Mather Refuse Pile Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Greene County, Wins the 2016 Appalachian Regional Award


    Simpson Northeast Coal Refuse Fire Accelerated Response Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Lackawanna County, Wins the 2015 Appalachian Regional Award


    Newtown South II-2 Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project, Schuylkill County, Wins the 2013 National Excellence in Reclamation Award


    Dents Run AML/AMD Ecosystem Restoration Project, Elk County, Wins the 2012 National AMR Award


    Newport North Reclamation Project, Luzerne County, Wins the 2011 National AMR Award


    Barnes-Watkins Refuse Pile Reclamation Project, Cambria County, Wins the 2010 AMR Award


    West Suscon Reclamation Project, Luzerne County, Wins the 2009 National AMR Award


    Fishing Run Restoration and Maude Mine Reclamation Project, Allegheny County, Wins the 2008 Appalachian Region AMR Award


    Kalp and Melcroft AMD Abatement Project, Fayette County, Wins the 2007 Eastern Region AMR Award


    Monongahela South No. 1 Reclamation Project, Washington County, Wins the 2006 Eastern Region AMR Award


    Muddy Creek East Reclamation Project Wins the 1998 Appalachian Region AMR Award


    Upper Lehigh Reclamation Project Wins the 1997 Appalachian Region and National AMR Awards


    Adrian Southeast Reclamation Project Wins a 1993 AMR Award

    Go to OSM Awards to view further information about the national OSM reclamation awards program.