Training for Certified Individuals

Please be advised, the UST and Administrative Training scheduled on September 17 at the Northcentral Regional office has been canceled due to lack of participation.
There is UST and Administrative training schedule in both October and November for any individual seeking training.
Technical Training - Initial Certification and Renewal
Applicants for initial certification in a category are required to attend an approved technical training course (see courses marked "I") prior to submittal of their application for certification. In addition, completion of an approved technical training course (see courses marked "R") may be used to renew certification in a category. The list of approved courses can be found below:
Administrative Training, Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Training Seminar (IAM/IAF), and Underground Storage Tank (UST) Inspector Seminar (IUM)
2027 Training Sessions
DEP provided Administrative Training is required of all certified tank handlers within the two (2) years prior to their renewal date. DEP provided inspector training is required within two (2) years prior to renewal for all underground (IUM) and aboveground (IAM/IAF) inspectors. This is free training provided by DEP.
Topics will include new and upcoming technology, changes in forms, updates to application packages, recently published technical bulletins, and industry publications. Additional topics that could impact the certified tank handlers and inspectors or their customers may also be discussed.
The administrative training module is packaged with an aboveground or underground training module. These modules are designed to provide both administrative and inspector training in a single session. DEP is offering a limited number of training sessions where credit for all three (3) DEP training credits can be earned on a single day.
Training opportunities are provided in-person at DEP regional offices and through a virtual format.
Please Note: Training Locations have changed. Please check training locations carefully prior to scheduling your training.’
Underground Storage Tank (UST) Inspector Seminar (IUM) Slides
Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Training Seminar (IAM/IAF) Slides
- 2025 AST Training Slides (PDF)
- 2026 AST Training Slides (PDF)