Training for Certified Individuals

Please be advised, the UST and Administrative Training scheduled on September 17 at the Northcentral Regional office has been canceled due to lack of participation.

There is UST and Administrative training schedule in both October and November for any individual seeking training.

Technical Training - Initial Certification and Renewal

Applicants for initial certification in a category are required to attend an approved technical training course (see courses marked "I") prior to submittal of their application for certification. In addition, completion of an approved technical training course (see courses marked "R") may be used to renew certification in a category. The list of approved courses can be found below:

Administrative Training, Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Training Seminar (IAM/IAF), and Underground Storage Tank (UST) Inspector Seminar (IUM)

2027 Training Sessions