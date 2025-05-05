Statutes and Regulations

Statutes



Act 2 (PDF) of 1995; The Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act

Act 3 (PDF) of 1995; The Economic Development Agency, Fiduciary and Lender Environmental Liability Protection Act, as amended by Act 26 of 2009 (PDF)

Act 4 (PDF) of 1995; The Industrial Sites Environmental Assessment Act

Act 6 (PDF) of 2000; The Industrial Sites Environmental Assessment Act (Amended)

Act 68 (PDF) of 2007; The Uniform Environmental Covenants Act

Regulations

Administration of the Land Recycling Program (Chapter 250) final-form rulemaking became effective upon publication in the November 7, 2026, issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. See 56 Pa.B. 7279 (Webpage and PDF). The up-to-date Statewide health standard MSC tables can be found by clicking on the Standards, Guidance and Procedures link to the right.

Chapter 253 Administration of The Environmental Covenants Act; access through PA Code Web site.