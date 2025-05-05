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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Land Recycling Program

    Statutes and Regulations

    Statutes

    Act 2 (PDF) of 1995; The Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act

    Act 3 (PDF) of 1995; The Economic Development Agency, Fiduciary and Lender Environmental Liability Protection Act, as amended by Act 26 of 2009 (PDF)

    Act 4 (PDF) of 1995; The Industrial Sites Environmental Assessment Act

    Act 6 (PDF) of 2000; The Industrial Sites Environmental Assessment Act (Amended)

    Act 68 (PDF) of 2007; The Uniform Environmental Covenants Act

    Regulations

    Administration of the Land Recycling Program (Chapter 250) final-form rulemaking became effective upon publication in the November 7, 2026, issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. See 56 Pa.B. 7279 (Webpage and PDF). The up-to-date Statewide health standard MSC tables can be found by clicking on the Standards, Guidance and Procedures link to the right.

    Chapter 253  Administration of The Environmental Covenants Act; access through PA Code Web site.