PFAS Soil MSC Notice (January 2026)

PA DEP has determined that the Hazard Index portion of the EPA’s April 26, 2024 PFAS MCL Rule does not apply to soil. The rationale behind that decision is explained in the Technical Notice below.

Number Please! (XLSM) is a tool to be used to quickly find all information available on the SHS MSCs that apply to a single regulated substance.

Statutes and Regulations



Medium Specific Concentrations

On November 7, 2026, revisions to the regulations found at 25 Pa. Code Chapter 250, Administration of the Land Recycling Program (Act 2 cleanup standards), became effective. The Medium Specific Concentrations (MSC) have been updated to incorporate new toxicological information on about 400 chemical substances.

Table 1 - Medium Specific Concentrations (MSCs) for Organic Regulated Substances in Groundwater

Table 2 - MSCs for Inorganic Substances in Groundwater

Table 3a - MSCs for Organic Regulated Substances in Soil: Direct Contact Values

Table 3b - MSCs for Organic Regulated Substances in Soil: Soil-to-Groundwater Values

Table 4a - MSCs for Inorganic Regulated Substances in Soil: Direct Contact Values

Table 4b - MSCs for Inorganic Regulated Substances in Soil: Soil-to-Groundwater Values

Table 5a - Physical and Toxicological Properties: Organic Regulated Substances

Table 5b - Physical and Toxicological Properties: Inorganic Regulated Substances

Table 6 - Threshold of Regulation Compounds

Table 7 - Default Values for Calculating Medium-Specific Concentrations for Lead (PDF)

Table 8 - Constituents of Potential Ecological Concern (PDF)



Statewide Health Ecological Screening Process Rationale

Ecological Screening Process Rationale (DOC)