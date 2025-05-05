The Land Recycling Program Technical Guidance Manual (TGM) has been revised and was finalized on January 19, 2019. The TGM provides guidance for implementing the Chapter 250 regulations promulgated pursuant to the Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act (Act 2 of 1995).



NEW - An addendum to the TGM that provides guidance on the use of caps at Act 2 sites was published in DEP’s eLibrary on Friday, March 26, 2021. The addendum is titled “APPENDIX II-A: THE USE OF CAPS AS ACTIVITY AND USE LIMITATIONS” and is an appendix to Section II of the TGM. This appendix is designed to inform remediators and DEP’s regional office staff of recommended best practices for caps which are one of the most commonly used activity and use limitations at Act 2 sites. The capping guidance appendix can be found in the Table of Contents of Section II and starts on page II-145.

Section I - Overview (PDF) provides an overview of the Land Recycling Program and summarizes the role of Central Office.

Section II - Act 2 Remediation Process (PDF) outlines the procedures for determining which cleanup standard may be applicable to your site and how to meet the requirements of each standard.

Section III - Technical and Procedural Guidance (PDF) provides general technical guidance supplementing the information in Section II.

Section IV - Vapor Intrusion (PDF) provides guidance on assessing the vapor intrusion pathway.

Section V - Relationship to Other Environmental Statutes (PDF) discusses how Act 2 and the Land Recycling Program interface with other statutes.

Section VI - Related Documents and Websites of Interest (PDF) provides references to other helpful documents.

Appendix A - Groundwater Monitoring Guidance (PDF) provides technical guidance for performing detailed and concise hydrogeologic investigations and groundwater monitoring programs at Act 2 sites.

Technical Guidance Manual – Summary of 2019 Revisions (PDF) Summary of substantial revisions to the Technical Guidance Manual effective January 19, 2019.