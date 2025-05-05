Land Recycling Program Question and Answer (Q&A) Document – June 2023 (PDF)



Remediators, consultants, attorneys, and real estate professionals, along with DEP regional office staff, have identified technical and procedural questions concerning the implementation of the Land Recycling Program (Act 2). The link above provides a list of frequently encountered questions and DEP’s responses. DEP will continue to add Q&A’s to this list as appropriate and may revise some of the previous answers if necessary so please be aware of the date of the Q&A document’s most recent update which is posted at the top of the document. Questions and comments concerning these Q&A’s may be sent to the Land Recycling Program resource email account at ra-eplandrecycling@pa.gov.

Note: Q&A’s regarding vapor intrusion (VI) or the Uniform Environmental Covenants Act (UECA) can be found in separate Q&A documents located on the VI and UECA webpages, respectively.