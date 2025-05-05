Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition
Every year, more states and cities around the country are promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs), as they increasingly see the value of reduced greenhouse gas emissions and the potential for new economic opportunities. The DEP Energy Programs Office partnered with stakeholders statewide in 2016 to form the Drive Electric PA Coalition and develop strategies to increase use of EVs by state and local government agencies, businesses, industry, and individual consumers in Pennsylvania. Through a process coordinated by an expert transportation consultant (supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Energy State Energy Program), the Coalition identified barriers to EV use in Pennsylvania and the most effective ways to overcome them.
Pennsylvania Electric Vehicle Roadmap
DEP and the Drive Electric PA Coalition published the "Pennsylvania Electric Vehicle Roadmap" (PDF) in 2019. It reviews the state of the electric vehicle market in Pennsylvania, presents a set of proposed strategies to support the expansion of the EV market, and estimates the potential benefits and impacts to the state from an increased EV market. The roadmap is designed to inform policymakers, business owners, and other decision-makers interested in supporting EV growth in Pennsylvania.
Electric Vehicle Roadmap: 2021 Update
DEP, PennDOT, and other Coalition members are working to implement the recommendations identified in the Roadmap. For highlights on progress made, more actions that can be taken, and a summary of the current electric vehicle market in Pennsylvania, all in an easy-to-use booklet format, see the Pennsylvania Electric Vehicle Roadmap: 2021 Update (PDF).
Zero Emissions Vehicle Roadmap: 2025 Update
DEP worked with the Drive Electric PA Coalion and ICF, Inc. to develop the 2025 Pennsylvania Roadmap to Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEV) (PDF). This roadmap builds upon the successes in the 2021 roadmap and expands the scope to include not only light-duty electric vehicles but medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles and explores the possibility of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The Roadmap highlights strategies aimed to maximize the economic and environmental benefits of transportation electrification in the Commonwealth.
Connect with the Coalition
The Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition includes state and municipal government officials, Clean Cities Coalitions, EV businesses and consultants, transportation organizations, electric utilities, environmental groups, auto companies, individuals, and other interested stakeholders.
Coalition Meetings
The Drive Electric PA Coalition meets at least three times a year, and meetings are open to the public. If you'd like to be informed about upcoming meetings, please contact Tristyne Youngbuth of the DEP Energy Programs Office at tyoungblut@pa.gov.
Next Meeting:
- The next Coalition meeting will be held on September 17, 2026, at 2:00 PM via Microsoft Teams Webinar
The meeting will kick off with some brief updates from PennDOT and PADEP, then we will hear about trends in the market and how buying and selling used EV's differs from conventional vehicles from an EV-only retailer, Recharged (John Foley). We will also be joined by the co-founder of a battery performance testing company Voltest (Davide Giacobbe) who will talk about a technology aimed to help bring transparency to the used EV market.
Click here to Register for the September 17th DEPA Meeting
Previous meeting: April 9, 2026
The April 9th DEPA Coalition meeting was held via video conference. PennDOT and PADEP provided updates on electric vehicle charging initiatives across the state. The meeting included information on the construction progress of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)-funded charging stations and upcoming funding opportunities to support EV deployment. Additionally, Celia Kosiniski provided insights from the Electrification Coalition on Surface Transportation Reauthorization (including EV fees), new Build America, Buy America requirements, repeal of the endangerment finding, plus CFI and NEVI
EV Educational Video Series
See below for a link to PennDOT EV’s In Focus Video Series which is tailored to answer Pennsylvanians’ questions about electric vehicles (EVs). The video series offers EV information from independent experts.
EVs in Focus Video Series | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Electric School Buses
Benefits of Electric School Buses
- Zero tailpipe pollution -- students, drivers, and members of the community will be exposed to significantly less harmful diesel emissions like PM and NOX
- Reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel school buses
- Reduced maintenance costs
- Less brake wear due to regenerative braking and no engine or exhaust system maintenance
- Potential for reduced fuel costs compared to diesel depending on electricity costs
- Quiet, clean operation
What is DEP doing?
DEP hosted several Electric School Bus Educational Workshops to inform school districts and transportation companies about the substantial financial incentives available for electrification. These education sessions covered the benefits of electric school buses, grants, rebates and tax incentives available, total cost of ownership, maintenance and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. See slides from the Educational Workshops below:
Electric School Bus Essentials and Funding Opportunities Presentation (PDF)
Electric School Bus Technologies Presentation (PDF)