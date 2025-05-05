Every year, more states and cities around the country are promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs), as they increasingly see the value of reduced greenhouse gas emissions and the potential for new economic opportunities. The DEP Energy Programs Office partnered with stakeholders statewide in 2016 to form the Drive Electric PA Coalition and develop strategies to increase use of EVs by state and local government agencies, businesses, industry, and individual consumers in Pennsylvania. Through a process coordinated by an expert transportation consultant (supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Energy State Energy Program), the Coalition identified barriers to EV use in Pennsylvania and the most effective ways to overcome them.

Pennsylvania Electric Vehicle Roadmap

DEP and the Drive Electric PA Coalition published the "Pennsylvania Electric Vehicle Roadmap" (PDF) in 2019. It reviews the state of the electric vehicle market in Pennsylvania, presents a set of proposed strategies to support the expansion of the EV market, and estimates the potential benefits and impacts to the state from an increased EV market. The roadmap is designed to inform policymakers, business owners, and other decision-makers interested in supporting EV growth in Pennsylvania.

Electric Vehicle Roadmap: 2021 Update

DEP, PennDOT, and other Coalition members are working to implement the recommendations identified in the Roadmap. For highlights on progress made, more actions that can be taken, and a summary of the current electric vehicle market in Pennsylvania, all in an easy-to-use booklet format, see the Pennsylvania Electric Vehicle Roadmap: 2021 Update (PDF).