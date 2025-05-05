Request an Industrial Energy Efficiency Assessment

Overview
The Pennsylvania DEP uses money from the U.S. Department of Energy, State Energy Program to help Pennsylvania factories pay less for energy audits. These audits will help factories save energy and reduce costs.
Request an Energy Efficiency Assessment
PA DEP Energy Programs Office provides funding assistance for Pennsylvania industrial facilities to receive no-cost energy audits through the US Department of Energy (DOE), State Energy Program (SEP) Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding.
What does an energy audit involve?
There are three levels of energy audits, as defined by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE):
- Level 1 “Walk-Through Audit”
- Level II “Energy Survey and Analysis”
- Level III “Investment Grade Audit”
A Level II audit will provide facilities with a detailed cost-benefit financial analysis of recommended energy efficiency measures and the steps needed for implementation. Working with our contractor, The Cadmus Group LLC, DEP hopes to offer manufacturers an actionable energy efficiency plan for their facility.
This program includes a simple online application process for interested manufacturers. Funding will be utilized to provide no-cost Level II ASHRAE audits for up to 200 industrial facilities (an average cost savings of $10,000). The program is geared toward small to mid-sized manufacturers with less than 500 employees.
For information on the industrial assessment program eligibility and application, please visit the program website: industrialenergyauditspa.com or contact Michelle Ferguson, PA DEP Energy Program Specialist, RA-EPINDEnergyAsmt@pa.gov.
Related Grant: RISE PA
To further enhance efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions from the industrial sector, Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) is a $396 million statewide industrial decarbonization grant program funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grants under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The purpose of this program is to offer grants for small, medium, and large-scale decarbonization projects at industrial facilities to reduce GHG and co-pollutant emissions.
RISE PA funding aims to utilize technologies to further mitigate decarbonization (or cut GHG and co-pollutant emissions) at industrial facilities including energy efficiency, industrial electrification, low-carbon fuels, feedstocks, energy sources including clean hydrogen, material efficiency or substitution, carbon capture utilization and storage.
For more information, visit RISE PA.
Additional Resources
- RISE PA
- Energy Financial Incentives for Pennsylvania Businesses flyer
- Energy Funding and Assistance Finder
- Act 129 Utility Incentive Programs:
- CHP and Micro-Grid Technology
- Technical Assistance Providers:
- Energy and Climate Analysis
- Electric Vehicle Transportation
- Small Business Advantage Grant (pa.gov)
- Programs and Funding - PA Department of Community & Economic Development
- Better Plants | Better Buildings & Better Plants Initiative
- Industrial Technologies Office Software Tools | Department of Energy
- Industrial Energy Management | ENERGY STAR
- Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Guaranteed Loans & Grants | Rural Development (usda.gov)
Industrial Energy Assessment Testimonial
"Our production facility is part of the North America Corrugated Division of Smurfit Westrock located in Aston, PA. In early 2025, we reached out to PA DEP inquiring on incentives offered to businesses of our size and were extremely pleased with the professional and value-added engagement, auditing, and assistance provided to our plant. Embracing energy efficient solutions through government partnership is a win-win for all parties involved. We appreciate all the support we are receiving as we invest in the present to pave the way for a brighter (and more efficient) future."
Jon Biggs
Process Improvement Manager
Smurfit Westrock
Aston, PA