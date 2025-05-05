Request an Industrial Energy Efficiency Assessment

The Pennsylvania DEP uses money from the U.S. Department of Energy, State Energy Program to help Pennsylvania factories pay less for energy audits. These audits will help factories save energy and reduce costs.

Request an Energy Efficiency Assessment

PA DEP Energy Programs Office provides funding assistance for Pennsylvania industrial facilities to receive no-cost energy audits through the US Department of Energy (DOE), State Energy Program (SEP) Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding.

What does an energy audit involve?

There are three levels of energy audits, as defined by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE):

Level 1 “Walk-Through Audit”

Level II “Energy Survey and Analysis”

Level III “Investment Grade Audit”

A Level II audit will provide facilities with a detailed cost-benefit financial analysis of recommended energy efficiency measures and the steps needed for implementation. Working with our contractor, The Cadmus Group LLC, DEP hopes to offer manufacturers an actionable energy efficiency plan for their facility.

This program includes a simple online application process for interested manufacturers. Funding will be utilized to provide no-cost Level II ASHRAE audits for up to 200 industrial facilities (an average cost savings of $10,000). The program is geared toward small to mid-sized manufacturers with less than 500 employees.

For information on the industrial assessment program eligibility and application, please visit the program website: industrialenergyauditspa.com or contact Michelle Ferguson, PA DEP Energy Program Specialist, RA-EPINDEnergyAsmt@pa.gov.

Related Grant: RISE PA

To further enhance efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions from the industrial sector, Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) is a $396 million statewide industrial decarbonization grant program funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grants under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The purpose of this program is to offer grants for small, medium, and large-scale decarbonization projects at industrial facilities to reduce GHG and co-pollutant emissions.

RISE PA funding aims to utilize technologies to further mitigate decarbonization (or cut GHG and co-pollutant emissions) at industrial facilities including energy efficiency, industrial electrification, low-carbon fuels, feedstocks, energy sources including clean hydrogen, material efficiency or substitution, carbon capture utilization and storage.

For more information, visit RISE PA.