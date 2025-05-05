Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    How to Contact DEP about Black Flies

    If you have a Black Fly-related emergency and need to contact DEP during non-business hours, please use the following number: 1-800-541-2050.

    The contacts and telephone number listed on this page are for contacting the Pennsylvania DEP about a Black Fly-related issue during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM.

    To determine the most appropriate contact within DEP to handle your black fly-related question, use the table below. Please note that coordinators are assigned by county and not by region.

    CountyRegionCoordinatorPhone
    (M-F 8am-4pm)
    StatewideSteve Means570-327-3683
    AdamsSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    AlleghenySouthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    ArmstrongNorthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    BeaverSouthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    BedfordSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    BerksSoutheast RegionPaul Mages484-250-5196
    BlairSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    BradfordNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    BucksSoutheast RegionPaul Mages484-250-5196
    ButlerNorthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    CambriaSouthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    CameronNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    CarbonNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    CentreNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    ChesterSoutheast RegionPaul Mages484-250-5196
    ClarionNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    ClearfieldNorth-central RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    ClintonNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    ColumbiaNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    CrawfordNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    CumberlandSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    DauphinSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    DelawareSoutheast RegionPaul Mages484-250-5196
    ElkNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    ErieNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    FayetteSouthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    ForestNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    FranklinSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    FultonSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    GreeneSouthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    HuntingdonSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    IndianaNorthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    JeffersonNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    JuniataSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    LackawannaNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    LancasterSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    LawrenceNorthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    LebanonSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    LehighNortheast RegionPaul Mages484-250-5196
    LuzerneNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    LycomingNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    McKeanNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    MercerNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    MifflinSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    MonroeNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    MontgomerySoutheast RegionPaul Mages484-250-5196
    MontourNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    NorthamptonNortheast RegionPaul Mages484-250-5196
    NorthumberlandNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    PerrySouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661
    PhiladelphiaSoutheast RegionPaul Mages484-250-5196
    PikeNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    PotterNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    SchuylkillNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    SnyderNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    SomersetSouthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    SullivanNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    SusquehannaNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    TiogaNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    UnionNorth-central RegionKristin Brown570-327-3782
    VenangoNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    WarrenNorthwest RegionMorgan Martin814-332-6941
    WestmorelandSouthwest RegionJohn Lowin412-442-4180
    WyomingNortheast RegionRyan Gruver570-826-2394
    YorkSouth-central RegionNicholas Selvage717-346-8661