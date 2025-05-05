How to Contact DEP about Black Flies
If you have a Black Fly-related emergency and need to contact DEP during non-business hours, please use the following number: 1-800-541-2050.
The contacts and telephone number listed on this page are for contacting the Pennsylvania DEP about a Black Fly-related issue during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM.
To determine the most appropriate contact within DEP to handle your black fly-related question, use the table below. Please note that coordinators are assigned by county and not by region.
|County
|Region
|Coordinator
|Phone
(M-F 8am-4pm)
|Statewide
|Steve Means
|570-327-3683
|Adams
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Allegheny
|Southwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Armstrong
|Northwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Beaver
|Southwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Bedford
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Berks
|Southeast Region
|Paul Mages
|484-250-5196
|Blair
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Bradford
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Bucks
|Southeast Region
|Paul Mages
|484-250-5196
|Butler
|Northwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Cambria
|Southwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Cameron
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Carbon
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Centre
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Chester
|Southeast Region
|Paul Mages
|484-250-5196
|Clarion
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Clearfield
|North-central Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Clinton
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Columbia
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Crawford
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Cumberland
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Dauphin
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Delaware
|Southeast Region
|Paul Mages
|484-250-5196
|Elk
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Erie
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Fayette
|Southwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Forest
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Franklin
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Fulton
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Greene
|Southwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Huntingdon
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Indiana
|Northwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Jefferson
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Juniata
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Lackawanna
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Lancaster
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Lawrence
|Northwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Lebanon
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Lehigh
|Northeast Region
|Paul Mages
|484-250-5196
|Luzerne
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Lycoming
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|McKean
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Mercer
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Mifflin
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Monroe
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Montgomery
|Southeast Region
|Paul Mages
|484-250-5196
|Montour
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Northampton
|Northeast Region
|Paul Mages
|484-250-5196
|Northumberland
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Perry
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661
|Philadelphia
|Southeast Region
|Paul Mages
|484-250-5196
|Pike
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Potter
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Schuylkill
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Snyder
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Somerset
|Southwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Sullivan
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Susquehanna
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|Tioga
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Union
|North-central Region
|Kristin Brown
|570-327-3782
|Venango
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Warren
|Northwest Region
|Morgan Martin
|814-332-6941
|Westmoreland
|Southwest Region
|John Lowin
|412-442-4180
|Wyoming
|Northeast Region
|Ryan Gruver
|570-826-2394
|York
|South-central Region
|Nicholas Selvage
|717-346-8661