How to Contact DEP about Black Flies

If you have a Black Fly-related emergency and need to contact DEP during non-business hours, please use the following number: 1-800-541-2050.

The contacts and telephone number listed on this page are for contacting the Pennsylvania DEP about a Black Fly-related issue during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM.

To determine the most appropriate contact within DEP to handle your black fly-related question, use the table below. Please note that coordinators are assigned by county and not by region.