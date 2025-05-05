Class 8 Truck And Transit Bus Grant Program
DEP awarded funding to four recipients under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 Class 8 Truck and Transit Bus Grant Program, totaling $3,981,862. Combined, these projects are expected to reduce annual emissions by approximately 0.329 tons of hydrocarbons (HC), 0.266 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), 5.380 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOX), and 1.171 tons of carbon monoxide (CO). The combined expected lifetime emission reductions are: 1.552 tons of HC, 1.502 tons of PM2.5, 33.777 tons of NOX, and 6.615 tons of CO.
Current Grant Awards
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 Class 8 Truck and Transit Bus Grant Program, DEP awarded $2,093,042 to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) as the project manager for a joint project between the City of Philadelphia (City) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to replace five diesel-powered waste haulers (City) and 5 diesel-powered SEPTA service vehicles with five CNG-powered waste haulers and 5 SEPTA diesel-powered service vehicles, including 1 bulk fuel delivery truck with hybrid battery idle mitigation. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators and occupants of the vehicles and the residents where these vehicles operate. The waste haulers will operate in the City of Philadelphia. The SEPTA vehicles operate throughout the SEPTA service area including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.037 tons (74 lbs) of HC, 0.030 tons (61 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.868 tons (1,736 lbs) of NOX, and 0.189 tons (378 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.146 tons (292 lbs) of HC, 0.106 tons (212 lbs) of PM2.5, 4.584 tons (9,169 lbs) of NOX, and 0.709 tons (1,418 lbs) of CO.
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 Class 8 Truck and Transit Bus Grant Program, DEP awarded $1,104,000 to the Port Authority of Allegheny County to replace two diesel-powered transit buses with two new 40-foot battery electric buses (BEBs). The Port Authority would also install two 150 kW electric charging stations for the buses. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators and occupants of these buses, as well as residents where these buses operate. The buses will be operated on Port Authority's 88 Penn route, linking Downtown Pittsburgh with the City's East End neighborhoods. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.007 tons (14 lbs) of HC, 0.002 tons (3.2 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.099 tons (197 lbs) of NOX, and 0.028 tons (57 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.085 tons (170 lbs) of HC, 0.020 tons (39 lbs) of PM2.5, 1.183 tons (2,366 lbs) of NOX, and 0.339 tons (678 lbs) of CO.
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 Class 8 Truck and Transit Bus Grant Program, DEP awarded $352,500 to the City of Harrisburg to purchase two new diesel-powered waste collection trucks with boom arms and clam shells (bulk collection trucks) to replace two similar diesel-powered trucks within their fleet. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the vehicles and residents where these vehicles operate. The vehicles that are to be replaced are used for various activities across the City of Harrisburg, including bulk sanitation pick-up of large items; clean-up and removal of urban blight and illegal dumping; removal of downed trees after storms and tree/limb removal; and transloading of tree and yard waste to a local yard waste composting facility. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.003 tons (5.6 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (1 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.178 tons (355 lbs) of NOX, and 0.010 tons (19.6 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.014 tons (28 lbs) of HC, 0.003 tons (5 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.888 tons (1,776 lbs) of NOX, and 0.049 tons (98 lbs) of CO.
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 Class 8 Truck and Transit Bus Grant Program, DEP awarded SYSCO Leasing LLC $432,320 to replace 24 diesel-powered Class 8 trucks with new diesel-powered trucks. These replacements will reduce exposure to diesel emissions for the operators and residents where these vehicles operate. These trucks operate throughout Pennsylvania in the regional food and food-related products distribution and warehousing sectors. This project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.219 tons (438 lbs) of HC, 0.233 tons (466 lbs) of PM2.5, 4.235 tons (8,470 lbs) of NOX, and 0.944 tons (1,888 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 1.307 tons (2,614 lbs) of HC, 1.373 tons (2,746 lbs) of PM2.5, 27.122 tons (54,244 lbs) of NOX, and 5.518 tons (11,036 lbs) of CO.
Prior Grant Awards
There are no prior grant awards for this program.
Onroad Rebate Program
Class 4-7 Trucks, Port Drayage Trucks, School Buses, and Shuttle Buses
As of June 14, 2019, DEP has approved, and submitted for payment, rebate redemption requests totaling $364,455 for 6 rebate recipients (9 vouchers). This will fund the purchase of 9 new vehicles. Combined, these projects are expected to reduce emissions by approximately 0.14 tons of hydrocarbons (HC), 1.07 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOX), 0.07 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), 0.39 tons of carbon monoxide (CO), and 79.32 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). The combined lifetime emission reductions from these projects are: 0.42 tons HC, 3.21 tons NOX, 0.20 tons PM2.5, 1.17 tons CO, and 237.97 tons CO2.
Redeemed Rebate Redemptions - Completed Projects
Recipient: Garry L. Pepple (Pepple Bussing)
Total Rebate Amount: 2 vouchers, $91,955 total
Project Type: Replacement – school buses
New/Repowered vehicles: 2 new 72-passenger propane school buses
Location(s): 1321 West Mattie Road, Clearville, PA 15535
Affiliated School District(s): Everett Area School District in Everett, PA
County(ies): Bedford
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.04 tons (80.40 lbs) of HC, 0.02 tons (39.40 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.24 tons (483.80 lbs) of NOX, 0.12 tons (235.40 lbs) of CO, and 15.75 tons (31,500 lbs) of CO2.
Recipient: Joseph Ewain (Joe Ewain Bussing)
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $40,000 total
Project Type: Replacement – school bus
New/Repowered vehicles: 1 new 72-passenger diesel school bus
Location(s): 1411 Crosstown Highway, Lakewood, PA 18439
Affiliated School District(s): Forest City Regional School District in Susquehanna County, PA
County(ies): Wayne
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.02 tons (35.20 lbs) of HC, 0.01 tons (25.60 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.17 tons (337.20 lbs) of NOX, 0.04 tons (80.00 lbs) of CO, and 1.91 tons (3,825 lbs) of CO2.
Recipient: Charles Esposito (Yatesville Bus Company)
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $40,000 total
Project Type: Replacement – school buses
New/Repowered vehicles: 1 new 72-passenger diesel school bus
Location(s): 1095 Pittston Bypass, Pittston, PA 18640
Affiliated School District(s): Pittston Area School District in the Greater Pittston area of Luzerne County, PA
County(ies): Luzerne
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.01 tons (22.20 lbs) of HC, 0.01 tons (14.60 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.08 tons (160.80 lbs) of NOX, 0.04 tons (81.40 lbs) of CO, and 0.77 tons (1,530 lbs) of CO2.
Recipient: McIlwain Charters Inc.
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $32,500 total
Project Type: Replacement – shuttle bus
New/Repowered vehicles: 1 new charter shuttle bus
Location(s): 1551 Ferndale Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15905
County(ies): Cambria
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.004 tons (9.00 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (1.40 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.175 tons (349.60 lbs) of NOX, 0.018 tons (35.60 lbs) of CO, and 18.73 tons (37,463 lbs) of CO2.
Recipient: Shutt Buses LLC
Total Rebate Amount: 2 vouchers, $80,000 total
Project Type: Replacement – school buses
New/Repowered vehicles: 2 new 72-passenger diesel school buses
Location(s): 1050 Bucks Valley Road, Newport, PA 17074
Affiliated School District(s): Newport School District in Newport, PA
County(ies): Perry
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.04 tons (72.40 lbs) of HC, 0.02 tons (33.40 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.22 tons (431.00 lbs) of NOX, 0.10 tons (201.20 lbs) of CO, and 30.02 tons (60,030 lbs) of CO2.
Recipient: Kauffman Bus Service Inc.
Total Rebate Amount: 2 vouchers, $80,000 total
Project Type: Replacement – school buses
New/Repowered vehicles: 2 new diesel school buses
Location(s): 1565 Jerusalem Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Affiliated School District(s): Northern York County School District in Dillsburg, PA and the Cumberland Valley School District in Mechanicsburg, PA
County(ies): Cumberland
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.03 tons (59.60 lbs) of HC, 0.01 tons (20.80 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.19 tons (375.80 lbs) of NOX, 0.07 tons (144.80 lbs) of CO, and 12.15 tons (24,300 lbs) of CO2.
Prior Rebate Redemptions
There are no prior rebate redemptions for this program.
Ocean Going Vessel Shorepower Grant Program
No information is currently available for this program. Check back often for new information.
Current Grant Awards
There are no current grant awards for this program.
Prior Grant Awards
There are no prior grant awards for this program.
Electric Cargo Handling Grant Program
Forklifts, Airport GSE, and Port Cargo Handling Equipment
No information is currently available for this program. Check back often for new information.
Current Grant Awards
There Are no current grant awards for this program.
Prior Grant Awards
There are no prior grant awards for this program.
Marine and Rail Freight Movers Grant Program
Ferries, Tugs, And Freight Switchers
No information is currently available for this program. Check back often For new information.
Current Grant Awards
There are no current grant awards for this program.
Prior Grant Awards
There are no prior grant awards for this program.
PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program (DERA)
Current Grant Awards
FY2017-2018 – Starting with FY2017, DEP used VW Settlement funds as mandatory match for DERA funding. DEP offered a combined total of $3,262,032 in funding for the FY2017 and FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program. DEP awarded funding to six recipients under the FY2017 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, totaling $589,734. DEP awarded funding to seven recipients under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, totaling $2,669,949. Combined, these projects are expected to reduce annual emissions by approximately 3.22 tons of hydrocarbons (HC), 4.45 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), 57.75 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOX), and 19.19 tons of carbon monoxide (CO). The combined lifetime emission reductions from these projects are: 55.00 tons of HC, 27.88 tons of PM2.5, 461.77 tons of NOX, and 122.60 tons of CO.
Under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $778,035 to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., located in Ponte Vedra, FL, to replace 13 older diesel-powered refuse trucks with one new CNG-powered refuse truck and 12 new diesel-powered refuse trucks at its facilities in State College, PA (Centre County); Shippenville, PA (Clarion County); Pittsfield, PA (Warren County); Somerset, PA (Somerset County); and Norristown, PA (Montgomery County). These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the trucks and the residents in the areas of operation of the trucks. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.169 tons (338 lbs) of HC, 0.189 tons (378 lbs) of PM2.5, 2.744 tons (5,487 lbs) of NOX, and 0.838 tons (1,676 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 1.787 tons (3,574 lbs) of HC, 2.028 tons (4,055 lbs) of PM2.5, 28.146 tons (56,291 lbs) of NOX, and 8.534 tons (17,069 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $363,537 to First Student, located in Cincinnati, OH, to replace 18 older diesel-powered school buses with 18 new diesel-powered school buses at its facilities in Plymouth Meeting, PA (Montgomery County); Colmar, PA (Montgomery County); Middletown, PA (Dauphin County); and Allentown, PA (Lehigh County). These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the drivers and students onboard the buses, and for residents in the areas of operation for the buses. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.048 tons (97 lbs) of HC, 0.035 tons (70 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.272 tons (544 lbs) of NOX, and 0.166 tons (332 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.290 tons (580 lbs) of HC, 0.208 tons (416 lbs) of PM2.5, 1.631 tons (3,260 lbs) of NOX, and 0.993 tons (1,986 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $694,283 to Seneca Landfill Inc., located in Camp Hill, PA, to replace two diesel-powered trash compactor vehicles and one diesel-powered bulldozer with two new diesel-powered trash compactor vehicles and a new diesel-powered bulldozer at its facility in Evans City, PA. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the trucks and the residents in the areas of operation of the trucks. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.215 tons (430 lbs) of HC, 1.630 tons (3,260 lbs) of PM2.5, 11.702 tons (23,404 lbs) of NOX, and 5.464 tons (10,928 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.859 tons (1,718 lbs) of HC, 6.519 tons (13,038 lbs) of PM2.5, 46.809 tons (97,618 lbs) of NOX, and 21.854 tons (43,708 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $185,832 to STA of Pennsylvania, located in Wall, NJ, to replace 10 older diesel-powered school buses with 10 new diesel-powered school buses at its facilities in Wilkes Barre, PA and Williamsport, PA. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the drivers and students onboard, and for residents in the areas of operation. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.062 tons (124 lbs) of HC, 0.040 tons (80 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.448 tons (896 lbs) of NOX, and 0.229 tons (458 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.321 tons (642 lbs) of HC, 0.211 tons (422 lbs) of PM2.5, 2.293 tons (4,586 lbs) of NOX, and 1.176 tons (2,352 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $213,582 to Tri County Industries, Inc., located in Camp Hill, PA, to replace six older diesel-powered refuse trucks with six new CNG-powered refuse trucks at its facility in Grove City, PA. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the trucks and the residents in the areas of operation of the trucks. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.415 tons (830 lbs) of HC, 0.371 tons (742 lbs) of PM2.5, 7.552 tons (15,104 lbs) of NOX, and 2.362 tons (4,724 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 2.784 tons (5,568 lbs) of HC, 2.522 tons (5,044 lbs) of PM2.5, 49.940 tons (99,880 lbs) of NOX, and 15.638 tons (31,276 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $217,340 to Valley Waste Service, Inc., located in Camp Hill, PA, to replace four older diesel-powered refuse trucks with four new CNG-powered refuse trucks at its facility in Beaver Falls, PA. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the trucks and the residents in the areas of operation of the trucks. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.207 tons (414 lbs) of HC, 0.191 tons (382 lbs) of PM2.5, 3.922 tons (7,844 lbs) of NOX, and 1.241 tons (2,482 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 1.588 tons (3,176 lbs) of HC, 1.490 tons (2,980 lbs) of PM2.5, 29.611 tons (59,222 lbs) of NOX, and 9.362 tons (18,724 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $217,340 to Vogel Disposal Service, Inc., located in Camp Hill, PA, to replace four older diesel-powered refuse trucks with four new CNG-powered refuse trucks at its facility in Mars, PA. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the trucks and the residents in the areas of operation. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.238 tons (470 lbs) of HC, 0.237 tons (475 lbs) of PM2.5, 4.089 tons (8,178 lbs) of NOX, and 1.287 tons (2,574 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 1.743 tons (3,485 lbs) of HC, 1.938 tons (3,876 lbs) of PM2.5, 29.799 tons (59,598 lbs) of NOX, and 9.464 (18,928 lbs) tons of CO.
Under the FY2017 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $22,286 to Allegheny Transportation Services, located in Wall, PA, to replace one older diesel-powered school bus with one new diesel-powered school bus. This replacement will reduce exposure to emissions for the drivers and students onboard, and for residents in the area of operation of the bus. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.012 tons (24 lbs) of HC, 0.008 tons (16 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.087 tons (174 lbs) of NOX, and 0.044 tons (88 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.071 tons (142 lbs) of HC, 0.047 tons (94 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.520 tons (1,040 lbs) of NOX, and 0.263 tons (526 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2017 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $170,000 to the City of Pittsburgh, located in Allegheny County, PA, to replace two older diesel-powered refuse trucks with two new CNG-powered refuse trucks. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the trucks and residents in the areas of operation of the trucks. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.057 tons (113 lbs) of HC, 0.054 tons (109 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.442 tons (885 lbs) of NOX, and 0.193 tons (386 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.226 tons (452 lbs) of HC, 0.218 tons (435 lbs) of PM2.5, 1.770 tons (3,539 lbs) of NOX, and 0.771 (1,542 lbs) tons of CO.
Under the FY2017 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $128,723 to the City of Scranton, located in Lackawanna County, PA, to replace two older diesel-powered street sweepers with two newer diesel-powered street sweepers. These replacements will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the trucks and the residents in the areas of operation of the trucks. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.015 tons (30 lbs) of HC, 0.047 tons (94 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.573 tons (1,146 lbs) of NOX, and 0.210 tons (402 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.045 tons (90 lbs) of HC, 0.142 tons (284 lbs) of PM2.5, 1.718 tons (3,436 lbs) of NOX, and 0.630 tons (1,260 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2017 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $38,639.50 to Elizabeth Township, located in Allegheny County, PA, to replace one older diesel-powered crawler tractor with a new diesel-powered crawler tractor. This replacement will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the equipment and the residents in the areas of operation of the equipment. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.355 tons (710 lbs) of HC, 1.048 tons (2,096 lbs) of PM2.5, 3.727 tons (7,454 lbs) of NOX, and 4.487 tons (8,974 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 2.130 tons (4,260 lbs) of HC, 6.288 tons (12,576 lbs) of PM2.5, 22.362 tons (44,724 lbs) of NOX, and 26.922 tons (53,844 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2017 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $30,086 to Lehigh Valley Rail Management, located in Bethlehem, PA, to install idle reduction technology on six switcher locomotives. These retrofits will reduce exposure to emissions for the operators of the equipment and the residents of the areas of operation of the locomotives. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 1.233 tons (2,466 lbs) of HC, 0.525 tons (1,050 lbs) of PM2.5, 21.246 tons (42,492 lbs) of NOX, and 2.235 tons (4,470 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 42.554 tons (85,108 lbs) of HC, 6.038 tons (12,076 lbs) of PM2.5, 244.332 (488,664 lbs) tons of NOX, and 25.697 tons (51,394 lbs) of CO.
Under the FY2017 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, DEP awarded $200,000 to Shultz Transportation Company, located in Willow Street, PA, to replace 10 older diesel-powered school buses with 10 new diesel-powered school buses. This replacement will reduce exposure to emissions for the drivers and students onboard, and for residents in the areas of operation of the buses. The project will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.201 tons (402 lbs) of HC, 0.075 tons (150 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.947 tons (1,894 lbs) of NOX, and 0.431 tons (862 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.604 tons (1,208 lbs) of HC, 0.226 tons (532 lbs) of PM2.5, 2.841 tons (5,682 lbs) of NOX, and 1.293 tons (2,586 lbs) of CO.
Prior Grant Awards
FY2014-2016 – Prior to FY2017, DEP used Commonwealth funds as mandatory match for DERA funding. DEP awarded a total of $420,543.50 in funding to four recipients for the FY2014-2016 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program funding rounds. Combined, these projects are expected to reduce annual emissions by approximately 0.417 tons of hydrocarbons (HC), 0.179 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), 2.255 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOX), and 1.09 tons of carbon monoxide (CO). The combined lifetime emission reductions from these projects are: 1.379 tons of HC, 0.637 tons of PM2.5, 7.842 tons of NOX, and 3.822 tons of CO.
DEP awarded $122,920 to the Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) under Round 1 of the FY2014-2016 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program. BCIU, located in Reading, PA, used the funds to replace six older diesel school buses with six new diesel school buses. These replacements will result in improved air quality in the areas of operation and reduce exposure to diesel emissions for the operators and occupants of these buses. The expected annual emission reductions from this project are: 0.108 tons (216 lbs) of HC, 0.055 tons (110 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.658 tons (1,316 lbs) of NOX, and 0.324 tons (648 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions from this project are: 0.487 tons (974 lbs) of HC, 0.256 tons (512 lbs) of PM2.5, 3.025 tons (6,050 lbs) of NOX, and 1.497 tons (2,994 lbs) of CO.
DEP awarded $75,900 to AKS Inc. under Round 2 of the FY2014-2016 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program. AKS Inc., located in Etna, PA, used the funds to replace four older diesel school buses with four new diesel school buses. These replacements will result in improved air quality in the areas of operation and reduce exposure to diesel emissions for the operators and occupants of these buses. The expected annual emission reductions from this project are: 0.059 tons (118 lbs) of HC, 0.033 tons (33 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.382 tons (764 lbs) of NOX, and 0.189 tons (378 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.275 tons (550 lbs) of HC, 0.156 tons (312 lbs) of PM2.5, 1.808 tons (3,616 lbs) of NOX, and 0.898 tons (1,796 lbs) of CO.
DEP awarded $21,723.50 to High Point Baptist Chapel under Round 2 of the FY2014-2016 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program. High Point Baptist Chapel, located in Geigertown, PA, used the funds to replace one older diesel school bus with one new diesel school bus. These replacements will result in improved air quality in the areas of operation and reduce exposure to diesel emissions for the operators and occupants of these buses. The expected annual emission reductions from this project are: 0.013 tons (26 lbs) of HC, 0.005 tons (10 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.060 tons (120 lbs) of NOX, and 0.028 tons (56 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.025 tons (50 lbs) of HC, 0.009 tons (18 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.120 tons (240 lbs) of NOX, and 0.055 tons (110 lbs) of CO.
DEP awarded $200,000 to Shultz Transportation under Round 2 of the FY2014-2016 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program. Shultz Transportation used the funds to replace 10 older diesel school buses with 10 new diesel school buses. These replacements will result in improved air quality in the areas of operation and reduce exposure to diesel emissions for the operators and occupants of these buses. The expected annual emission reductions from this project are: 0.237 tons (474 lbs) of HC, 0.086 tons (173 lbs) of PM2.5, 1.155 tons (2,310 lbs) of NOX, and 0.549 tons (1,098 lbs) of CO. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.592 tons (1,184 lbs) of HC, 0.216 tons (432 lbs) of PM2.5, 2.889 tons (5,778 lbs) of NOX, and 1.372 tons (2,744 lbs) of CO.
DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program
DEP awarded funding to five recipients under the CY2018-2019 DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program, totaling $1,244,316. This will fund the installation of publicly available DC (direct current) fast chargers (DCFC) for electric vehicles in five locations in southeastern and southwestern PA. Combined, these projects are expected to reduce annual emissions by approximately: 0.135 tons of hydrocarbons (HC), 0.010 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), 0.032 tons of coarse particulate matter (PM10), and 0.231 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOX). The expected lifetime emission reductions are: 0.677 tons of HC, 0.050 tons of PM2.5, 0.161 tons of PM10, and 1.156 tons of NOX.
Current Grant Awards
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program, DEP awarded Giant Eagle Inc. $240,000 to purchase and install two (2) DCFC, with each having one CCS Type1 compliant plug and one CHAdeMO compliant plug, in the surface parking lot of the Giant Eagle site at 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA. These units will be capable of dispensing up to 156 kW per vehicle initially, with the capacity to dispense up to 500 kW per vehicle in the future. Two (2) vehicles can be charged simultaneously. These installations will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.016 tons (32.73 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (2.33 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.003 tons (6.34 lbs) of PM10, and 0.029 tons (57.93 lbs) of NOX. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.082 tons (163.67 lbs) of HC, 0.006 tons (11.66 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.016 tons (31.68 lbs) of PM10, and 0.145 tons (289.63 lbs) of NOX.
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program, DEP awarded ChargePoint Inc. $264,475 to install, manage, and maintain an EV fast-charging corridor site with two (2) DCFC, with each having one CCS Type1 compliant plug and one CHAdeMO compliant plug, and two Level 2 EV chargers with J1772 compliant plugs at a popular retail center at 4000 Monument Road, Philadelphia, PA. These installations will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.028 tons (56.02 lbs) of HC, 0.002 tons (4.22 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.008 tons (15.20 lbs) of PM10, and 0.059 tons (92.77 lbs) of NOX. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.140 tons (280.08 lbs) of HC, 0.011 tons (21.12 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.038 tons (76.01 lbs) of PM10, and 0.295 tons (463.87 lbs) of NOX.
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program, DEP awarded Giant Eagle Inc. $240,000 to purchase and install two (2) DCFC, with each having one CCS Type1 compliant plug and one CHAdeMO compliant plug, in the surface parking lot of the Giant Eagle site at 100 Settlers Ridge Center Drive, Pittsburgh, PA. These units will be capable of dispensing up to up to 156 kW per vehicle initially, with the capacity to dispense up to 500 kW per vehicle in the future. Two (2) vehicles can be charged simultaneously. These installations will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.016 tons (32.73 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (2.33 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.003 tons (6.34 lbs) of PM10, and 0.029 tons (57.93 lbs) of NOX. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.082 tons (163.67 lbs) of HC, 0.006 tons (11.66 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.016 tons (31.68 lbs) of PM10, and 0.145 tons (289.63 lbs) of NOX.
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program, DEP awarded ChargePoint Inc. $254,191 to install, manage, and maintain an EV fast-charging corridor site with two (2) DCFC, with each having one CCS Type1 compliant plug and one CHAdeMO compliant plug, at a popular Burger King location at 4100 New Falls Road, Bristol, PA. These installations will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.018 tons (35.0 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (2.64 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.005 tons (9.50 lbs) of PM10, and 0.030 tons (59.03 lbs) of NOX. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.088 tons (175.02 lbs) of HC, 0.007 tons (13.20 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.024 tons (47.52 lbs) of PM10, and 0.148 tons (295.13 lbs) of NOX.
Under Round 1 of the CY2018-2019 DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program, DEP awarded the City of Pittsburgh $245,650 to install two dual-hose DCFC, with each having one CCS Type1 compliant plug and one CHAdeMO compliant plug, and four dual-hose Level 2 EV charging stations with J1772 compliant plugs in a parking lot in the business district of the East Liberty neighborhood, located at 6117 Kirkwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA, which is owned and operated by the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Parking Authority. These installations will result in improved air quality, including expected annual emission reductions of: 0.057 tons (114.46 lbs) of HC, 0.004 tons (8.54 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.014 tons (27.15 lbs) of PM10, and 0.097 tons (194.94 lbs) of NOX. The expected lifetime emission reductions for this project are: 0.286 tons (572.32 lbs) of HC, 0.021 tons (42.68 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.068 tons (135.74 lbs) of PM10, and 0.487 tons (974.71 lbs) of NOX.
Prior Grant Awards
There are no prior grant awards for this program.
Level 2 EV Charging Rebate Program
As of June 14, 2019, DEP has approved, and submitted for payment, rebate redemption requests totaling $226,913 for 12 rebate recipients (19 vouchers). This will fund the installation of 54 Level 2 charging stations (plugs) for electric vehicles. Combined, these projects are expected to reduce emissions by approximately 0.345 tons of hydrocarbons (HC), 0.591 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOX), 0.022 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and 0.067 tons of coarse particulate matter (PM10). The combined lifetime emission reductions from these projects are: 1.725 tons of HC, 2.956 tons of NOX, 0.111 tons PM2.5, and 0.337 tons PM10.
Redeemed Rebate Vouchers - Completed Projects
Recipient: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)
Total Rebate Amount: 2 vouchers, $20,000 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 2 plugs at each location (4 total)
Installation Type: Public place
Location(s): Lackawanna State Park and Cowans Gap State Park
County(ies): Lackawanna and Fulton
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.026 tons (52.68 lbs) of HC, 0.002 tons (3.06 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.004 tons (7.24 lbs) of PM10, and 0.046 tons (91.78 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Penn Mutual Life Insurance
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $8,000 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 2 plugs
Installation Type: Workplace
Location(s): 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA 19044
County(ies): Montgomery
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.009 tons (18.88 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (1.28 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.002 tons (3.48 lbs) of PM10, and 0.017 tons (34.96 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Whitemarsh Township
Total Rebate Amount: 3 vouchers, $28,000 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 2 plugs at each location (6 total)
Installation Type: Public place
Location(s): Whitemarsh Township Municipal Building, 616 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444; Miles Park, 299 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444; DPW, 2015 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444.
County(ies): Montgomery
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.028 tons (56.64 lbs) of HC, 0.002 tons (3.83 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.005 tons (10.43 lbs) of PM10, and 0.052 tons (104.87 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Murano Condominium Association
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $16,000 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 4 plugs
Installation Type: Multi-unit dwelling
Location(s): 2101 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
County(ies): Philadelphia
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.021 tons (42.00 lbs) of HC, 0.002 tons (3.17 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.006 tons (11.40 lbs) of PM10, and 0.036 tons (71.94 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Sam’s Auto
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $9,967 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 2 plugs
Installation Type: Workplace/Public place
Location(s): 350 South 7th Street, Akron, PA 17501
County(ies): Lancaster
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.013 tons (26.90 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (1.69 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.003 tons (5.37 lbs) of PM10, and 0.022 tons (43.05 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Executive Office Associates
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $8,000 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 2 plugs
Installation Type: Workplace
Location(s): Greentree Commons, 381 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15220
County(ies): Allegheny
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.010 tons (20.20 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (1.52 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.002 tons (4.80 lbs) of PM10, and 0.016 tons (31.55 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: College Township
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $3,739 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 2 plugs
Installation Type: Public place
Location(s): Township Municipal Building, 1481 E College Ave., State College, PA 16801
County(ies): Centre
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.012 tons (24.70 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (1.47 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.002 tons (3.54 lbs) of PM10, and 0.021 tons (42.20 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Happy Holiday LLC
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $6,744 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 2 plugs
Installation Type: Public place
Location(s): Holiday Inn Express & Suites Reedsville, 30 Happy Valley Drive, Reedsville, PA 17084
County(ies): Mifflin
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.028 tons (56.20 lbs) of HC, 0.002 tons (3.19 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.004 tons (7.39 lbs) of PM10, and 0.052 tons (103.64 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Allentown Parking Authority
Total Rebate Amount: 5 vouchers, $89,754 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 4 plugs at each location (20 total)
Installation Type: Public place
Location(s): 9W Parking Garage, 901-921 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA 18101; Community Deck Garage, 13-45 S. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18101; Allentown Transportation Center (ATC) Parking Garage, 110 N. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18101; AGAPS Parking Garage, 401 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101; and Spiral Parking Garage, 820-836 W. Linden Street, Allentown, PA 18101.
County(ies): Lehigh
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.135 tons (269.07 lbs) of HC, 0.008 tons (16.83 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.027 tons (53.68 lbs) of PM10, and 0.226 tons (452.87lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: 10 Rittenhouse Square Condominium Association
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $16,000 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 4 plugs
Installation Type: Multi-unit dwelling
Location(s): 130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
County(ies): Philadelphia
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.021 tons (42.00 lbs) of HC, 0.002 tons (3.17 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.006 tons (11.40 lbs) of PM10, and 0.036 tons (56.98 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Camp Hebron Inc
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $16,400 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 4 plugs
Installation Type: Public place
Location(s): 957 Camp Hebron Road, Halifax, PA 17032
County(ies): Dauphin
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.027 tons (53.84 lbs) of HC, 0.002 tons (3.37 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.005 tons (10.74 lbs) of PM10, and 0.045 tons (90.57 lbs) of NOX.
Recipient: Autobahn Indoor Speedway Harrisburg LLC
Total Rebate Amount: 1 voucher, $4,309 total
Number of Level 2 EV Chargers (plugs): 2 plugs
Installation Type: Public place
Location(s): 1001 Bosler Ave., Lemoyne, PA 17043
County(ies): Cumberland
Air Quality Benefits/ Annual Emission Reductions: 0.013 tons (26.92 lbs) of HC, 0.001 tons (1.69 lbs) of PM2.5, 0.003 tons (5.37 lbs) of PM10, and 0.022 tons (43.05 lbs) of NOX.
Prior Rebate Redemptions
There are no prior rebate redemptions for this program.