Prior Rebate Redemptions



There are no prior rebate redemptions for this program.

Ocean Going Vessel Shorepower Grant Program

No information is currently available for this program. Check back often for new information.

Current Grant Awards

There are no current grant awards for this program.

Prior Grant Awards

There are no prior grant awards for this program.

Electric Cargo Handling Grant Program



Forklifts, Airport GSE, and Port Cargo Handling Equipment



No information is currently available for this program. Check back often for new information.

Current Grant Awards

There Are no current grant awards for this program.

Prior Grant Awards

There are no prior grant awards for this program.

Marine and Rail Freight Movers Grant Program

Ferries, Tugs, And Freight Switchers



No information is currently available for this program. Check back often For new information.

Current Grant Awards

There are no current grant awards for this program.

Prior Grant Awards

There are no prior grant awards for this program.

PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program (DERA)

Current Grant Awards

FY2017-2018 – Starting with FY2017, DEP used VW Settlement funds as mandatory match for DERA funding. DEP offered a combined total of $3,262,032 in funding for the FY2017 and FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program. DEP awarded funding to six recipients under the FY2017 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, totaling $589,734. DEP awarded funding to seven recipients under the FY2018 PA State Clean Diesel Grant Program, totaling $2,669,949. Combined, these projects are expected to reduce annual emissions by approximately 3.22 tons of hydrocarbons (HC), 4.45 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), 57.75 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOX), and 19.19 tons of carbon monoxide (CO). The combined lifetime emission reductions from these projects are: 55.00 tons of HC, 27.88 tons of PM2.5, 461.77 tons of NOX, and 122.60 tons of CO.