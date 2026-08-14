Department of Environmental Protection to Conduct Mosquito Controls in Lycoming County

Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting truck mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control efforts on Monday, August 17, 2026 in Montoursville Borough, Armstrong Township, South Williamsport, and Williamsport City.

High populations of mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus and biting nuisance mosquitoes have been detected in these areas. Residential and recreational areas in these municipalities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes. The control work will begin late evening on Monday, August 17, 2026.

The mosquito control efforts will be conducted by DEP using two ULV spray trucks. The spray product used will be AquaDuet, which is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes and is not harmful to humans or animals.

Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause humans to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis.

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. To reduce the number of mosquitoes, residents are encouraged to:

Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar containers that hold water.

Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water.

Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers.

Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains.

Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use.

Turn over wheelbarrows and don't let water stagnate in birdbaths.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.

If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can buy Bti (short for Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis) products at lawn and garden, outdoor supply, home improvement, and other stores. This naturally occurring bacterium kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life, and plants.

Additionally, these simple precautions can prevent mosquito bites, particularly for people who are most at risk:

Make sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of homes.

Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly when mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, or in areas known for having large numbers of mosquitoes.

When possible, reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk during peak mosquito periods, usually April through October.

Use insect repellents according to the manufacturer's instructions. An effective repellent will contain DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil. Consult with a pediatrician or family physician for questions about the use of repellent on children, as repellent is not recommended for children under the age of two months.

For more information about West Nile virus and the state's mosquito surveillance and control program, please visit Mosquitoes (pa.gov).

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