Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is investing more than $7.6 million in 15 projects to reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML), improve water quality, and protect communities across Pennsylvania. The funding, awarded through the Abandoned Mine Land and Abandoned Mine Drainage Grant Program, will support projects ranging from removing coal refuse piles to maintaining systems that treat pollution from abandoned mines.

Pennsylvania has the nation’s largest inventory of abandoned coal mine lands, with 344,420 acres in need of reclamation and an estimated $5 billion in remaining reclamation and stream restoration needs. With support from state and federal funding, Pennsylvania has already reclaimed more than 180,379 acres of abandoned mine land.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, DEP has completed 575 abandoned mine land and abandoned mine drainage projects, reclaiming 12,172 acres with more than $104 million in investments. These projects restore damaged land, improve water quality, address safety hazards, and create opportunities for communities to put former mine sites back to productive use.

“Reclaiming these areas is an important part of the work DEP does to restore the environment and protect the communities in the Commonwealth, all while simultaneously creating jobs and bolstering the economy,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “These grant recipients are taking on projects to pave the way for meaningful efforts in improving water quality, fostering ecosystem recovery, and revitalizing communities for a greater quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”

In late September, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSM) recognized DEP with the 2026 Appalachian States Regional Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Award for its work on the Forest City East – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission Access project, which reclaimed 52.3 acres of abandoned mine land in Susquehanna and Wayne counties. This marks the seventh consecutive year DEP has received recognition from OSM for its abandoned mine land reclamation work, including four consecutive years under the Shapiro Administration.

The funding was awarded through Pennsylvania’s federally funded Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program, funded in part by the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act (IIJA), which has invested more than $979 million into reclaiming Pennsylvania’s AML since 2022.

In February 2025, the Trump Administration unconstitutionally froze $1.2 million in Congressionally-appropriated federal funding, including IIJA funding to support Pennsylvania-based initiatives like this one. Governor Shapiro took legal action, suing the Trump Administration – and winning – to ensure this funding kept flowing. In addition to planned projects, this funding also pays for emergency situations like subsidence and sinkholes that can endanger people and damage or destroy homes and property.

Through the Grant Program, DEP prioritizes projects that address serious human health and safety risks from abandoned coal mines, as well as projects that treat abandoned mine drainage (AMD). Funding also supports continued watershed restoration through the AMD Set-Aside Program and helps prevent the loss of streams that have already been restored.

The following 15 projects will receive funding. Grant recipients will be reimbursed for eligible project costs up to the amounts listed below:

Bedford County

Broad Top Township

Duvalls Cemetery ($83,662) – Project work includes cleaning collection ponds, site maintenance, the replacement of cat walks, and installation of a 15-inch diameter auto flusher at the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment systems.

($83,662) – Project work includes cleaning collection ponds, site maintenance, the replacement of cat walks, and installation of a 15-inch diameter auto flusher at the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment systems. Sixmile Seep ($19,289) – Project work includes stirring and washing stone, adding stone, and performing suite maintenance to the passive mine drainage treatment system.

($19,289) – Project work includes stirring and washing stone, adding stone, and performing suite maintenance to the passive mine drainage treatment system. Finleyville ($37,146) – Project work includes cleaning the sediment pond, replacing the catwalk, washing and screening stone, and performing routine site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system.

($37,146) – Project work includes cleaning the sediment pond, replacing the catwalk, washing and screening stone, and performing routine site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system. Southeast North Point ($32,148) – Project work includes washing and screening stone, replacing the catwalk, and routine site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system.

($32,148) – Project work includes washing and screening stone, replacing the catwalk, and routine site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system. Kimber Mountain North ($115,023) – Project work includes washing, stirring, and replacing and/or adding stone, and routine site maintenance. Additional work includes replacing a control box and 160 feet of pipe at the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system.

($115,023) – Project work includes washing, stirring, and replacing and/or adding stone, and routine site maintenance. Additional work includes replacing a control box and 160 feet of pipe at the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system. Kearney East ($82,337) – Project work includes removing and replacing the stone at the flushable limestone bed 1 and cleaning the sediment pond. Stone will be washed, screened, and added as needed in flushable limestone bed 2. Also, site maintenance will be performed at the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system.

($82,337) – Project work includes removing and replacing the stone at the flushable limestone bed 1 and cleaning the sediment pond. Stone will be washed, screened, and added as needed in flushable limestone bed 2. Also, site maintenance will be performed at the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system. Kimber Mountain 2 ($324,538) – Project work includes replacing stone, rebuilding two catwalks, replacing 60 feet of pipe, flushing two automatic lime dosers, and routine site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system.

($324,538) – Project work includes replacing stone, rebuilding two catwalks, replacing 60 feet of pipe, flushing two automatic lime dosers, and routine site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system. North Point ($67,387) – Project work includes stirring, washing, and adding or replacing stone at facilities, performing pipe work, and performing routine site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system.

($67,387) – Project work includes stirring, washing, and adding or replacing stone at facilities, performing pipe work, and performing routine site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system. Kearney South ($9,500) – Project work includes cleaning the sediment pond and performing site maintenance of the passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system.

Cambria County

Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds - $905,399

Point Stadium (Incline Plane) – Project work includes pump testing to determine if the mine pools from the Bethlehem Mine #72 will allow for efficient conveyance of abandoned mine drainage to the proposed treatment plant in the City of Johnstown. The information gathered during the pump testing will assist in determining the next steps for the project.

Jefferson County

Stream Restoration Incorporated - $338,916

Pine Bridge Cemetery (Howe Bridge) – Project work includes development and design planning for rehabilitation of the Howe Bridge passive treatment system and incorporation of an additional second raw discharge (H2) into the system. An evaluation of each existing system will be done to determine the effectiveness and viability, and to determine necessary repairs. Upon completion of sampling and evaluation, an engineering design will be completed to address the H2 discharge treatment and rehabilitation and/or replacement of system components to achieve maximum effective treatment.

Schuylkill County

Mahanoy Creek Watershed Association - $540,244

Girardville Connertown (Packer 5) – Project work includes an abandoned mine drainage development study of a segment of Mahanoy Creek Watershed. The study will consist of water quality analyses of multiple mine discharges/seeps and their receiving streams. After the data is collected and reviewed, an appropriate treatment option will be determined, and a conceptual design will be completed for a future treatment system located in Girardville Borough.

Venango County

Stream Restoration Incorporated - $251,550

Wesley East (Scrubgrass Creek) – Project work includes development and design for the Sterrett 1, Sterrett 2, US 92, and US 93 abandoned mine discharges within Irwin Township. Project work includes obtaining consent for right of entry from the affected property owners, developing design drawings, conducting wetland delineations and testing, and permitting.

Westmoreland County

Westmoreland County Conservation District

Bovard (Refuse Pile) ($4,477,389) – Project work includes reclamation of abandoned coal refuse piles within Hempfield Township, with viable material being hauled to an approved cogen facility. The remainder of the pile will be regraded onsite with DEP approved alkaline material.

($4,477,389) – Project work includes reclamation of abandoned coal refuse piles within Hempfield Township, with viable material being hauled to an approved cogen facility. The remainder of the pile will be regraded onsite with DEP approved alkaline material. Lowber ($374,699) – Project work includes maintenance work to improve the effectiveness of the Lowber Mine passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system within Sewickley Township. Iron sludge will be removed from three setline ponds and trucked offsite, and the site will be prepared for geotube bag installation.

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