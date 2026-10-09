Shapiro Administration Launches New Tools to Help Pennsylvanians Navigate DEP Permits, Find Environmental Funding More Easily

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration has launched new tools through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) designed to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to figure out what permits they may need for a project and find funding to support environmental improvements.

The new Permit Navigator helps individuals, businesses, and organizations identify potential DEP permits based on the location and activities associated with a project. The new Funding Concierge connects people directly with DEP staff who can help identify funding opportunities that may fit their project.

The new tools are part of the Shapiro Administration’s broader effort to make Commonwealth services more user-friendly and accessible, and to make state government move at the speed of business. Through a “no wrong door” approach to government services, the Administration is making it easier for Pennsylvanians, businesses, and organizations to find the information, services, and support they need — even if they don’t know where to start.

“Government should be easier to navigate, and Pennsylvanians should be able to get the information they need without having to figure out where to start,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “These new tools make it easier to understand what permits may be needed and to connect directly with DEP staff who can help identify available funding. We’re continuing to use technology and customer service tools to make DEP more accessible, responsive, and efficient.”

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, DEP is modernizing permitting through new technology and more efficient processes to help businesses move projects forward while protecting the Commonwealth’s air, water, and environment. The Shapiro Administration launched SPEED to accelerate permit reviews, PAyback to provide refunds when reviews are overdue, and a Permit Tracker to let applicants and residents monitor permit progress.

Find Out What Permits a Project May Need

The Permit Navigator helps users get started by answering three basic questions:

Where is the project located?

Is the project residential, agricultural, or industrial?

What activities will be part of the project?

Based on those answers, the tool provides information about potential DEP permits and other requirements that may apply to the project.

The tool is designed to give potential permit applicants consistent, easy-to-understand information regardless of how they engage with DEP.

The Permit Navigator does not determine whether a permit is ultimately required and does not address local approvals that may be required by a municipality. Users should contact their local municipality to determine whether additional local approvals are needed.

“I did a few cursory runs for several different made-up scenarios, and the app seemed to work well,” said Stephanie Kern, Environmental Group Manager with Susquehanna Civil. “I like that you provided the FEMA link since a public user may not know where to find floodplain information. I also like that there are explanations, lists of requirements, and fees for the permits. Overall, I think this is a good tool for the lay person to use.”

The Permit Navigator was co-developed by DEP and the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA), which is a team of digital experience experts focused on making interactions with state government simpler, more seamless, and secure. Pennsylvania-based Jarvus Innovations also worked with DEP and CODE PA to develop the tool.

Users can submit feedback directly through the Permit Navigator by clicking the feedback bubble at the bottom of the tool.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes $3.7 million for CODE PA to modernize permitting processes in coordination with DEP.

DEP reviews more than 45,000 permit applications each year, including permits for construction and land clearing, air quality, drinking water system upgrades, and oil and gas wells.

The Permit Navigator complements the DEP Permit Tracker, which allows users to check the status of DEP permit applications.

DEP also has reduced a permit backlog that exceeded 2,400 applications as of November 1, 2023, while continuing to process new applications.

The Permit Navigator was demonstrated at the Summer 2026 meeting of the Environmental Council of States, where it received a State Program Innovation Award in the Agency Management, Dashboards, and Permitting category.

Get Help Finding DEP Funding

The Funding Concierge gives businesses, communities, organizations, and individuals a direct way to connect with DEP staff about available funding.

DEP funding is available for a range of projects, including stormwater management, water quality, recycling, energy efficiency, land remediation and cleanup, and air quality improvements.

Getting started is simple. Users can schedule a meeting with the Funding Concierge or contact staff directly by email or phone. Following the meeting, DEP staff provide a personalized follow-up with potential funding opportunities and next steps.

More than a dozen funding opportunities are currently available through DEP, including the Small Business Advantage Grant and Pollution Prevention Assistance Account Loan Program.

Small Business Funding Available Now

The Small Business Advantage Grant is open now through March 19, 2027, or until all available funds are committed, whichever comes first.

The program provides reimbursement grants covering 50 to 80 percent of eligible project costs for Pennsylvania small businesses making improvements that increase energy efficiency or reduce pollution or waste.

Grant awards range from up to $7,500 to $12,000, depending on the environmental impact of the project and whether the project is located in a Pennsylvania Environmental Justice Area. Since 2004, more than 2,500 Pennsylvania small businesses have benefited from the program.

One recent recipient was Yochum Hill Maple Syrup in Galeton, Potter County. The small maple syrup producer received a $5,000 grant toward a reverse osmosis machine that reduces the water content of maple sap before boiling, improving processing efficiency and reducing wood consumption. The project has saved the business an estimated $500 annually in energy costs.

“Operating as a one-man operation, it would have been extremely difficult for me to continue my maple syrup operation without this RO system in place,” said Michael Lazorchak, owner of Yochum Hill Maple Syrup.

Small businesses also can apply for the Pollution Prevention Assistance Account Loan Program, administered by DEP in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The program provides low-interest, fixed-rate loans for projects that reduce energy use, waste, or pollution. The interest rate is currently fixed at 2 percent, with loan terms of up to 10 years and loans of up to $100,000 in any 12-month period.

Eligible projects can include upgrades such as high-efficiency lighting, HVAC systems, digital X-ray equipment, and other processing or manufacturing equipment.

Both programs are available to Pennsylvania businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees. Businesses may use PPAA financing to help meet the match requirement for an eligible Small Business Advantage Grant project.

For more information about DEP permits, funding opportunities, and the new tools, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

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