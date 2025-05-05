​​​​​​​​​Inspections, Investigation, and Background

DEP’s Inspections and Investigation of the Site
2026
- On July 24, 2026 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and noted one violation for failure to temporarily stabilize area where there will earth disturbance activities for at least 4 days.
- On April 23, 2026 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection. The recent erosion and sediment control violation was addressed and closed out. No other violations were noted.
- On March 5, 2026 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection. It was noted that one violation remains opened for failing to implement and/or maintain Erosion and Sediment Best Management Practices for earth disturbance at the site.
- On January 22, 2026 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection. It was noted that one violation remains opened for failing to minimize the potential of accelerated erosion & sedimentation at the site.
2025
- On October 9, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection. It was noted that two violations remained opened for failing to (1) permanently stabilize and (2) minimize the potential of accelerated erosion & sedimentation at the site.
- On August 26, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection. Two violations were cited for failing to (1) permanently stabilize and (2) minimize the potential of accelerated erosion & sedimentation at the site.
- On August 5, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On July 2, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On June 18, 2025 (PDF), DEP issued a Disapproval of Remedial Investigation Report and Cleanup Plan.
- On June 3, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On May 6, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On April 30, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On April 2, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On March 26, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On March 12, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On February 25, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection and no violations were noted.
- On January 8, 2025 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. One violation was cited for failure to temporarily stabilize areas where there will be a cessation of earth disturbance activities for at least 4 days.
2024
- On December 10, 2024, DEP finalized an Addendum (PDF) to the September 19, 2024 Sampling Evaluation Report to discuss the October 2024 sample results.
- On December 10, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. One violation was cited for failure to temporarily stabilize areas where there will be a cessation of earth disturbance activities for at least 4 days.
- On September 4, 2024 (PDF), a follow-up inspection was conducted. No violations were noted during this inspection.
- On September 17, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. No violations were noted during this inspection.
- On September 19, 2024, DEP finalized a Sampling Evaluation Report (PDF) which discusses the results of DEP's sampling events conducted on July 22, 2024, and August 13, 2024.
- On October 1, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. No violations were noted during this inspection.
- On October 8, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. No violations were noted during this inspection.
- On October 22, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. One violation was cited for failure to minimize accelerated erosion and sedimentation on the large fill dirt stockpile.
- On October 24, 2024 (PDF), DEP collected 8 soil samples and 1 duplicate sample from along the bike path.
- On November 5, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. One violation was cited for failure to temporarily stabilize areas where there will be a cessation of earth disturbance activities for at least 4 days.
- On November 13, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. One violation was cited for failure to temporarily stabilize areas where there will be a cessation of earth disturbance activities for at least 4 days.
- On November 21, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. One violation was cited for failure to temporarily stabilize areas where there will be a cessation of earth disturbance activities for at least 4 days.
- On November 28, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection. One violation was cited for failure to temporarily stabilize areas where there will be a cessation of earth disturbance activities for at least 4 days.
- On July 17, 2024 (PDF), DEP personnel visited the site to inspect areas of noted offsite discharge, to ensure berms were still in place, to observe if continued offsite discharge was occurring, and to scout locations for sampling.
- On July 18, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted an inspection, in conjunction with the PWD, to evaluate site conditions. The inspection report indicated a failure to implement and/or maintain erosion and sedimentation control best management practices, failure to comply with DEP regulations and/or Clean Streams Law, and failure to take necessary measures to prevent pollutants from reaching waters of the Commonwealth.
- On July 22, 2024 (PDF), DEP collected 11 soil samples from along the bike path and riverbank and four surface water samples from the Schuylkill River. The soil sample results indicated that several locations along the trail contained moderate levels of hexavalent chromium. No surface water samples exceeded their respective water quality standards.
- On July 29, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted a follow-up inspection which noted some erosion and sedimentation control improvements. Specifically, it was recommended during this inspection that the large stockpile of dirt on the site be temporarily stabilized with an erosion control blanket.
- On August 8, 2024 (PDF), DEP conducted an unannounced site inspection and cited the property owner for failure to stabilize the large stockpile of dirt on the site.
- On August 13, 2024 (PDF), DEP collected ten soil samples and two duplicate samples from along the bike path, and two surface water samples from standing water located within the drainage ditch on the Alliance property.
- On August 14, 2024 (PDF), DEP acknowledged receipt of the updated Notice of Intent to Remediate.
- On August 14 (PDF) and 20, 2024 DEP conducted site inspections. The August 20, 2024 (PDF) inspection report indicated a failure to maintain erosion & sediment control best management practices for earth disturbance.
- On August 27, 2024 (PDF), DEP provided the property owner with copies of the laboratory reports for the samples collected on August 13th and requested follow-up actions.
- DEP Clean Water program staff and DEP emergency response team immediately coordinated information with the Industrial Waste Unit at the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD).
- PWD was the first agency to visit the site on April 5, 2024, and inspected the site again on April 9, 2024.
- PWD collected samples of the greenish looking material and sent it to their lab for analysis.
- On April 12, 2024 (PDF) DEP conducted an inspection. No active discharge of "green liquid" was observed at the time of inspection. The inspector recommended that the property owner collect samples from their property to determine the composition of the green material, and that they install additional control measures (berms) to prevent any further discharge from the site.
- DEP Inspections on May 2, 2024 (PDF) and on July 18, 2024, confirmed the construction of earthen berms across the drainage ditch by the property owner.
Property Owner’s Activities
- On June 10, 2024 (PDF), Arcadis U.S., Inc. (Arcadis), consultants working on behalf of Alliance reported that soil berms had been constructed “across the low-lying area on the eastern portion of the site to prevent any discolored water from leaving the site.” Results from monitoring well sampling conducted on May 30, 2024, revealed the presence of chromium (trivalent and hexavalent) in the groundwater. Tests pits revealed yellow-green stained soil. Analysis of the stained soil confirmed the presence of trivalent and hexavalent chromium.
- On July 11, 2024 (PDF), Arcadis indicated that five test pits were installed on the southern property boundary on July 3rd. The stained soil layer was encountered a few feet below the ground surface and varied in thickness in each test pit.
- On July 29, 2024 (PDF), Alliance provided results of sampling they conducted alongside DEP and an updated NIR. The soil sample results revealed concentrations of hexavalent chromium at concentrations lower than what had been detected in DEP samples. Note, that samples were collected from the same sample locations as DEP, after DEP had collected its sample.
- On August 1, 2024 (PDF), Alliance reported that cleanup efforts to address areas of elevated hexavalent chromium concentrations beside Bartram’s Trail had been completed.
- On August 8, 2024 (PDF), Alliance provided results of confirmatory samples collected on August 6. No hexavalent chromium was detected in their samples.
- On August 29, 2024 (PDF), the property owner provided a document (PDF) replying to public comments received.
- On September 19, 2024 (PDF), Alliance reported that additional cleanup efforts to address areas of elevated hexavalent chromium concentrations beside Bartram's Trail had been completed.
- On October 18, 2024 (PDF), Alliance provided the results of soil samples collected following September cleanup efforts. No results exceeded standardized levels of hexavalent chromium.
- On November 19, 2024 (PDF), DEP received the Act 2 Implementation Schedule (PDF)
- On January 21, 2025 (PDF), Arcadis submitted the final version of the PIP to DEP and the City of Philadelphia
- On February 14, 2025, Arcadis submitted a Remedial Investigation Report and Cleanup Plan (PDF)
- On February 28, 2025 (PDF), DEP issued a Letter of Technical Deficiency regarding the Act 2 Remedial Investigation Report and Cleanup Plan received on February 14, 2025.
- On March 21, 2025, DEP received an Amended Remedial Investigation Report and Cleanup Plan (PDF). (155 MB, Large File)
- On April 21, 2025, Arcadis submitted a Human Health Risk Assessment Report concerning Offsite Soils.
- On June 18, 2025, DEP issued a Disapproval Letter regarding the amended Remedial Investigation Report and Cleanup Plan.
- On July 17, 2025, DEP issued a Letter of Technical Deficiency regarding the Human Health Risk Assessment Report concerning Offsite Soils.
- On September 4, 2025, Arcadis submitted an Act 2 Remedial Investigation Report and Cleanup Plan for Soils only.
- On September 5, 2025, Arcadis resubmitted the Human Health Risk Assessment Report concerning Offsite Soils.
- On December 2, 2025, DEP approved both the Remedial Investigation Report and Cleanup Plan for Soils only and the Human Health Risk Assessment Report concerning Offsite Soils.
Site Background
- In August 2021, twelve regulated Aboveground Storage Tanks (ASTs) were demolished and removed from the property. On August 30, 2021, DEP received a Notice of Contamination (PDF).
- On December 15, 2021, DEP received an AST closure report (PDF).
- On February 14, 2022 (PDF), Alliance entered into the Act 2 cleanup program by filing a Notice of Intent to Remediate (NIR) to address nonregulated releases through the Act 2 program for lead, volatile organic compounds, and semi-volatile organic compounds.
- On February 2, 2023 (PDF), the November 2022 Site Characterization Report (SCR) (PDF) was disapproved.
- On June 27, 2023, a Revised SCR (PDF) was submitted to DEP and was approved on September 27, 2023 (PDF)
- On September 5, 2023, DEP in conjunction with Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) issued National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit (NPDES) Permit No. PAD510225 (PDF) to Alliance 51st Street, LLC.
- On November 27, 2023, a Remedial Action Plan (RAP) (PDF) was received. The RAP was approved on February 22, 2024 (PDF)
- On September 17, 2024 (PDF) DEP approved a minor amendment for the NPDES Construction Permit, PAD510225 A-1, per the authority of the federal Clean Water Act of Pennsylvania's Clean Streams Law.