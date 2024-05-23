Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    DHS Licensing

    PCH & ALR Licensing Training

    This site contains information designed to facilitate compliance with regulatory training requirements, communication of best-practices in resident care, and professional development of administrators and staff in BHSL facilities. BHSL provides more than 500-hours of free provider training annually. Please refer to the regulations that govern the operation of your facility to determine staff training requirements.

    In accordance with 55 Pa.Code § 2600.64(a), prior to working as an administrator in a Personal Care Home (PCH), administrators must complete the 100-hour administrator training course and pass the associated competency test. Administrators must also attend PCH Administrator Orientation. Starting 7/1/2024, passing the Personal Care Home Administrator Competency Test will be a prerequisite for attending PCHA orientation. You will be required to upload your certificate of completion during registration. 

    Assisted Living Residence (ALR) administrators must complete the 100-hour course linked above, as well as a supplemental 15-hour course designed for ALRs. ALR administrators must also complete the ALR Administrator Orientation. Starting 7/1/2024, passing the Assisted Living Residence Administrator Competency Test will be a prerequisite for attending ALRA orientation. You will be required to upload your certificate of completion during registration.

    ​All direct care staff persons hired after Oct. 31, 2007, who will provide unsupervised activities of daily living (ADL) services must successfully complete the course and pass the competency test in accordance with 55 Pa.Code § 2600.65(d)(2) and (d)(3) (relating to direct care staff person training and orientation). The course/test must be completed prior to direct care staff persons providing unsupervised ADL services.

    Please ensure that you print out your certificate of completion before logging off, as it is the only proof provided regarding completion of the course/test.

    Please also note that each individual taking the course/test must register individually with thier own email address in order to access the course. Please note that registering for the course and accessing the course is a two-step process that takes place on two different platforms.

    ​The DHS Medication Administration Training Program is managed by the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) and administered by Temple University. The program runs on the Train-the-Trainer model. All unlicensed staff that administer medications in Personal Care Homes (PCH) and Assisted Living Residences (ALR) must be certified under this program.

    ​All unlicensed staff that administer insulin in Personal Care Homes (PCH) and Assisted Living Residences (ALR) are required to complete the Medication Administration Training Program, as well as annual Department approved diabetes education program. Diabetes education must be performed by a Certified Diabetes Educator.

    ​A Personal Care Home (PCH) that serves residents receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) may be eligible for one of the following training scholarships. In order to be considered for scholarship approval, the PCH must submit a completed application, including all necessary attachments.

    The training institution must submit a completed application, including all necessary attachments, to the Department for review and approval. For application materials, see Appendix A within the Bureau of Human Services Licensing Policies and Procedures below.

    The training institution must receive a letter of approval from the department prior to offering the course of study.