Apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Overview
SNAP helps you buy food for yourself and your family.
Those who are eligible for SNAP receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) ACCESS Card to make food purchases. The card works like a debit card and purchases are subtracted from your account.
Eligibility
Your SNAP eligibility is determined by a few factors, including income and family size.
The chart below provides an overview of SNAP eligibility. You may be eligible for additional SNAP funds based on your circumstances.
A household is a group of people who usually purchase and prepare meals together. People in the household do not have to be related.
SNAP Replacement Benefits
If you receive SNAP and you lost food during a power outage, fire, or other household misfortune, tell your county assistance office (CAO) right away.
Apply for SNAP
Apply online, in person, or by mail. All Pennsylvanians who need assistance are encouraged to apply. You do not need to know whether you are eligible to apply for SNAP. After you submit your application, DHS will review it and determine your eligibility.
Who can apply?
- The head of the household
- The spouse of the head of household
- Any other responsible household member
- A designated authorized representative (can be a friend, relative, neighbor, or anyone else the applicant trusts to go food shopping and use their SNAP benefits)
Frequently Asked Questions
SNAP benefits are placed in an electronic account that only the recipient can use. This system is called electronic benefits transfer, or EBT. Your household receives the Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card, which allows withdrawals for food purchases at various retailers. You can only spend the amount that is on your card, and it is not a credit card.
The best way to know your balance is to keep your last receipt.
If you lose your last receipt and need to know your balance, call the recipient hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366).
You also can go online to view your transactions, learn about EBT, and more.
No. SNAP can only be used to buy food.
Yes. You can buy food online from participating retailers. A list of retailers is available on the USDA website.
- Find a nearby food pantry.
- Contact your regional food bank.
- Contact your county assistance office for help finding food resources.
Protect Your Benefits!
New EBT Card Lock Feature is Available Through ConnectEBT
Pennsylvania is proud to offer a new Card Lock safety feature now available on the ConnectEBT website and mobile app, through our Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) vendor, Conduent. This feature allows you to lock your EBT card when not in use to protect your SNAP and cash benefits from skimming and theft. Locking your EBT card blocks all purchases, balance inquiries, and transactions to keep your funds secure. You should always Lock your card when it’s not in use, then simply Unlock your card before making a purchase! You can also use the Auto Re-Lock feature to automatically Re-Lock your card in 30, 60, or 90 minutes after unlocking.
EBT Card Lock
Don’t forget: You can also download the official myCOMPASS PA mobile app for free, which allows users to view their EBT balance and transactions, update personal information, view eNotices, submit documents, and more!
Locking your EBT card is simple:
Download the free, secure ConnectEBT mobile app or navigate to www.connectebt.com and create a User Account to get started!
Select the Lock/Unlock Card Button on the ConnectEBT app or website home screen
- Select your lock preference:
- Lock My Card Everywhere will prevent all types of purchases, including online and at stores
- Lock My Card Outside of PA will prevent all purchases at stores outside of PA but will still allow all online purchases
- Click OK
Done Shopping?
Simply re-lock your card or use the Auto Re-Lock feature to make protecting your benefits on-the-go even easier.