Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. 

    Apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

    SNAP helps provide Pennsylvanians with low incomes extra money to buy food at grocery stores, online retailers, farmers markets, and more.

    Apply for SNAP
    Find out if you're eligible

    Overview

    SNAP helps you buy food for yourself and your family.

    Those who are eligible for SNAP receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) ACCESS Card to make food purchases. The card works like a debit card and purchases are subtracted from your account.

    SNAP Work Requirements

    New federal law requires some SNAP recipients to meet work requirements and report them to DHS. If requirements are not met and reported, SNAP benefits may be lost.

    Learn what this means for you and how to report your work requirements

    Eligibility

    Your SNAP eligibility is determined by a few factors, including income and family size.

    The chart below provides an overview of SNAP eligibility. You may be eligible for additional SNAP funds based on your circumstances.

    A household is a group of people who usually purchase and prepare meals together. People in the household do not have to be related.

    SNAP Income Guidelines
    (October 2024-October 2025)

    Household Size

    Maximum Gross Monthly Income

    1

    $2,510

    2

    $3,408

    3

    $4,304

    4

    $5,200

    5

    $6,098

    6

    $6,994

    7

    $7,890

    8

    $8,788

    9

    $9,686

    10

    $10,584

    Each Addt’l

    +$898

    Effective October 1, 2024

    SNAP Replacement Benefits

    If you receive SNAP and you lost food during a power outage, fire, or other household misfortune, tell your county assistance office (CAO) right away.

    Download the SNAP Replacement Benefits Form
    Descargue el formulario de beneficios de reemplazo de SNAP

    SUN Bucks: Pennsylvania’s Summer EBT program

    Most children are automatically eligible for SUN Bucks and do not need to apply. To determine if your child is eligible and whether you need to apply, use the Eligibility Navigator or learn more about Sun Bucks.

    More about Sun Bucks
    Check your child's eligibility

    Apply for SNAP

    Apply online, in person, or by mail. All Pennsylvanians who need assistance are encouraged to apply.  You do not need to know whether you are eligible to apply for SNAP. After you submit your application, DHS will review it and determine your eligibility. 

    Who can apply?

    • The head of the household
    • The spouse of the head of household
    • Any other responsible household member
    • A designated authorized representative (can be a friend, relative, neighbor, or anyone else the applicant trusts to go food shopping and use their SNAP benefits) 

    Apply Online

    Apply for SNAP online via COMPASS, Pennsylvania’s benefits management website

    Go to COMPASS

    Apply In Person

    You can apply for SNAP and other benefits at your local county assistance office

    Find Your County Office

    Print an Application

    You can download a paper application, complete and deliver it in person, or mail it to your local county assistance office.

    English Application

    Imprima una solicitud en Espanol

    Puede descargar una solicitud en papel, completarla y entregarla en persona o enviarla por correo a la oficina de asistencia de su condado local.

    Solicitud en Espanol

    Frequently Asked Questions

    SNAP benefits are placed in an electronic account that only the recipient can use. This system is called electronic benefits transfer, or EBT. Your household receives the Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card, which allows withdrawals for food purchases at various retailers. You can only spend the amount that is on your card, and it is not a credit card.

    The best way to know your balance is to keep your last receipt.

    If you lose your last receipt and need to know your balance, call the recipient hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366).

    You also can go online to view your transactions, learn about EBT, and more.

    No. SNAP can only be used to buy food.

    Yes. You can buy food online from participating retailers. A list of retailers is available on the USDA website.

    Questions? Contact Us.

    Contact DHS:

    Online

    Complete the DHS feedback form and someone from the program area will contact you.

    Fill out form

    Phone

    If you have questions about SNAP or other benefits, call the Department of Human Services at 1-800-692-7462.

    Call DHS

    Individuals with hearing impairment

    Call Pennsylvania Relay at 1-800-451-5886.

    Call Pennsylvania Relay

    Protect Your Benefits!

    New EBT Card Lock Feature is Available Through ConnectEBT

    Pennsylvania is proud to offer a new Card Lock safety feature now available on the ConnectEBT website and mobile app, through our Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) vendor, Conduent. This feature allows you to lock your EBT card when not in use to protect your SNAP and cash benefits from skimming and theft. Locking your EBT card blocks all purchases, balance inquiries, and transactions to keep your funds secure. You should always Lock your card when it’s not in use, then simply Unlock your card before making a purchase!  You can also use the Auto Re-Lock feature to automatically Re-Lock your card in 30, 60, or 90 minutes after unlocking.

    EBT Card Lock

    Don’t forget: You can also download the official myCOMPASS PA mobile app for free, which allows users to view their EBT balance and transactions, update personal information, view eNotices, submit documents, and more! 

    Locking your EBT card is simple:

    Download the free, secure ConnectEBT mobile app or navigate to www.connectebt.com and create a User Account to get started! 

    Select the Lock/Unlock Card Button on the ConnectEBT app or website home screen 

    1. Select your lock preference: 
      • Lock My Card Everywhere will prevent all types of purchases, including online and at stores 
      • Lock My Card Outside of PA will prevent all purchases at stores outside of PA but will still allow all online purchases 
    2. Click OK 

    Done Shopping?
    Simply re-lock your card or use the Auto Re-Lock feature to make protecting your benefits on-the-go even easier. 

    EBT Home Screen Home Screen with Lock Selection
    EBT Lock/Unlock Card options including: Card number; Current Status; Lock/Unlock your card. Lock/Unlock Options
    EBT auto re-lock options include: No; Re-lock my card in 30 minutes; Re-lock my card in 60 minutes; Re-lock my card in 90 minutes. Note: Re-lock times are approximate. It may take a few extra minutes to re-lock your card depending on system availability. Auto Re-Lock Options
    Download EBT Locking Feature Flyer (PDF)
    Descargar folleto sobre la función de bloqueo de EBT en español (PDF)