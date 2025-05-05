Important changes are coming to the Medicaid program, also known as Medical Assistance, in Pennsylvania.

In July 2025, Republicans in Congress passed a bill that makes changes to the Medicaid program. President Trump signed that bill into law. Because of this new federal law, some Medicaid recipients will be required to renew their Medicaid every six months instead of every year. Additionally, some Medicaid applicants and recipients will need to meet work requirements or meet an exemption and report to PA DHS. If they do not report, they could lose coverage or be ineligible for Medicaid.

Keep reading to learn more about these changes, how they will affect Medicaid recipients, and how to meet the new work requirements or an exemption.