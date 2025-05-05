Falcon Wire News
2026
July 27, 2026 :: Green Release
Following a six-week rehabilitation at Red Creek Wildlife Center, Green effortlessly took flight during the PA Game Commission-facilitated release yesterday at Middle Creek!
With abundant food available, Green will continue to refine his hunting skills through the summer.
Many thanks to Red Creek Wildlife Center for their dedication to giving all injured wildlife, including Harrisburg's peregrine falcons, a second chance.
Watch Green’s return to nature at: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BfPofsCcy/
At nearly four weeks post-fledge, Yellow continues to sharpen his survival skills of flying and hunting. He is no longer sleeping at the ledge at night and, preparing for dispersal, flies further afield daily. Sitings of Yellow confirm he persevered through the heat dome, holiday fireworks, and severe weekend storms. Yellow may remain in the general area for several more weeks, but he appears to have completed falcon training with his parents. If spotted on cam, please report the sighting (with screen capture if possible) to hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com to establish accurate dispersal timeframes.
Green continues to recover from his injuries. Last week's extreme heat and the weekend's severe weather slowed his progress. After careful consideration of Green's injury and status, it has been determined his release at RCSOB will not be in his best interest. Green will remain at Red Creek to fully recover and be trained to proficiently hunt before his release into a suitable habitat. We will miss watching Green learn "how to falcon", but we understand this decision offers him the best chance for long-term survival in the wild. We look forward to hearing of Green and the other fledglings as established members of breeding pairs for years to come in territories far and near.
We received a report of a potential downed falcon yesterday. Upon investigation, we confirmed that it was Silver. He was lying on an unused balcony about a foot away from an intact small tern, which could indicate he was attempting a prey transfer when he collided with the wall.
The post-fledging period is the most dangerous time in a falcon's life. Fledgling mortality is about 60% as young falcons learn to navigate the hazards around them. Chief among these hazards are impacts with manmade structures, like buildings, windows, or bridges.
Meanwhile, Yellow continues training with his parents. In the next two to three weeks, he will learn how to hunt for himself so he will be ready to survive when he goes out into the world on his own.
This morning, shortly before 7 am, the blue-banded juvie flew into a 12th floor window on the Carson Building and died instantly.
While a certain amount of fledgling mortality is anticipated, it is always upsetting when it happens. Urban peregrines face man-made hazards that cliff-dwelling birds do not, chief among them window strikes.
Meanwhile, Yellow and Silver continue to receive advanced flight instruction and are beginning to expand their range of flight. It will be normal over the next few weeks for them to be away from the nest area for hours at a time. They are likely to return to the vicinity of the Carson Building only for food and to sleep. By the end of July, they will be ready to disperse from the area.
Yesterday was a banner day for the juvies! High flying antics above 333 Market for all 3 in the early morning, gave rise to awed appreciation among the watchers on the ground. After a very brief rain shower, the juvies spent a couple hours eating and napping before distributing themselves on individual ledges and rooftops around the nesting area.
With the exception of the green-banded juvie, who remains at Red Creek recovering from a deep muscle bruise on his shoulder, the fledglings are now to the point that they are able to achieve the height they want, sustain flights of over a minute, and mostly land successfully, although they are still occasionally resorting to plan B or C when a first target doesn't work out. In another day or two, they should be able to fly and land where and when they want.
Accordingly, Falcon Watch & Rescue will suspend operation after Friday's evening watch, having met the objectives of the program for this year's fledge, with the expectation that when Green has recovered and returns to the ledge, Watch will reconvene for a few days while he masters the basics of flight.
The juvies, in the meantime will continue to hone their flight skills and learn how to hunt for themselves over the next 3-4 weeks. By the time they are ready to disperse toward the end of July, they will be prepared with the skills they will need to survive and thrive as independent, wild falcons.
The weekend was very busy for the Rachel Carson falcons!
On Friday afternoon, Green was rescued from a small glass-enclosed area on the Rachel Carson building. He showed signs of concussion, so he was transported to Red Creek Wildlife Center, where he is being treated. When he is recovered and ready to fly, he will be brought back to rejoin his siblings.
Silver and Yellow spent the weekend gaining flight strength and skill as they made numerous short flights and landed on various buildings in the nest area.
The blue-banded juvie fledged Sunday morning, with a short flight to the roof of Harrisburg University. The adults rewarded her successful fledge with a meal delivery. A short time later, Blue flew to the roof of the Rachel Carson
Building. She made several more flights before returning to the nest ledge.
Now that the juvies have all fledged, the adults are beginning the next stage of fledging - flight school.
Three fledglings, Green, Silver, and Yellow, have taken flight! Blue remains on the ledge and will likely fledge in a day or two.
Green had several flights yesterday before becoming grounded and needing rescue. He appeared uninjured but was taken to Red Creek and examined as a precaution. Green was released at the Rachel Carson Building with a clean bill of health. Silver fledged today at 5:30 a.m. and, a short time later, was located on an eighth story roof. At 7:15 a.m., Yellow fledged and landed on the university’s roof.
Keep watching this space for updates on our fledglings’ adventures!
The first fledge of 2026 occurred on June 10th at 7:45 pm, when the green-banded (Green) juvenile took to the skies and flew to the church steeple nearby. The landing was not secured, so Green ended on the train station roof. Taking flight nearly immediately after landing, Green failed to gain enough height to return to the ledge and became grounded several blocks from the Rachel Carson Building. Watch & Rescue volunteers quickly recovered and examined him to find no injuries. Volunteers returned Green to the ledge, where his mother quickly inspected him for herself. Kudos to the Watch & Rescue volunteers for their quick and efficient rescue!
Tune in to FOX43 Morning Show today to learn more about Falcon Watch & Rescue!
Fledge watch 2026 is underway! Three of the four juvenile falcons (juvies) are 39 days old today, including Green and Yellow, who appear to be male. Historically, the Rachel Carson male falcons have fledged on Day 39 more than any other day, and Green & Yellow both appear to be physically ready for flight. The 39-day-old Blue and 37-day-old Silver both appear to be still a day or two away from fledging. Blue is almost certainly a female, while Silver is two days younger and still showing more down than his/her siblings. Currently, all four juveniles are demonstrating typical pre-flight behaviors that indicate fledging will happen soon.
Volunteers from Harrisburg Falcon Watch & Rescue are on the ground near the Carson Building, monitoring activity on the ledge and ready to step in and provide a rescue if a fledgling becomes grounded during an early flight. Any rescued fledgling is checked over to be sure it is uninjured before it is returned for a second chance at flight. If they appear to need care, they will be transported to Red Creek Wildlife Center for evaluation and/or rehabilitation.
Watch & Rescue will remain onsite every day from dawn to dusk through the entire fledging period. Anyone interested in joining Falcon Watch & Rescue is invited to email hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com to join in.
The Rachel Carson eyases - Blue, Green, Yellow, and Silver - are almost ready to fledge! In the past week, their feathers have covered the layer of insulating down. Their brown and tan juvenile plumage will continue developing for several weeks, but it will be sufficiently grown for flight in just a few more days.
They have become aggressively competitive for food. When an adult brings prey to the ledge, one of the eyases will snatch it away and mantle (spread their wings to prevent others from taking the food) over it. Food aggression and mantling are indicators the eyases are developing the instincts necessary to survive when they leave the nest.
The adults are bringing food less often, so, when an adult arrives, the eyases swarm with shrill vocalization. If the adults have no food, they are chased off the ledge.
Over the next few days, we should see more wing-flapping and taxiing along the ledge as the eyases prepare to fledge as early as this weekend!
The volunteers from Falcon Watch & Rescue are preparing for fledging monitoring. Volunteers monitor near Rachel Carson State Office Building from dawn to dusk, log activity, and assist disoriented or injured fledglings. If you are interested in volunteering with Falcon Watch, please contact hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
At three and a half weeks old, the four eyases are nearly full size. Two eyases are taller than the adult male, and two are nearly the same height. The differences between adult and juvenile posture make size comparisons tricky, but it is clear the four youngsters have grown tremendously in the past week!
Feather development is progressing. The tails are coming in, and, when they stretch their wings, growing wing feathers are visible. The eyases are exploring the ledge more fully, going farther from the scrape and away from the wall toward the front edge.
The banding event will be Thursday, May 28th at 10 a.m., and, in two weeks, they will be on the verge of fledging!
Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to see it all unfold!
Over this weekend, the eyases began walking about the scrape fully on their feet. They are very aggressive during feedings and attempt to take directly from the prey rather than wait for Mom to portion it out. Last evening one napping eyas hung its head over the edge of the nestbox for a few minutes. It was no surprise this afternoon when an eyas took the big step from the nestbox to the ledge. The intrepid explorer stayed outside the box for 20 minutes before returning to the scrape. The remaining eyases will likely begin exploring the ledge in a day or two.
Follow their explorations at the PA Falcon Cam, at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html!
The eyases are growing fast, nearly half their full size. They are toddling about the nestbox and holding themselves upright but are not yet on their toes. When stretching their growing wings, the young feathers coming in at the wingtips are visible.
The adults continue to maintain a watchful presence at the ledge, and Dad is providing abundant food for them up to eight times a day! They are eating as much as they can hold. At this stage of development, they are all appetite, lunging at Mom to grab the next bite and tugging bites away from siblings' mouths. Soon they will begin snatching at the prey to practice self-feeding. With about four weeks until fledging, the eyases need every bite to be ready to fly.
All this growth takes a lot of energy, so eyases sleep often. No longer needing to huddle together for warmth, they spread apart to take short, frequent naps.
You can watch at PA Falcon Cams - https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html - to follow all the action as the four eyases continue to grow and develop.
The oldest three Rachel Carson falcon hatchlings are eight days old today, and the youngest is six days old. The youngest is noticeably smaller than its three older siblings who have already more than doubled in size!
The older three have achieved thermo competence, the ability to retain body heat without help. They no longer require constant brooding by a parent and can be observed uncovered in the nestbox for prolonged periods. The fourth one is still a little bit young, but with mild temps and siblings to huddle with, he/she seems to be doing well.
The beginnings of pin feathers are showing through the fluffy down. The eyases are preening. Preening is necessary to keep feathers - even down feathers - in good condition. The eyases, like their parents, will preen themselves carefully several times a day.
You can watch at PA Falcon Cam - https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html - to follow all the action as the four eyases continue to grow and develop.
The RCSOB falcons are referred to as the most productive nest in PA. There is a reason for that claim. The Rachel Carson falcons have successfully hatched and fledged young every year since 2000. In fact, this year's fourth hatchling on May 2nd marked the nest’s 100th hatch!
In 27 nesting seasons, six unique pairs have produced 117 eggs. Of those, 100 have hatched and 91 have fledged. Seven offspring from this nest have been identified as nesting adults in five states with four known grandchildren identified as nesting adults in PA and Ohio.
Today we celebrate this 100th hatch milestone and recognize the important role the Rachel Carson falcons have played in the species' recovery in Pennsylvania and beyond!
Congratulations on your 100th hatch, Harrisburg falcons!
The first three hatches of 2026 arrived within two hours on Thursday, with hatch #1 at 11:20 am, hatch #2 at 1:06 pm, and hatch #3 at 1:30 pm. Even though the eggs were laid at 2-day intervals, delayed incubation led to a compressed hatching timetable for the first three.
The fourth egg showed a pip by Thursday evening. Throughout Friday, occasional glimpses showed the pip getting larger, but it wasn't until 7:30 am on Saturday that #4 hatched.
The 5th egg pipped by Saturday afternoon, and the pip continued to expand overnight and into early Sunday. It appears the eyas did not have enough strength to successfully hatch. There are numerous possibilities why this has happened. It may have become stuck to the shell, the shell may have been too thick, or the brooding falcon may not have lain a nutrient-rich egg to sustain the eyas through hatching. A pipped egg failed to hatch once before, but, in that case, the egg remained almost completely intact. This egg is nearly broken in half. The eyas was still moving and trying to get free a little after noon but doesn't seem to be moving anymore. 09/BS continues to incubate the fifth egg, but once she realizes it won't hatch, she is likely to remove it from the scrape. This is not the outcome we were hoping. Nature can sometimes be harsh and watching it in action can be difficult.
In the meantime, we have four strong and apparently healthy eyases. The fourth-hatched chick is noticeably smaller than the older three, but it is successfully claiming its share at feedings. 85/AK has been staying close to the ledge and providing copious amounts of prey for 09 and the offspring.
It looks like the class of 2026 is complete at four with fledging anticipated in about 5½ weeks.
Keep watching the PA Falcon Cams at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to watch as Harrisburg's peregrine falcons raise this year's family!
The second hatch of the 2026 season arrived at 1:06 pm.
A third egg also shows a good sized pip and could hatch later today. Eggs 4 & 5 will probably hatch in a day or two. Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to follow all the hatching action!
The first hatch of the 2026 season arrived at about 11:20 am. The brand new eyas appears to be in good condition and immediately began working to get snuggled against the remaining eggs in the shelter of Mom's warmth.
A second egg is well pipped and should hatch later today. Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to follow all the hatching action!
No hatches as of 9am, but at least two eggs have large pips this morning. Both pips are large enough to see movement inside the egg when the adults briefly expose the eggs to reposition them or trade places for incubation.
This should be the day! Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to find out!
The first pip of the season is here! Briefly observed at 0945 and confirmed at 1120, at least one of falcon pair’s five eggs is hatching!
From first pip to fully hatched can take a while. The eyas uses its egg tooth, a tiny sharp protrusion on the end of its beak, to open enough shell to push through. Sometimes it takes a few hours, sometimes a whole day. The parents’ delay in beginning incubation may result in another egg or two showing pips within the day.
Will we have our first fluffy chick by the end of the day? Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to find out!
We are receiving reports that hatching is underway at other nests with eggs laid beginning a day or two before the RCSOB falcons.
The falcons at Cathedral of Learning in Pittsburgh had hatches beginning late Friday, and the falcons in Wilmington, DE had their first pip this morning. Both nests began egg-laying a few days before 09/BS and 85/AK here in Harrisburg. With only four eggs, Pitt's falcons began incubating earlier, and Wilmington's five eggs were laid three days before ours, so their activity tells us that our pip-watch is officially on!
Several days before hatching, falcon chicks, eyases, begin vocalizing from inside their shells in reaction to sounds and movements from outside. We may hear them if conditions are right. Their parents will certainly hear them and feel movement inside the shell. We will see the adults respond to near hatching with increased restlessness, shuffling, fidgeting, and moving the eggs, and making small, clucking-like vocalizations.
To prepare for hatching, a strong muscle along the back of the eyas' head and neck will suddenly contract, pulling the eyas' head sharply up to drive the egg tooth hard against the shell. The eyas will continue to hammer at the shell until it breaks through, eventually creating a large enough crack for the egg to break apart and free its occupant.
We should start to hear the eyases squeaking, maybe even tapping, from inside the eggs today or tomorrow during nest exchanges. It may take some time for the eyases to break that first hole from inside the shell, but we should see our first pip soon - maybe as early as tomorrow!
Be sure to stay tuned to the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to catch the first pip of the season!
09/BS and 85/AK have been incubating their eggs for almost 4 weeks. Incubation typically lasts from 33-35 days, so we are expecting a hatch in about a week. Last year's first hatch was April 25. This year's eggs arrived about 4 days later than last year's, so we anticipate hatching to begin around April 28 or 29.
The chicks are now just about fully formed, and just need to put on a little muscle to power them as they break through their shells. At this stage, they are beginning to vocalize. Their parents can hear them, and may "talk back" with little chupping sounds. You may also notice the incubating adult becoming a bit fidgety, shifting their position and rolling the eggs more than usual.
With all the traffic noise, it can be hard to pick out, but during quiet moments, we should be able to hear some of the chicks' vocalizations. A day or two before hatching we should also begin to hear tapping from inside the shells.
Be sure to keep the sound turned up!
As we continue to watch, 09/BS and her mate, 85/AK, take turns incubating the eggs. With about 10-12 days down and another 3 weeks to go, you may wonder what is going on inside the eggs.
At this point, vital organs - eyes, brain, heart - are well underway. Rudimentary wings and feet are taking shape. The tongue has formed, and beak has taken shape. The earliest stage of feather development has begun. Over the next 3 weeks, the embryos will continue to fuel their development with nutrients absorbed from their yolk to grow, to build muscle and bone, and all their vital body systems until they are ready to hatch.
Be sure to keep your eyes on the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html. Don't miss a minute of the action!
09/BS has begun full-time incubation of the eggs, meaning she will be giving us only infrequent glimpses at them. Yesterday (Sunday) morning, when she took a brief break around 10 AM, cam watchers were able to see five eggs in the scrape. The fifth egg likely arrived in the early hours overnight. This should complete the 2026 clutch.
This is the third year in a row that 09/BS has produced five eggs. All five hatched in 2024, and four hatched in 2025.
The eggs will be incubated for about a month, with hatching anticipated to begin around April 29.
Be sure to keep your eyes on the PA Falcon
Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html. Don't miss a minute of the action!
09/BS delivered the fourth egg sometime overnight. It was reported that she was very fidgety between 9 and 9:30 last evening, a behavior that typically accompanies egg arrival, but 09/BS kept view of the eggs obscured until early this morning.
85/AK is fulfilling his duty to provide for his family, making regular food deliveries, and helping to care for the eggs. This morning, brown thrasher is on the menu. As Spring migration picks up, a wide variety of prey will make an appearance on the ledge.
09/BS is still in partial (or delayed) incubation mode, only covering the eggs part of the time. This should slow the development of the early eggs, so they will all hatch at about the same time rather than 2 days apart.
You can catch it all at PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html. Don't miss a minute of the action!
Egg #3 arrived several hours earlier than expected, between noon and 2 PM today.
09/BS appeared to be in incubation position for several hours, although she doesn't seem ready to start full time brooding. After a brief rest, she left the scrape for 85/AK to watch the eggs while she took a good stretch. Egg clutches can range from 2 to 5 eggs. 09/BS generally waits until right before the last egg to begin full time incubation, but may spend an hour or two on the eggs to keep them from getting too cold. We could still see another egg or two over the next 4 or 5 days.
Be sure to keep watching the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to follow all the action!
The second egg arrived around 8:00 Sunday morning. With the onset of egg-laying, 09/BS will now depend on 85/AK to provide much of her food over the next weeks, while she will be in charge of the eggs, generally leaving the eggs only to eat or take a brief flight to stretch her wings. Incubation will begin when the clutch of eggs is nearly complete. In the meantime, the falcons will shelter the eggs from the weather and keep them in a viable temperature range until incubation starts.
Both parents have developed brood patches, temporary hormonally-caused bald spots on their breasts that allow falcon parents to regulate egg temperature using their own body heat. As feathers are one of Nature's best insulators, shortly before nesting, hormones trigger the loss of feathers over a specific area on the breast, to allow the falcon parents to share their own body heat with their eggs/hatchlings. Hormones also trigger a thickening of the skin to support increased bloodflow to the area, so the incubating parent can maintain the egg temperature at a steady 99-100°F by snuggling the eggs close to her (or his) body. After the brooding phase is over, hormone levels return to normal, the blood flow diminishes, skin thins, and feathers grow back in to provide insulation/hold body heat in for the adult bird until the next nesting season.
The second egg arrived about 59 hours after the first, a similar interval to that in previous years. We can likely expect the next egg sometime Tuesday evening.
Be sure to keep watching the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to follow all the action!
The first egg of 2026 arrived at around 9:15 PM last evening. 09/BS should lay three or four more eggs at 2-3 day intervals. She will not begin incubation until the clutch is nearly complete. Incubation should continue for about a month before the eggs hatch.
You can watch it all unfold on the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html
We are still waiting for the first egg of the 2026 season, but it should not be long now.
09/BS has developed significant abdomenal distension and is now spending long stretches of time in the nestbox, rearranging gravel or just standing there looking around.
Perhaps a little Irish luck will bring egg #1 today!
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
It's time to start watching for the first egg of 2026. Last year, the first egg arrived on March 15, only 4 days away. 09/BS does not yet have a heavily distended abdomen, so she could be on a slightly later schedule this year, but things can change rapidly, so she could surprise us.
She has typically laid eggs at about 60 hour intervals in the past, and laid 5 eggs in each of the last 2 years. Time will tell if she follows her pattern. When do you think the first egg will arrive?
Keep your eyes on the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to find out!
09/BS, the continuing female resident, is being regularly observed at the nest ledge, frequently perched atop the wall of the nestbox. Although band readings cannot be obtained while the nestbox camera continues offline, she is identifiable by the distinctive pale "halo" on the crown of her head.
As the time for egg-laying approaches, she will spend ever more time at the ledge and in the scrape.
Keep your eyes on the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to catch all the action.
As we continue to work to resolve the issue with the nestbox cam, 85/AK and 09/BS are increasing their presence at the ledge. Courtship season is underway. Over the next month you can expect to see the pair exhibit bonding behaviors such as presentation of food gifts, vocalizations, bowing to one another, and scraping to form shallow depressions in the nestbox gravel. Copulation may be observed and over the next three weeks will increase in frequency.
09/BS should lay three to five eggs in early to mid-March, and will incubate them for a little over four weeks before hatching.
85/AK and 09/BS are both 9 years old, in their prime and now with several years of established partnership and parenting experience. Barring disruption by an intruding falcon or an unforeseen injury/illness, they should be well prepared for a successful 2026 nesting season.
Keep your eyes on the PA Falcon Cam at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to catch all the action.
Archive
With the Winter Solstice behind us, we begin the slow lengthening of the days. The return of the Sun is gradual, with daylight increasing by only several seconds per day for the next few weeks.
This morning, 09/BS and 85/AK were observed enjoying the morning together at the ledge. The pair spent several hours, preening and basking in the bright sunlight. A long joint visit like this is a rare treat, but as the daylight hours lengthen, we can expect more frequent visits, as more daylight cues the approach of nesting season.
So far, there haven’t been any reports of crows sighted at the ledge. If a flock of wintering crows should arrive in Harrisburg, heightened falcon presence at the ledge should serve to deter them from a repeat of last year’s nighttime incursions. If you spot crows roosting on the ledge, please be sure to report the observation to hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
The FalconCam has temporarily gone off-air for our yearly clean-up! It’s the behind-the-scenes maintenance that keeps your favorite “bird’s-eye view”crystal clear.
Stay tuned!
The cameras will be back before you know it!
The Falcon Cam has experienced technical difficulties for the past week. We are happy to report it is now restored to proper function.
Both of our resident adults have been seen on cam fairly consistently. They appear to be staying fairly close to the ledge, making regular visits in the nestbox to bond with each other and to affirm their claim to the territory.
It is now the time of year for nestbox maintenance. On October 28, a trained staff member will go out on the ledge to refresh the bed of gravel in the nestbox and check for any other upkeep needed. The camera lens covers and the surface of the ledge will also be cleaned. The cams will be disabled for about an hour while these tasks are completed.
As fall migration continues, non-resident falcons passing through the area may stop at the ledge. If you observe one of these visitors on screen, please be sure to report your sighting, with screen capture if possible, to hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
If you have spotted either of the adults on the cam in the last week or two, chances are you've noticed they look a little ragged.
What's up with that? They're molting. Now that this year's offspring have moved out, the adults are refreshing their feathers by shedding worn feathers and regrowing new ones. Falcons replace their feathers, a few at a time, over several months each year. Because growing new feathers takes a lot of energy, the bulk of their annual molt takes place after they have wrapped up the energy-intensive fledge. Sharp-eyed cam watchers may have noticed a couple of falcon feathers in the nestbox recently.
The entire process takes several months, so the falcons may continue to look a little rough for the next month before they resume their normally sleek appearance by the end of September.
Keep watching the Falcon Cam to watch all the peregrine action!
When peregrine falcon chicks fledge, they need some time to master flight and survival skills. During this time, the young falcons remain largely dependent on their parents for food provision and defense against potential threats. Typically, this fledging period lasts between 4-6 weeks, by the end of which time, the fledglings are able to hunt for themselves and are able to remain airborne for prolonged periods of time. By this point, they have become familiar with the local landscape for several miles around and are ready to leave the natal area for good. This movement from the birthsite is called dispersal.
Dispersal is important to protect genetic diversity in the species and to prevent over-crowding in any given territory. When young falcons disperse, they may remain close to one or more siblings for a time, or they may strike out on their own from the beginning. Cooperative hunting can initially improve their success, and a hungry juvie may even return to the nesting territory for food supplementation (and the adults may allow a brief visit of a day or two at a time until the end of summer) but eventually, each falcon moves away on its own.
Females tend to disperse farther from the natal area, frequently establishing territory over 100 miles from where they hatched, while males may establish themselves between 50-100 miles from the natal area. Peregrine falcons tend to prefer to establish themselves in similar habitat to where they hatched; of the 7 RCSOB offspring and 4 next generation falcons identified as adults on territory, 10 were found on manmade structures.
The RCSOB falcons fledged between June 5-8. They have been flying for more than 7 weeks. It has now been more than a week since any fledgling sightings have been reported. It is very likely that the 2025 fledglings have now dispersed and are embarked on their lives as independent falcons. We wish them fair skies and long lives and will hope to learn of them in their own territories in a few years!
Under ideal circumstances, falcon fledglings spend much of their first summer in the air with their parents and siblings, first learning the mastery of their wings, then honing their instincts to hunt and defend a territory. Much of this learning comes in the form of play.
Favorite games include mock combat where juvies chase each other at high speed, and when one "catches" the other, they grab a footful of their sibling's feathers and tug on them. Sometimes a sibling will pull too hard and actually yank a feather out.
Or, as their instincts to pursue and engage territorial intruders takes hold, a fledgling might find himself facing a target that fights back, and end up with a missing or broken feather.
This can be a serious challenge for a young falcon, slowing and potentially weakening him, when he needs to be in peak form to master all he needs to know, and even more so as he embarks alone into the world after dispersal.
Our male fledgling appears to have recently encountered one of these scenarios. On July 5, a visiting falcon watcher, Virginia Hoffman, observed and photographed him in flight, showing a distinct gap in the middle of his left wing.
The good news for him is that the missing feather is midwing, where it should have less effect on his ability to fly and continue learning at full speed than losing one of the primaries at the wingtip would. In fact, the loss of a feather doesn't seem to be slowing him down to any significant extent, as he continues to be observed in high energy play with one or both siblings.
Also good news, it seems that the whole feather has come out, which, as long as there is no follicle damage, should trigger regrowth of a new juvenile feather now, instead of having to wait for his first molt, next year.
It can take a month or more for the new feather to come fully in. So for the next few weeks, if you spot one of the juvies in the air above Harrisburg, you should know right away if it's him!
Harrisburg falcon observers have continued to report occasional sightings of one or more of the fledglings flying or perching near the RCSOB in the past few weeks, but juvie visits to the ledge have become quite rare.
So it was a pleasant surprise indeed to see two juvies on the ledge this afternoon. Band readings were not obtained, but it appears to be the male juvie and the white-footed female, who was clutching prey. The juvies stayed for about 2 hours before taking off together.
Until the last few nights all three fledglings have been returning to spend the night together on the short ledge beyond the round column at the top of the cam view. But they have been arriving later, after the light is gone, and it is no longer possible to tell if they are all present. Just the fact they are remaining active later in the evening indicates that their fledgling days are nearing an end. They are almost ready for their next big adventure - dispersal.
As they become less dependent on their parents for food and protection, the adults have begun to spend more time on the ledge themselves. They will begin to discourage further visits to the ledge by the juvies, although they will allow them to stay in the area for another month or so.
Keep watching the Falcon Cam and catch all the action as this nesting season draws to a close.
Harrisburg Falcon Watch & Rescue held its 4th annual After-Watch Party last night. 25 W&R volunteers attended the indoor picnic before adjourning to the watch lawn, hoping to catch a view of the Rachel Carson falcons at play. A brief rain shower did not deter the watchers or the falcons. All 3 juvies showed up and did a little rough-housing together on the roof of the RCSOB, then a little airborne play, before they scattered, 41/AC to his favorite perch on PA Place, one of the girls to the roof of 333 Market St and the other to a perch on Hbg University. There was more flying a little later, and all 3 juvies eventually flew back to the 15th floor ledge as darkness fell.
With all three juvies enjoying the freedom of Harrisburg's skies, their lessons in hunting are well underway. We can look for the evening flight displays to continue for another week or 10 days, but the juvies will soon begin to venture away from the downtown, or even from Harrisburg altogether, for hours, then days, at a time. They will make sporadic return visits, perhaps to receive additional hunting/flying lessons or food supplementation. By mid-July those visits will be much less frequent and will cease altogether before the end of summer as the juvies permanently disperse from the area.
And what will their parents do in the meantime? For now, they remain very involved in their offspring's continuing lessons. As the juvies begin to explore their growing independence, the adults will reclaim the ledge as theirs, allowing their young to continue to occupy anywhere else in the area, but discouraging ledge visits. They will spend time renewing their bonds as partners and as the holders of this territory. In the next month, watch for the adults to increase their presence on the ledge, spending time in the nestbox together, engaging in the courtship behaviors of bowing and scraping, and possibly even copulating on the ledge.
As the nesting season comes to a close for 2025, keep watching the cams to follow as 09/BS and 85/AK continue to patrol their territory and defend the ledge through the summer.
The 2025 edition of Falcon Watch & Rescue is in the books.
All three fledglings are now flying well and beginning to gain the flying and hunting skills they will need to survive in the wild.
From June 2nd through June 15th, nearly 70 volunteers participated in Watch & Rescue, as they maintained a constant daylight hours watch to document this year's young falcons' early flights, to monitor their progress, and to offer assistance should one become grounded or otherwise endangered.
Two of the three juvies ended up needing a rescue. Thank you to DEP staff and Wildlife In Need volunteers for assistance with these rescues! Many thanks to Red Creek Wildlife Center and their amazing staff for the care both fledglings received there. We are so grateful for all you do to support Harrisburg's falcons. Thanks also to wildlife educator Patrick Miller for covering transport home for 41/CA, and to Heather Mulhollan for the other 3 trips transporting there and back!
Now that the three young falcons have passed through fledging, what happens next?
Well, they will stay in the area for the next few weeks, flying with each other and their parents, and learning all their parents can teach them, before they begin to venture farther afield. Soon they will start to spend more of their time exploring the surrounding areas, and by the end of the summer, they will take their leave of Harrisburg and head out to discover what awaits them in the world. With luck, in 2 or 3 years, they will establish a territory of their own and begin their own legacy as breeding falcons. But for now, interested observers should be able to continue to enjoy their high-flying antics near the RCSOB for several weeks to come!
The three falcon fledglings continue to make progress toward flight proficiency, each at their own pace.
The yellow-footed male, 41/CA, has mastered basic flight and is enjoying his newfound ability to soar above the rooftops. He is eager for his siblings to be ready to join him in aerial play, and attempts to provoke them into a game every time they take wing. Within a day or two, they should be ready to join him. In the meantime he is keeping busy beginning to learn the survival skill of catching prey on the wing. One of the adults will fly over and past him, calling for his attention, and carrying prey dangled from its beak or feet. He will race to catch up and attempt to snatch the prey from the adult. Yesterday he missed the grab on an attempted transfer, but the adult allowed him to take the prey upon landing - a successful prey transfer.
This morning, he engaged in prey chases with both parents. The first chase, with 85/AK did not net him a prize, but half an hour later, a chase with 09/BS netted him a morsel he carried to the nest ledge.
Soon, the adults will drop the dangled prey as the flying juvie approaches, for him to snatch from the air as it begins to fall. This is how the adults bring their offspring to understand the connection between the birds they see flying around and the food the parents have heretofore provided.
The male fledgling appears to already appreciate the importance of defending territory. Yesterday morning, a turkey vulture flew in to the fledging area and 41/CA dove at it and attempted to drive it off! Once the vulture left the area, 41/CA returned to his attempts to lure a sister into a game of chase.
When his sisters catch up to his skill at flying, they will spend the next several weeks flying and chasing each other all around the downtown area.
Keep checking this space for more updates as the three RCSOB fledglings attain mastery of the Harrisburg skies!
The white-footed fledgling, 43/CA was pronounced fit and ready to fly by the rehabbers at Red Creek Wildlife Center. She was accordingly transported back to the RCSOB and released to the 15th floor ledge, where she remained for the rest of the day. She may rest a day before flying again, or she may take off at first light in the morning - the falcons will always keep us guessing!
Meanwhile the male fledgling, 41/CA, completed a prey transfer from 85/AK this morning, and spent quite some time engaged in chasing his parents in flight around the RCSOB area, including "tagging" perching parents to invite them to play. He has progressed quite rapidly from novice to proficient! We can expect to watch him displaying his growing skills in the sky above the RCSOB for the next two weeks or so before he begins to explore further afield.
Keep watching here for more news of Harrisburg's peregrine falcons!
The three juvenile falcons have all fledged and are now learning the basics of flight. So far, 41/CA appears quite comfortable in the air and has the stamina for long flights of at least a minute, although he is still working to master his target selection and flight approach for landings.
42/CA has plenty of wing strength and is building her flight duration. She does not yet have the ease and stamina of her brother, and like him still needs work on the landings, but she has managed to find alternate landing spots when her first choice doesn't work out. She should catch up to him very quickly.
43/CA, the third juvie to fledge, became caught up in an apparent intrusion yesterday by a strange falcon. During the incident between the adults and the intruder, 43/CA either flushed or was bumped from her perch on the University building and attempted to fly out of trouble. She came to a very low perch overlooking Market Street. After several hours, the decision was made to attempt a rescue. Her low perch put her in heightened danger of flying directly into traffic, so a licensed capture & transport specialist was called in to assist with a rescue. Once she was safely rescued, she was then transported to Red Creek.
Initial exam showed no broken bones, but some swelling at the shoulder. She was kept overnight to rest the wing. A re-examination this morning showed continued swelling, so she will remain at Red Creek for additional treatment to reduce the swelling before she returns to the RCSOB, possibly later today or maybe tomorrow.
Next up for the fledglings is advanced flight training from one or both adults. Flight training is serious business, as the juvies' survival depends on their skill in the air. But it looks a lot like playing tag. If you're in the downtown area in the next week or so, keep your eyes turned upward and you may catch some of the flying fun.
The RCSOB falcons had a very busy weekend!
Friday afternoon saw 41/CA return from Red Creek Wildlife Center and be successfully released on the roof of the RCSOB shortly before 2 PM. The young male briefly explored the roof before flying successfully to the roof of a nearby apartment building, where he remained through much of an afternoon thunderstorm. He flew several times Friday evening before landing on a mid-rise apartment building, where he remained for the night.
These early flights are essential to help young falcons strengthen their wings and learn how to adjust their flight by minor adjustments to wing position. By Saturday, 41/CA was flying with confidence and able to sustain flight for up to a minute at a time.
Our second fledge occurred at 6:05 Saturday morning, when 42/CA flew to the roof of the University. The larger females have more weight to carry, which tends to make their fledging flights a bit slower, but their larger wing size provides additional lift, which counteracts the slower speed. 42/CA stayed on the University roof for several hours before successfully returning to the nest ledge.
43/CA fledged on Sunday, at 5:48 AM. She also flew to the University, landing on a ledge slightly below the roof. Her first flight was brief but strong. She spent the rest of the day walking the length of the ledge, exercising her wings, and eating the meal 09/BS provided. Her next flight will likely come sometime today.
Now that all three juveniles have fledged, the adults will very soon begin their advanced flight training and then hunting skills development will begin.
The male fledgling, banded 41/CA, spent 4 hours on a low ledge on the Carson Building after his second flight. He appeared to be uninjured but was not quite as active as we normally expect a fledgling to be. So when he dropped into a lower area where he could be safely captured, Watch & Rescue conducted a rescue and had him transported to Red Creek Wildlife Center to be checked over.
The initial report is that he is very healthy and his bumpy ride of a 2nd flight did no injury. They will keep him overnight for observation and we expect he will be returned for release tomorrow. An amazing thing about these fledglings is how thoroughly every experience is mined for knowledge. By tomorrow, he will have absorbed all the data his first 2 flights provided and will very likely avoid all the rookie mistakes from today.
Meanwhile, his sisters continue to prepare for their own first flights. Their current activity suggests that the next fledge will likely be on Saturday. It is to be hoped that this will be the only rescue of the season, but Watch & Rescue will be on the ground just in case.
As always, keep watching the PA Falcom Cams at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html.
The juvenile male fledged from the 15th floor ledge at 8:25 this morning. He flew well, escorted by 85/AK, over the University roof and briefly dropped out of sight. Ten minutes later, he took off from the University and attempted to fly to the top of 333, made several unsuccessful landing attempts while flying strongly in between buildings, before coming to rest at 4th floor level on the RCSOB. He appeared to be in good condition and is now resting before taking his next flight.
Watch & Rescue is on the ground to monitor fledging activity and provide rescue if a fledgling becomes grounded. Volunteers are always welcomed! If you are interested in participating in Watch & Rescue, contact Sue Hannon, at hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
Now that the first fledge has happened, it may be a day or two before the larger females take wing. In the meantime, the young male will be gaining experience in the air.
Keep watching the PA Falcon Cams at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html for all the fledging excitement!
The three eyases are now 40 and 41 days old. In the last two days they have increased wing-flapping and can be seen hop-flying the length of the ledge. They give every indication of being ready to fledge. But so far, we're still waiting.
The parents have cut down on food deliveries and are making flyby passes in front of the ledge, attempting to lure one of the juvies off the ledge. It's good odds the first off the ledge will be the young male. He has been going around the round column at top of screen on the webcam to the short ledge on the far side. The females appear to be possibly still a few days from fledging.
Watch & Rescue is on the ground to monitor fledging activity and provide rescue if a fledgling becomes grounded. Volunteers are always welcomed! If you are interested in participating in Watch & Rescue, contact Sue Hannon, at hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, this morning both adults cooperated in a pigeon chase, driving several from the roof of the RCSOB, but they did not catch any. They continue to keep the area clear of potential threats to their young. They have been observed escorting a variety of birds from the area, including turkey vultures, Canada geese, and a red-tailed hawk.
When will we have our first fledge? Keep watching the PA Falcon Cams to find out!
The three RCSOB eyases have grown dramatically this week! Mostly still down-covered at last week's banding, they are now more brown than white as their feathers have come in. They are also as tall as or taller than 85/AK, the adult male resident.
The young falcons have taken over the whole ledge now, enjoying the shade of the orange post when it is sunny, and sheltering behind the scrape or against the window wall during rain. They are frequently exercising their wings to stimulate flight muscle development. They can be seen mock-attacking and playing with prey fragments littering the ledge. And are approaching the point when they will be comfortable standing or lying down at the edge of the ledge. They have also discovered the perching stick. This stick is attached to a thick beam and hangs several inches above the surface of the ledge, and extends several feet beyond the edge. The eyases have begun inching toward the edge of the ledge while perching on the stick. In a few days, one of them will inch out far enough that they will be perching over nothing but air. Tomorrow will be five weeks since the first hatch. By next week this time, they could all be flying!
Falcon Watch & Rescue is getting ready for fledging. From June 2-18, they will be on the ground to monitor the fledglings' flghts from dawn to dusk. No experience is necessary. If you would like to volunteer to be a part of Falcon Watch & Rescue, please contact Sue Hannon at hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com for more information.
The three RCSOB eyases were banded with Federal and alpha-numeric leg bands yesterday morning. Colored tape was affixed to two of the eyases' Federal band to assist Falcon Watch volunteers with identification from the ground during fledging. The tape should come off the band after a few months, but will not obscure the necessary information on the band if it sticks for longer than that.
Banding is a valuable research tool to help biologists understand important facets of falcon life while the birds remain in the wild population. Seven of Harrisburg's banded chicks have been identified on territory as adults in 5 states. Others have been reported when injured or deceased birds have been recovered away from the nest ledge. Banding does not affect wild falcons' ability to live, breed, and hunt in the wild. In fact, 4 of our banded chicks were known to live and nest successfully for well over ten years!
Yesterday, the eyases were found to be all in good health and in fine voice. After the banding was completed, the chicks were returned to the ledge, where they were welcomed back by their parents, who both proceeded to provide a hearty meal for their restored offspring.
Banding results are as follows:
41/CA, no tape, 670 grams
42/CA, green tape, 880 grams
43/CA, red tape, 920 grams
All three chicks received the larger size bands, generally used for females. While thicker legs are typically consistent with the species' larger females, other physical characteristics such as significantly smaller feet and body size, as well as lower weight, strongly indicate that 41/CA is most likely a male. There is little doubt that 42/CA and 43/CA are females, although there are occasionally surprises when a banded falcon is reported as an adult.
One of our Harrisburg hatched chicks, banded as a male in 2000, was later identified as a female on territory in New Jersey.
Our current adult male, 85/AK, was assessed and banded as female when he was banded in Baltimore, MD, in 2017. When he first arrived in Harrisburg in the Autumn of 2020, we were not immediately certain if he was a small female challenging 48/AE, the then resident female, for the territory or a large male courting her. As events proved, 85/AK is a quite large male and he seems to produce males that share his genes for large size and thicker legs.
If you missed watching the banding as it was livestreamed, you can still watch it here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iDyM7v3r7ME
Next up for Harrisburg's newest falcons is fledging! Sometime in the first few days of June, the eyases will take their first flights. When that happens Falcon Watch & Rescue will be on the ground to monitor their flght. If you would like to volunteer to be a part of Falcon Watch & Rescue, please contact Sue Hannon at hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com for more information.
For all our avid FalconCam viewers, our cameras will be down during the live Falcon Banding on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Please tune in to the banding event on our Facebook or PAcast.
The three RCSOB eyases are growing fast! Their downy bodies are still fluffy white, but feathers are showing along wing edges and their tail feathers are coming in. They now have the dark "bandit mask" on their faces. They are also beginning to stand and walk on their feet rather than shuffling about balanced on their lower legs. It takes a few days to build the muscle strength to stay on feet all the time. Watch for the moments when they get up onto their feet.
The eyases are also beginning to attempt to self-feed. They are now big enough that they want more food faster than 09/BS can serve it! Hungry eyases want food now! And they are already trying to help themselves during feedings.
Late yesterday afternoon, the largest eyas escaped from the nestbox and took its first exploration on the ledge. It didn't go far, being almost immediately distracted by its reflection in the first window. It spent the next hour playing with its reflection before returning to the nestbox to sleep. Both adults kept watch from the corner of the ledge and the perching stick while the youngster took this first adventure.
The camera view is being returned to a more backed out view this morning, so we will be able to follow all of their ledge exploration as they continue their progress toward fledging.
Keep on watching the PA Falcon Cam to follow their adventures!
The three eyases are growing fast and making rapid developmental progress. Falcons are altricial, meaning they are helpless at hatching and require constant care. However, this phase passes quickly.
At 12 & 13 days old, the eyases still require parental care, but not as intensely. They can self-regulate their body temperature now, and do not require constant brooding. Overnight, 09/BS stands over them with wings outspread to shelter them, but they spread out around her feet, no longer huddled in a heap for warmth.
They are beginning to show pin feathers. When they stretch their wings, they show flight feathers coming in. A fringe of developing tail feathers adorns their rumps. They still have their downy white faces. In a few days, they should begin to show a dark mask as facial feathers start to come in.
Another significant step in eyas development. They have begun to stand up and toddle about on their legs. It will be a few days still before they get up on their feet.
At this stage, they are eating machines! Food is brought in regularly through the day, and the three eyases seem to compete for every mouthful. 09/BS makes sure they all get their share, leaving all three with bulging crops every time.
It is highly unlikely that the last egg will hatch at this point, leaving us with three healthy eyases for the class of 2025. They are growing fast and gaining strength. They are beginning to move around a little, and calling for food every hour or so. But at 4 and 5 days old, they are still not able to self-regulate their body temperature and will require brooding for almost another week.
For now, the body of the deceased eyas remains in the scrape. 09/BS has been nibbling on it, and it is quite possible that she will ultimately consume it. Food is too hard won for falcons to waste a source of nutrition that would otherwise be lost. This is reality on the food chain, no sentiment allowed. It can be hard to watch for us humans, but it is part of life, and illustrates how falcons have been able to adapt and survive.
The scrape will return to normal within a day or two, and our three growing hatchlings will soon be up on their feet and exploring the whole scrape. Don't miss a minute as they grow!
It appears that the fourth hatchling has died, possibly after being accidentally stepped on by 09/BS as she got up to leave the scrape around 7:30 AM, as cam-watcher Elsa A reported. While smaller than the older three, #4 was successfully feeding yesterday and appeared healthy. Unfortunately, accidents do occur and it appears that is what has happened here.
Tapping from the 5th egg seemed to have stopped yesterday, but it has resumed this morning. If it is going to hatch, we should see a pip soon.
Meanwhile, the three eyases are growing fast. They have already almost doubled their size at hatching! Now that they have recovered from the fatigue of hatching they have discovered ravenous appetites. 09/BS and 85/AK will be very busy for the next few weeks keeping their growing youngsters fed!
Keep watching the Falcon Cam to follow as they grow!
The three hatchlings spent the day today sleeping, stretching, practicing holding up their heads for feeding, and actually getting a few tiny morsels into their gaping mouths. Already they are growing fast and the two hatched yesterday are catching up with their day older sibling.
The fourth egg showed a pip when 09/BS briefly exposed the eggs during a feeding just before 11 AM. The pip was larger every time it was visible throughout the day, and little #4 tumbled free at 7:42 PM, almost 27 hours after the 3rd hatch. Tapping continues to sound from the one remaining egg, but no pip was observed at the 7:30 PM feeding.
If the tapping continues, we may see a pip by morning! Keep watching the Falcon Cam to see if our 5th egg hatches tomorrow!!
It was a very busy 24 hours for the RCSOB falcons!
85/AK and 09/BS attempted a feeding for the first chick about half an hour after hatching on Friday, but it was still recovering from the strenuous hatching and wouldn't accept food. It was rested and ready for food by this morning!
A second pip was observed by mid-morning, and the second hatch of the year occurred at 12:37 PM Saturday. The third hatch followed in short order, with Chick #3 arriving just after 4 PM.
The first three eggs were all laid before the onset of full-time incubation. There could be a small gap between these three and the last 2. The remaining 2 eggs both appear to be unpipped. Although the final egg was laid almost 2½ days after the 4th, it could hatch much closer than that.
09/BS is keeping her 3 fluffy eyases well-tucked under her, so glimpses are fleeting. All three appear to be active, keeping her busy pulling them back to her warmth!
Three hatches down, two to go!
Keep watching the Falcon Cam for all the hatching excitement!
The first hatch of the year occurred at 5:51 PM, when a tiny pink wing pushed through a long crack in the shell. The top half of the shell fell away, and Chick #1 tumbled out of the bottom half, to the gravel floor of the scrape. 09/BS lifted half the shell out of the hatchling's way so it could stretch out. As the brand new falcon flopped a bit, trying to get its feet under itself, Mom nibbled on the empty shell. Egg production depletes vital minerals from the female's body, and eating the shell helps her replenish her calcium.
Within 5 minutes of hatching, the tiny eyas had got itself right side up and Mom tucked it safely under her breast with the remaining eggs. The young falcon and its soon-to-hatch siblings will need to be brooded for the first 10 days or so, until they can regulate their own body temperature.
Meanwhile, 85/AK has been making frequent checks on hatching progress, even bringing a fresh prey item at one point this afternoon. Apart from a brief break this morning, 09/BS has been unwilling to leave the eggs. Tapping continues to sound, although new pips haven't been observed yet. We could easily see 3 pipped eggs, or even another hatch by morning!
Keep watching the Falcon Cam to find out!
The first pip appeared this morning shortly before 8 AM. At Day 34, since full-time incubation began, this is right on time. It could take the eyas up to another 24 hours to fully emerge, and in that time, several more eggs should begin to show pips as well. Last year, even though the eggs were laid over an 11-day period, the eggs all hatched within a span of just over 2 days.
Peregrine falcons use delayed incubation, or waiting until the next-to-last egg is laid before starting to incubate, to ensure that the eggs will all hatch close to the same time. As hatchling falcons grow at an incredible rate right away, it is important that they hatch close together, or the younger chicks may be much smaller and weaker than the older ones to be able to claim their share of food.
09/BS laid this year's eggs over an 11-day period, the same as last year. Will the eggs hatch as close together as last year? Keep watching the Falcon Cam to find out!
It has been 31 days since full-time incubation started. Yesterday, tapping and occasional cheeping could be heard coming from the eggs. While it could still be a day or two before the first hatch is complete, the eyases are ready, and at least one is already working at it from inside the shell.
In the egg, falcon babies develop all curled up, with the neck stretched and head tucked forward. When the chick is ready to hatch, a thick muscle along the neck and upper back, called the hatching muscle, suddenly contracts, pulling the head up sharply. A pointy protrusion on top of its beak, called the egg tooth, slams into the shell. By repeatedly striking the shell with the egg tooth, the eyas will eventually break through, creating a tiny hole called a pip.
Once the shell is pipped, the eyas will continue to hammer at the shell from within, forming a ring of tiny holes and cracks around the shell until the shell breaks open and the chick can emerge.
The falcon parents continually shuffle the eggs around throughout this process to prevent the shell from getting stuck to the chick, and they vocalize with a sort of chuckling sound to encourage the eyas to break free.
The chick emerges, damp and pink, with wispy white streaks of down, and the first thing it needs is rest. Hatching is strenuous work! The mother falcon will tuck the eyas under herself along with the remaining eggs, to keep it warm. The eyas takes the last of the egg's nutrient supply as it hatches, so it has some time to rest and gain some strength. Within several hours, after its down has dried, it will be ready for its first meal.
Meanwhile, once the hatching muscle and egg tooth have fulfilled their purpose, they disappear within the first few days.
Turn on the Falcon Cam with the volume up and listen closely. Every few minutes you may hear a sharp, quick tap. Or you may hear some soft cheeping sounds coming from the eggs.
At least one of the eyases has begun the laborious process of breaking free of its shell!
It could be up to 24 hours before the first pip in the shell appears. Then, it may take up to another 24 hours for the chick to fully emerge.
But with that first tap! tap! tap! we can be sure that the process has begun!
How long will it take for our first chick to arrive? Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam to find out.
We are three and a half weeks into incubation. 09/BS continues to handle most of the egg duty but allows 85/AK to take over for several hours a day while she takes food and stretches her wings a bit. 85/AK has been quite attentive, providing ample food for 09/BS as she keeps the eggs warm. Falcons generally incubate their eggs for about a month before hatching. Historically at this site, incubation has taken between 34-35 days from onset to hatch.
09/BS began full-time incubation around March 23, although due to some very cold weather a day or two before that, she spent more time than usual hovering close to the eggs to keep them warm. Who knows? Perhaps hatching will begin on Earth Day, April 22!! But if this year’s brood follows site history, we may not see chicks until about April 25 or 26.
When do you think the eggs will hatch? Keep watching to find out!
For the second year in a row, 09/BS and 85 AK have produced 5 eggs. The fifth egg arrived overnight. Several cam watchers reported noticing the 5th egg shortly before 7 AM.
While there have been known, albeit rare, instances of larger falcon clutches at other locations, it is nearly certain that the RCSOB clutch is now complete. The falcons will spend the next month incubating the eggs, with hatching expected sometime between April 21-29.
The PA Falcon Cam provides a unique opportunity to observe the peregrine falcons nesting up close and in real time. Be sure to follow as this falcon pair care for their eggs!
The fourth egg of 2025 arrived at 1:10 pm on Saturday. Incubation appears to have begun, although the eggs were left uncovered for several hours on Saturday afternoon. The clutch could be complete. If a 5th egg is in the works, we should see it arrive either Monday or Tuesd
Will there be a fifth egg? Keep watching the cam to find out!
The third egg arrived overnight, sometime between 2 and 8 AM.
09/BS spent most of last night in the scrape, standing near the eggs, or assuming an incubation-like posture over, but not on, the eggs. She uses her body heat to keep the eggs warm enough to stay viable, but not warm enough to begin check development. When she is ready to begin incubation, she will snuggle the eggs close against her body to bring them to a temperature just over 99.2°F.
During the nesting season, both the male and the female falcons develop a "brood patch", an area of bare skin on the breast. Increased hormones during nesting cause the feathers in this area to loosen and fall out, and blood vessels develop close to the skin, to enable more efficient heat transfer to the eggs. After nesting, the extra blood vessels retreat and the feathers grow back.
85/AK will share responsibility for the eggs. He will increase his hunting to provide food for 09/BS as she prepares for the next egg and will take occasional turns maintaining the eggs at the proper temperature, both now and during incubation.
Full-time incubation generally only begins after the next-to-last egg is laid, to assure that the eggs hatch at close to the same time. We have traditionally seen clutches of either 4 or 5 eggs. With 3 eggs in the scrape, 09/BS could begin full-time incubation any time now, depending if she has one or 2 eggs yet to produce.
Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam to see what happens next!
Right on schedule, at 4:22 PM today, 09/BS delivered 2025's second egg.
The interval between eggs is normally 2 to 3 days. Egg number 2 arrived approximately 57 hours after the first, well within the normal range. If 09/BS follows her established pattern we can expect a 3rd egg late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Making eggs takes a lot of energy. 09/BS may seem lethargic for several hours after laying each egg, and again before the next.
Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam as the 2025 nesting season progresses!
The first egg has arrived!
Sometime between 7:10 and 7:50 AM today, 09/BS laid the first egg of the 2025 season. If 09/BS sticks to last year's schedule, she will lay eggs every 2-3 days until the clutch is complete. Here in Harrisburg, we have traditionally seen clutches of 4 or 5 eggs.
Falcon eggs are small, about 2" in length, rounded at one end and slightly pointed at the other. The egg is a blotchy reddish color, which may lighten as the egg nears hatching.
The egg does not need to be incubated at this point. Peregrine falcons practice delayed incubation to assure that eggs laid up to 10 days apart will all hatch at close to the same time. The eggs can become cool (able to sustain temps as low as 40°F) and remain viable, but will not begin developing until incubation raises the internal temperature to about 99°F. 09/BS will begin full-time incubation, probably shortly before her fourth egg.
Recent observations indicate that the 2025 nesting season is about to begin! 09/BS (Female) and 85/AK (Male) have been intensifying their courtship and mating activity. Both falcons have been observed scraping at the “nest” pebbles with their feet and bodies to form a deep “bowl” type of depression in gravel.
The bowl creates a sheltered area for the female to deposit her eggs. When the bowl is well-formed, it will be deep enough to protect the eggs from the wind and conform to the size and shape of the female’s lower body during incubation.
The number of bowls the Falcons create can vary from year to year. For instance, during some of the previous seasons, pairs have created several nesting bowls before deciding on the one that is “just right.” During other seasons, the Falcons have created just a single bowl. We will likely observe the pair scraping and shifting the nest gravel even after the eggs arrive.
09/BS appears to be spending more time in the scrape and at the ledge. Yesterday morning 85/AK brought her a food gift. 09/BS’s abdomen appears distended, indicating the first egg may be laid at any time. It could come within the next few days to a week! Last year, the first egg was laid on March 16. Will this year's first be even earlier?
Stay tuned and share your observations!
Falcon Cam watcher and Watch & Rescue volunteer Valerie Flanders reported an unusual visitor to the 15th floor nest ledge yesterday morning, when she spotted an American Crow in the nestbox.
Thousands of crows arrive annually in Harrisburg, seeking suitable wintertime habitat for roosting and foraging. Several years ago, a group of crows attempted to take over the ledge as a nighttime roost; *W/V and 48/AE, the residents at that time, mounted a fierce defense of their territory and eventually chased them away.
At the State Capitol, they deploy a deterrent program every year to discourage roosting. Some crows are apparently hard to discourage! Keep watching the Falcon Cam to see if Thursday's bird was a unique occurrence or a harbinger of more to arrive!
December 2024
Falcons' Year in Review
Harrisburg’s Rachel Carson State Office Building falcons had a highly successful year.
2024 began with 85/AK (male) and 09/BS (female) strengthening their pair bond by spending time together at the ledge and in the nest box, in preparation for the nesting season.
As egg-laying commenced, falcon cam watchers were thrilled to see 5 eggs arrive between March 16-26. Falcon parents share incubation duties, although some pairs divide incubation time more evenly than others. 85/AK was a diligent partner, covering the eggs to give 09/BS adequate breaks for several hours every day.
All five eggs hatched between April 27-29, and the five eyases kept their parents quite busy while they provided food for the five rapidly growing young.
On May 24, the PA Game Commission banded and checked the eyases for overall health and development. The eyases’ weights ranged from 710 to 1000 grams, and they were all judged to be well-developed and in good health. Each eyas received 2 identification bands. Color-coded tape was affixed to one band to assist visual tracking during the fledgling season.
The first fledge of 2024 occurred a few minutes after 7 AM on June 5, when the yellow-banded chick flew from the ledge, eventually landing low on the Carson Building. The blue-banded chick followed 10 minutes later, landing on a low ledge on 333 Market Street. The remaining fledges occurred on June 7, 8, and 9.
Falcon Watch and Rescue ran from June 1-15, with over 50 volunteers dedicating nearly 1000 hours, mounting a dawn-to-dusk watch to monitor the young falcons' first flights and provide assistance if a fledgling came to ground. Four of the five fledglings required rescues; all four were safely retrieved and successfully released.
After several hectic days while the fledglings mastered the basics of staying airborne and landing safely, the fledglings began to enjoy high-flying games of pursuit with each other and their parents. The adults used this playful energy to teach advanced flying techniques and skillfully led their young to pursue prey that the adults dangled, then dropped. Before Falcon Watch came to a close, several of the juvies had managed successful "captures".
After the birds graduated “flight school" they could still be observed for several weeks via the DEP Falcon Cam, and a number of Watch volunteers and other falcon enthusiasts gathered for informal “watches” on the lawn across from RCOSB, to enjoy the juveniles’ activities before they dispersed beyond Harrisburg to explore the greater world.
In early October, the yellow-banded fledgling was observed and photographed near the Conejohela Flats, a popular birding hotspot in Lancaster County, about 30 miles South of Harrisburg. This marked the first post-dispersal sighting of a Harrisburg fledgling in more than 10 years!
As autumn drew to a close, 85/AK and 09/BS continued to make appearances on the cam, bringing prey to the ledge, preening, spending time vocalizing, and bowing and scraping in the nestbox. Local observers note that they can often be observed perching on high rooftops or flying above the downtown area.
On October 29, 2024, the Department of Environmental Protection completed the annual Peregrine Falcon nest box cleanup. With 2 successful years behind them, this established pair will enter 2025 with good prospects for the nesting season ahead.
Happy New Year to all from the Harrisburg peregrine falcons!
August 2024
It has now been several weeks since any juvie sightings have been reported. We can therefore assume that the 2024 fledge class have dispersed from the nesting area, to spend the next several years exploring the world and honing their survival skills.
Where will the fledglings go now? Wherever their wings take them! Most likely, they will spend several months wandering relatively nearby and making occasional visits to their parents before widening their range. They may spend some time together, but will eventually strike out alone. By this winter, they are very likely to be somewhere along the Eastern seaboard, where wintering birds will provide ample opportunity to sharpen hunting skills. If we are lucky, one or more of them will be identified as nesting adults in their own territories several years from now. In any case, we wish long life and nesting success to all five!
The Rachel Carson falcons successfully fledged 5 young for the first time since 2009. Bringing all 5 from hatch to fledge is a testament to the diligent care by the parents, who provided a great start to life for these five young birds. This year's fledging success is due in large part to the efforts of the Harrisburg Falcon Watch & Rescue, whose members mounted a dawn to dusk watch from June 3-16. Fifty-nine dedicated volunteers gave over 800 hours to the cause of helping the fledglings survive manmade hazards and juvie inexperience while mastering the basics of life on the wing.
Four of the fledglings were rescued and released in the first days after fledging. Without the action of Watch & Rescue, the Carson falcons would have experienced 80% mortality before the end of the first week. Instead, five strong and healthy young falcons have joined the Pennsylvania falcon population.
Many thanks to the Watch & Rescue volunteers and DEP staff who contributed to make 2024 a successful season!
July 2024
|The young peregrines are furthering their independence by spending less time as a group, less time near the nest ledge, and more time individually and at farther distances. Although they can still be seen at times on or near the RCSOB, the number of sightings on the ledge have declined dramatically. Earlier than in previous years, the adults appear to be starting to reassert their claim to the ledge. But there is no cause for concern; the adults will continue to provide food and instruction at locations away from the ledge for several more weeks; they will just discourage the fledglings from considering the ledge as home.
June 2024 News
Although falcon cam viewers may not see much activity on the RCSOB 15th floor ledge, visitors who are watching from the ground are being treated to exciting shows of the falcon parents and all five juvies flying and playing together in various group sizes. Mock combat maneuvers, including locking talons and briefly tumbling in tandem, as well as high speed chases and attempts to catch another falcon by a tail feather, have been witnessed. The young falcons are gaining strength, speed, and endurance while practicing moves that will be used when they reach maturity to gain/defend territory and attract mates.
The juvies have begun working on hunting skills. The adults initially engage the juveniles in prey transfers by dangling prey as they fly. The juvies will attempt to take the prey from the adult, and then from each other. These airborne skirmishes over food may look like "bad manners" to humans, but the exercises are an important part of the juvies' survival training.
When in-flight transfers are mastered, the adults will increase the challenge by dropping the prey from a short height above chasing juvie(s), who will dive for it. If the grab is fumbled, the adult may be able to dive down and grab the prey for a second try. If not, the prey will fall to the ground and the hungry juvie(s) will learn that they have to be fast and hold tight if they want to eat.
The young juvies will soon begin to fly farther from the nest site and may stay away for a day or two before returning to the security of home to rest and fuel up for another exploration. Local observers should be able to enjoy their daily presence and midair antics for the next week or two, just by looking up!
The Rachel Carson Peregrine Falcon Fledgling Class of 2024 has graduated from Flight School and Falcon Watch has concluded.
Kudos to Sue Hannon, the RCSOB Falcon Coordinator who, armed with more than 20 years of experience, provided guidance, and shared her expertise with "new" and returning volunteers. A big shout out goes to the more than 55 dedicated volunteers who lent a hand during the past two weeks, making this year particularly fun. This unique clutch of birds matured rapidly and kept everyone guessing. The RCSOB Peregrine Falcon nest continues to be the most productive and visible site within the Commonwealth. From egg laying, to hatching, to first flights and beyond, the RCSOB falcons are celebrities, followed by national and international viewers. Over the next couple weeks, watchful visitors can continue to enjoy their progress. If you are in the Harrisburg area, consider stopping by. You'll be glad you did! Thank you.
At 10:20AM, a low-flying turkey vulture flew past 333 Market Street and lazily circled around to investigate activity on the RCSOB roof, where the green-banded fledgling was just landing. Fiercely protective mama 09/BS suddenly appeared, streaking across the gap between her and the intruder, screaming bloody murder the whole way. The vulture was too slow changing course and was struck hard and sent tumbling. Green, alerted to the nearby threat by 09's attack, joined the fray, launching her own diving attack at the hapless vulture, who finally got the message and left the area as quickly as it could.
Meanwhile 09 returned whence she came and Green flew to join two of her siblings on the roof of Harrisburg University. This fledging period is not entirely for learning how to fly and hunt; it also includes lessons in territorial defense behaviors. The fun mock combat games the juvies have been engaging in for the past few days just got a real world application reinforced for the juvies who witnessed or participated in this interaction.
The red-banded falcon was rescued this morning after becoming boxed in on the 16tth floor balcony. When this happens, even though the juvie could probably get out on his own, the glass wall appears to confuse them. They keep trying to jump through the clear glass panels below the balcony railing, causing them stress and risking injury. So if they do not get up to the railing on their own within a short time, they will be rescued. A volunteer from Falcon Watch & Rescue entered the balcony, retrieved Red, and determined that he was uninjured, whereupon he was released and quickly flew to the roof of 333 Market Street.
The juvies continue to progress with flight training. All five have advanced in flight duration and height. One juvie attempted a hunt this morning. Although its target got away, it gave a credible chase. For the next few weeks, the juvies will pack every day with learning the skills they need to survive. As they become closer to self-sufficiency, they will return to the ledge less frequently. By the end of summer, they will embark on their own to explore the world around them and attempt to find nesting territories of their own.
It is difficult to believe that it has been less than a week since the five young falcons began their first flights. One by one as they fledged, each has spent a day or two struggling to master the basics of winged flight. Last evening and again this morning, they treated volunteers and city spectators to a dazzling demonstration of how well they are enjoying each other while learning critical skills. The juvies are playing chase and tag, practicing stoops, flying singly and in pairs, and more.
For the next week or two, these types of displays will become quite common, particularly in the evening as the young falcons gain strength and hone their flight skills. Within the next day or so, 85/AK will initiate prey transfer exercises to acclimate the juvies to chasing and catching prey on the wing. While it may look like pure play, it is deadly serious for the juvies. Their survival depends on mastery of the "games" that prepare them for their departure from the Rachel Carson State Office Building later this summer when they will explore the world and seek out their own territory.
To ensure a continued successful 2024 season, the juvies are still in need of watchful eyes. Please consider coming out to lend a hand. In particular, the following shifts require additional support: Early mornings (prior to 9 a.m.) on June 12, 13, 16, and 17; Wednesday June 12 from 1-5 p.m.; Friday June 14 from 5-9; Saturday June 15 from 9-1 and especially from 5-9; Sunday June 16 from 9-1; and all shifts on Monday June 17 (5:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m.).
To volunteer, please contact Sue Hannon at hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
The first phase of Falcon Watch has successfully concluded with no apparent injuries. Falcon Watch volunteers observed all 5 juvies take to the Harrisburg sky over the weekend, with Green's attempts on Sunday being the last of the group. The juvies are honing their skills, making their way to nearby buildings, and returning to the ledge nest site.
Now in Phase 2, the 5 juvies have begun Falcon Flight School and will receive further instruction from their parents until they become proficient flyers and hunters. Some will progress faster than others. For instance, Blue has been observed participating in a food chase with 09/BS. While experimenting with their new "equipment" they will attempt more frequent flights of longer durations and may tire. If they are unable to maintain the necessary height for a successful return to the RCSOB ledge, roof, or other nearby buildings, they may land on the ground and require Falcon Watch volunteer assistance.
Although the juvies are progressing, volunteers remain critical to their continued success. Please consider volunteering. Contact Sue Hannon at hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
At 6:12 a.m., the red & yellow banded juvenile took flight after being bumped from his perch on the short ledge. After a brief cartwheeling tumble, he regrouped and tried to land on the ledge under the roof of the University at 4th & Market Streets. He eventually landed on a 2nd story ledge where he rested for an hour before attempting a 2nd flight. This brought him to the sidewalk on 4th St, outside Harrisburg University, where he was promptly recovered and rescued by volunteers from Harrisburg Falcon Watch & Rescue. An exam showed his feathers to be a little underdeveloped, so he will be transported to Red Creek for a more thorough exam and observation.
The other four juveniles remain on the ledge, with additional fledges potentially later today.
The blue-banded falcon made a number of flights yesterday afternoon. On his 7th flight, he finally ran out of energy and came to rest on the plaza in front of the RCSOB. Watch & Rescue volunteers quickly scooped him up into a rescue box. After a careful exam revealed him to be uninjured, he was released to the RCSOB roof where he remained overnight.
Yellow made several flights in the afternoon, one of them quite lengthy in duration. He eventually landed on the Auditorium of the Carson Building, but dropped out of view as the light faded. He was relocated this morning on a low roof on 333 Market St. He has taken several flights this morning and is currently on the roof of a high-rise apartment building a few blocks from the Carson Building.
Three eyasses remain on the ledge: Green, Red-Yellow, and Red. Side-by-side observation of Green and Red-Yellow or Red-Yellow and Red has led to the conclusion that Red-Yellow is probably a male. While 835 grams at banding is extremely rare, it is not unheard of. And 85/AK, his father, is a very large male himself, and was banded as a female in 2017 when he was a nestling. Red-Yellow's wings compare almost exactly with Red's, while Green has obviously larger, wider wings in keeping with a female. It doesn't really change anything, except as a matter of interest. He is already old enough to fledge, so the Watch & Rescue crew are remaining alert for a potential fledge this afternoon.
Keep the PA Falcon Cam on at https://www.dep.state.pa.us/dep/falcon/falcon-cam-popup_v2.html to follow all the fledging action!
The first fledge of 2024 occurred at 7:04 am, when the Yellow banded falcon flew toward the University. He did not gain enough height to land and circled around trying to find a secondary landing. After several misses during a surprisingly long flight (possibly more than a minute total) he dropped to a low landing on the Carson Building.
His fledge was followed less than 10 minutes later by Blue in a slightly shorter fledging flight, with slightly fewer missed landings and an ultimate landing on a low roof on 333 Market St.
Both fledglings landed safely although in low positions. Falcon Watch & Rescue is on the ground keeping watch. If either of our new fledglings needs rescue on a subsequent attempt, we'll be here with the assist.
Reports from this morning's Falcon Watch & Rescue confirm that the eyasses are rapidly approaching their first flights. Both Green and Blue have made the narrow traverse around the curved wall to the short ledge beyond it. Yellow has been making hop-flights from the scrape shield to nearly the end of the ledge. All five are busily preening away the last of their down and exercising their wings. These behaviors are all indicators that fledging is imminent.
Volunteers are needed for Falcon Watch and Rescue! If you are interested in joining, please reach out with your contact information to hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
With five fledglings, we're going to have a busy time! Yesterday the eyasses began to demonstrate behaviors that indicate they are getting closer to their first flights. They have been moving about the ledge, exploring the area around the big column, and perching on the stick.
If you are interested in volunteering, please use the SignUp Genius to indicate the shift(s) you are available: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080945AEA828A6F85-49898967-2024?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR1ORYZilzMAaaHsQ0Z0f9uYmTzft6_PqeqpNX5T6YJhNLVxqAupHF5gTBw_aem_AbBD_vm4xfUKt9toNLXpVlF5_q22OFstIe2HbbJMDZNp-9PBh36iqyUfK-fXL6i0SsATBBIicgLrhjELCZP0C5HH#/
Bring your chair and sunscreen, fill a water bottle, and charge up your camera batteries - the fun is ready to start! Dress for the weather--the Watch will happen rain or shine.
May 2024
The five eyasses were banded on Friday, May 24. All five chicks received a silver colored USFWS band with a unique nine-digit identification number on their right leg. To assist in field identification, each eyas also received a black and green alpha-numeric band on their left leg.
Peregrine falcons are banded with one of 2 possible sizes, depending on the thickness of a given bird's leg. Female birds generally have thicker legs than males and are assigned the larger size bands, but the gender/leg size correlation is not 100%. When the leg size warrants it, the bird receives the larger size band.
The results of the banding are as follows:
32/CA, blue tape, 710 grams
33/CA, red & yellow tape, 835 grams
34/CA, green tape, 1000 grams
35/CA, red tape, 750 grams
06/BZ, yellow tape, 760 grams
All five chicks were given a clean bill of health upon examination and were promptly returned to the ledge.
The next significant milestone for these young falcons will be fledging, possibly within the week. Between June 3-17, volunteers from the Harrisburg Falcon Watch and Rescue will be on the ground to observe and document the entire fledging process, as well as to rescue any of the fledglings that become grounded.
With five inexperienced flyers, Watch and Rescue will welcome additional volunteers. No experience is necessary and all levels of physical ability can participate. If you are interested in joining Watch and Rescue, please email hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
The eyasses are now about half their adult size and are maneuvering about the scrape on their toes, exercising their wings, preening, and tussling over food. Their wing and tail feathers are developing and the classic "bandit mask" is becoming more visible on their faces.
Over the next few weeks, we will see rapid growth and development of the young falcons. By six weeks old, they will be full-size, almost fully feathered, and getting ready to fly. Before they become too large however, on Friday, May 24 the PA Game Commission will collect the nestlings from the ledge and identify genders, perform health assessments, take weight and other measurements, and attach identifying bands to both legs, before returning them to the nest ledge.
Among other scientific and research purposes, banding is a useful tool to help wildlife biologists monitor the stability of the falcon population in PA and nationwide. Thanks to banding information, the Harrisburg hatched falcons and at least 6 of their offspring have been identified at 7 nesting locations. In fact, the current Harrisburg female, 09/BS, is a descendant of a past Harrisburg pair. It's a small world. The May 24 banding may help to identify this year's clutch as future nesting adults.
Beginning at 10:00 am, the May 24 RCSOB Peregrine Falcon banding will be live streamed. To watch and learn more about this new generation of Harrisburg falcons, copy and paste one of the following URLs into your browser: The DEP's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDEP/ or PAcast: https://pacast.com/live/dep.
Note: You must copy and paste the URLs. Links will not function within the Falcon Wire.
The falcon chicks, called eyasses, are now 10-12 days old and can self-regulate their own body temperature, so it is no longer necessary for the adults to brood them. They have about doubled in size and still require many hours of sleep per day and feeding every couple hours.
Falcons do not have teeth so they can not chew their food. Instead, they swallow large chunks at a time and store it in their crop, a pouch below their throat, while it is pre-digested. Because the eyasses are so small, a full crop appears like a golf ball below the beak.
The eyasses have also begun to move about the scrape. Keep your eyes on the PA Falcon Cam to see them when they start standing upright to move about in the next few days!
April 2024
The fifth and final hatch of the season arrived at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Monday. Within 10 minutes, the eyas was standing upright, propped on a sibling. 09/BS has shown a special talent for timing close hatches. With only 2 days from oldest to youngest, the fifth chick should be close enough in size to compete successfully for its share of feedings.
The adults will brood the chicks mostly non-stop for the next week to ten days until they can regulate their own body temperature. For the most part the eyases will do little but sleep and eat during that time. And grow!
Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam to catch it all!
Hatch #4 arrived around 3:15 pm today. The 5th egg should hatch in 2 or 3 days, as it was laid several days after full time incubation started. The new chick is very wet and pink, with stringy white down. It will dry quickly into a fluffy white covering that will protect it until its feathers grow in, in about a month.
With four hungry chicks, 85/AK is going to be a very busy falcon to catch enough prey for his growing brood!
Sometime between 3:00 and 7:00 this morning, the third egg hatched. At the 8:30 a.m. feeding, all three chicks got a few bites. For the first day or so, the chicks have enough reserves stored from the last of the egg yolk they took in before hatching, and they are still so tiny that very little food is enough to stuff them. They weigh about 2 ounces when they emerge from the shell, but they will more than double in size over the first week to 10 days. By the time they fledge in about 5½ weeks, they will be their full adult size!
The 4th egg appears to have a small pip, watch for it to hatch by tomorrow!
Falcon Watcher Valerie Flanders reports the second hatch of 2024 at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The two hatchlings are being well sheltered from the rain and cold by 09/BS. Until about 10 days of age, the chicks cannot regulate their own body temperature, so they must be brooded full time until then.
A third egg is pipped, so we may see another hatch before tomorrow morning.
The first hatch of the season has arrived! At 7:45 a.m., 09/BS was observed eating a shell fragment. When she next stood to move the eggs, a wet, pink chick was nestled up against the rest of the eggs. Welcome to Harrisburg, #1! Another egg appears to be pipped. How soon until #2 arrives?
Keep watching to find out!
The eggs are near hatching, but as of noon today, when the eggs were briefly uncovered, there were no signs of pips yet. Several of the eggs show roughly round pale areas, which could indicate that the eggs' inhabitants are trying to break through. Hatching is a strenuous exertion and it can take several days.
In the meantime, 85/AK is very likely adding prey to his several caches so there is plenty available when the eggs start to hatch. Initially, the new chicks will only be able to manage a few bites at a feeding, but within a very few days, they will be keeping both parents busy satisfying growing appetites. He will need to have a good supply laid by!
Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam to watch as the 2024 chicks add to the legacy of Harrisburg Falcons!
Full-time incubation of the RCSOB falcons' eggs began around March 22, 31 days ago. Average incubation time for peregrine falcons is 29-32 days. However, historically at this site, eggs have hatched between 33-35 days after full-time incubation began. Last year, the first hatch was 34 days after full time incubation began. If this year follows that timeline, the first hatch should occur on Thursday. But it could occur as early as tomorrow.
Watch for 09/BS to become very fidgety while brooding. She may rearrange the eggs frequently and make small vocalizations at them. If you listen closely, you may hear little chirping noises from the eggs. Shortly before hatching, the chicks will begin tapping at the shell to break through.
The chicks have a small protrusion on the top of their beak called an egg tooth. A muscle at the back of the neck will contract sharply when the chick is ready to hatch, forcing the head up sharply and driving the egg tooth into the shell. When the egg tooth breaks through, a small dent or hole, called a pip, will become visible. After the first pip, it may take 24-48 hours before the chick opens the egg enough to emerge.
Be sure to keep your eyes on the PA Falcon Cam to see the whole process!
Incubation continues at the RCSOB Falcon scrape. With 17 days of incubation behind them, the eggs are halfway to hatching! Around April 25, they should be ready to welcome the first fuzzy chick of 2024. The first 3 eggs should hatch close together, with a day or 2 gap between the first 3 and the last 2.
Peregrine chicks are altricial at hatching, meaning they are helpless and require round the clock parental care at first. Weighing only 2 ounces when they emerge from the shell, they will grow to nearly adult size by the time they fledge at about 6 weeks.
But for now, the expectant parents must wait, same as us, to see how many eggs will hatch and exactly when.
Keep watching the Falcon Cam to find out!
March 2024
Falcon Cam Watcher Elsa Ault reports that at around 8:45 AM, 09/BS laid a 5th egg! As full-time incubation has been ongoing for several days, this almost certainly completes the clutch.
Both adults are sharing incubation duties, with 09/BS taking all of the nighttime hours and about 2/3 of the daytime hours. 85/AK, for his part, is providing all the food 09 needs, and relieves her on the eggs several times a day so she can eat and stretch her wings.
Incubation will continue for about another four weeks, and hatching can be expected to start around April 25.
Keep your eyes on the PA Falcon Cam to watch as this year's falcon family grows!
Egg #4 arrived at 8:34 pm on Saturday. This could complete the 2024 clutch, or 09/BS could surprise us and lay 1 more egg in 2 or 3 days.
Why does it take so long between eggs? Egg formation is a lengthy process. When the ovum begins its journey down the oviduct, it passes through the infundibulum, where it may
become fertilized. As it continues, it is wrapped in layers of membrane and albumin to nourish and protect a developing chick. Finally, the shell is deposited around the egg, and is ready to be laid. The whole process from start to finish takes more than 24 hours, and the mother falcon requires a bit of time after one egg to recover before the next egg gets started.
So we will have to wait a few days to know if 09's clutch is complete. Keep watching the Falcon Cam to find out!
09/BS laid the third egg of 2024 around 1:15 pm. She can be expected to lay 1 or 2 more eggs over the next 4-5 days. With 3 eggs now in the scrape, she is likely to begin full-time incubation to start chick development.
Incubation will last 32-34 days, at which time we can hope to see the chicks begin to emerge from their shells!
Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam to see how many eggs she will lay!
Egg #2 arrived on schedule, between 8:00 and 8:30 this morning.
How many eggs will 09/BS lay? Keep watching the PA Falcon Cam to find out!
Falcom cam watcher Kathy Majich reported the first egg of 2024 arrived shortly before 9:30 PM on Saturday, March 16!
09/BS should produce 3 or 4 more eggs at two to three day intervals. A full clutch is usually 3 to 5 eggs. Last year, 09/BS laid four eggs.
Stay tuned to the PA Falcon Cam to follow the action!
Over the weekend, 09/BS spent considerably more time in the nest box, even napping there. Her abdomen appears distended, and she seems a bit lethargic - all indicators that she is nearly ready to lay the first egg of the season. 85/AK should be providing most of her food now, as the physical demands of hunting could harm an unshelled egg waiting to be laid.
Stay tuned to the PA Falcon Cam for Egg #1, very likely sometime this week!
February 2024
The RCSOB falcons have been increasingly active at the ledge over the last couple weeks, spending significant time performing courtship rituals such as bowing and scraping, and having long conversations. Over the weekend, alert cam watcher Jane Barnette reported observing the pair copulating.
85/AK and 09/BS can be expected to continue mating frequently, up to several times an hour over the next few weeks. In 2 to 3 weeks, 09/BS will be ready to begin laying eggs.
Stay tuned to the PA Falcon Cam as the 2024 nesting season gets underway!
Juvenile peregrine falcons face an array of early challenges, including disease, nest predation by snakes, raccoons, owls and other large birds, collisions with assorted man-made structures, and vehicle impacts. They may also struggle to achieve hunting proficiency after dispersal. The Raptor Resource Project estimates that only about 40% of juvenile falcons survive their first year of life.
However, if they do attain adulthood, wild peregrine falcons can live for 12-15 years or more. In fact, Harrisburg's longtime male, *W/V, lived to 18 years and 10 months. His son, 3/T, reached 16 years.
The vast majority of falcons do not survive to old age. Even proficient flyers can experience injuries from in-flight collisions or succumb to illness.
Falcons are territorial, and some territories are better than others, due to factors such as the quality of the nesting habitat, richness of prey base, and protection from predators. With its broad ledge, sheltered overhang and abundant nearby food sources, the 15th floor ledge of the RCSOB is an excellent nesting site. As such, it is no surprise that the RCSOB resident falcons have been challenged by intruders. In fact, a vast majority of adult peregrine mortalities are associated with territorial challenges. On the other hand, in some instances, a defeated resident may retreat and establish a nest site elsewhere.
The current RCSOB falcons, 85/AK and 09/BS, both hatched in 2017, making them 7 years old and in their prime of life. If they can avoid the perils of falcon life, we can look forward to watching them flourish together for many years to come!
Stay tuned to the PA Falcon Cam for this year's exciting falcon nesting season!
As expected, the RCSOB falcons are demonstrating an increased presence at the 15th floor nest ledge. One or both falcons have been observed in visits to the nest box and ledge perches every day in the past week. A sizable bowl has been scraped in the center of the nest box, in preparation for egg-laying, still several weeks away.
In the next few weeks, watch for the falcons to begin more frequent and more extended interactions at the ledge and in the scrape.
As activity increases, keep the sound on and listen for the range of vocalizations the falcons produce. Falcons are normally relatively silent, but during courtship and nesting they become much more vocal. It is often possible to hear off-cam falcons from up to a block away.
Some of the common vocalizations made by peregrine falcons include the "ee-chup" - an invitation to engage in courtship behavior, the "kek-kek-kek" alarm call indicating an unwelcome presence too close to the nesting area, the more general "cack-cack" used by one adult to get the other's attention or by nestlings to call for a parent, and a variety of whines and wails used to request a food gift or other immediate attention from their partner. Listen closely to see how many sounds you can learn to recognize!
January 2024
This morning, 85/AK was observed entering the nestbox, allowing his alpha-numeric band to be read, and confirming that he remains the dominant male at the RCSOB. The female was also observed on the ledge perching on the front corner above Aberdeen Street. While a band reading could not be obtained, the distinctive "half halo" marking seen on the back of her head means that it is highly favorable that 09/BS remains the dominant female. Cam watchers are encouraged to report band confirmation, with screen capture if possible, to hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.
During the morning observation, the falcons vocalized to each other and exhibited early courting behaviors. The male entered the scrape and called to the female, while she called to him from the corner of the ledge, a favored perching spot. You can expect both falcons to be much more visible at the ledge going forward, either alone or together. In addition to food presentations from the male to the female, watch for them to engage in flight displays, bowing to one another, scraping out a bowl in the nestbox, loud vocalizations to one another, and copulation. These courtship behaviors stimulate the hormone production necessary to produce eggs, a process that takes several weeks. As activity increases, hormone levels rise. We're still a few weeks ahead of the beginning of nesting, but the buildup to egg laying is fascinating to watch. Stay tuned to the cam for all the action!
Happy New Year! After a lengthy process, the camera repair appears to have been successful. All four views are now available to live stream. Just in the nick of time as the 2024 nesting season should be getting underway any time now. We will continue to monitor the cameras and if necessary, continue with repairs and adjustments.
Assuming the nesting season proceeds without disruption, here's what to watch for in the upcoming months:
Mid-January: Courtship displays should increase. Look for 85/AK and 09/BS to begin spending time at the box, and 85/AK to begin bringing gifts of food to 09/BS.
Late January to early February: Mating behavior should increase in frequency. Copulation could be observed up to several times an hour.
Mid-February to early March: Egg laying. Look for 09/BS to lay between 3-5 eggs at two-to-three day intervals and incubation will begin.
Stay tuned to the cams to watch it all unfold! Feel free to share your observations with us!