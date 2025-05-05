The three RCSOB eyases were banded with Federal and alpha-numeric leg bands yesterday morning. Colored tape was affixed to two of the eyases' Federal band to assist Falcon Watch volunteers with identification from the ground during fledging. The tape should come off the band after a few months, but will not obscure the necessary information on the band if it sticks for longer than that.



Banding is a valuable research tool to help biologists understand important facets of falcon life while the birds remain in the wild population. Seven of Harrisburg's banded chicks have been identified on territory as adults in 5 states. Others have been reported when injured or deceased birds have been recovered away from the nest ledge. Banding does not affect wild falcons' ability to live, breed, and hunt in the wild. In fact, 4 of our banded chicks were known to live and nest successfully for well over ten years!



Yesterday, the eyases were found to be all in good health and in fine voice. After the banding was completed, the chicks were returned to the ledge, where they were welcomed back by their parents, who both proceeded to provide a hearty meal for their restored offspring.



Banding results are as follows:

41/CA, no tape, 670 grams

42/CA, green tape, 880 grams

43/CA, red tape, 920 grams



All three chicks received the larger size bands, generally used for females. While thicker legs are typically consistent with the species' larger females, other physical characteristics such as significantly smaller feet and body size, as well as lower weight, strongly indicate that 41/CA is most likely a male. There is little doubt that 42/CA and 43/CA are females, although there are occasionally surprises when a banded falcon is reported as an adult.

One of our Harrisburg hatched chicks, banded as a male in 2000, was later identified as a female on territory in New Jersey.

Our current adult male, 85/AK, was assessed and banded as female when he was banded in Baltimore, MD, in 2017. When he first arrived in Harrisburg in the Autumn of 2020, we were not immediately certain if he was a small female challenging 48/AE, the then resident female, for the territory or a large male courting her. As events proved, 85/AK is a quite large male and he seems to produce males that share his genes for large size and thicker legs.



If you missed watching the banding as it was livestreamed, you can still watch it here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iDyM7v3r7ME



Next up for Harrisburg's newest falcons is fledging! Sometime in the first few days of June, the eyases will take their first flights. When that happens Falcon Watch & Rescue will be on the ground to monitor their flght. If you would like to volunteer to be a part of Falcon Watch & Rescue, please contact Sue Hannon at hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com for more information.



