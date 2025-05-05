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    2027 Shared Energy Manager Application

    The application for the next cohort of the Shared Energy is now open! The Shared Energy Manager for the 2027 is now open for applications through the end of the year (Dec. 31, 2026). Up to 20 local governments and school districts will be accepted into the next program year, which is the FINAL year of the program at the expanded cohort size of 20 (up from 5) thanks to funding from the infrastructure investment and jobs act. The current program scope of work for the energy manager program includes everything from government facilities and operations to projects such as energy efficiency and management plans for residential and commercial properties as determined by the participating local government. The types of activities that may be conducted for a local government participant include creating energy management plans for residents and businesses. Additionally, assistance will be provided with identifying or applying for funding from other state and federal funding programs where available. The energy manager could potentially assist with any or all of:

    • the development of community programs by local governments,
    • the sourcing and application for program funding,
    • the creation of requests for proposals, and
    • review of the proposals submitted by respondents.

    Please follow the below link to the application survey to submit your local government for the 2027 year: 

    PADEP Shared Energy Manager Program Application Form Survey (surveymonkey.com)

    If you would like to learn more about the program, please contact Chris Nafe at chnafe@pa.gov or 717-783-9726.

    What is Shared Energy Manager?

    The Shared Energy Manager program is a climate action implementation program designed by the Energy Programs Office to assist local governments in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with on-the-ground, practical support from a professional energy manager to conduct energy assessments, renewable energy studies, and other services to implement their climate action plans. The energy manager works with the program participants to review existing plans and project proposals, make recommendations, and perform assessment services to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

    These services are tailored to each municipality’s needs and goals and are not a “one size fits all” approach to energy management. Examples of specific technical assistance tasks which have been performed for participating local governments include:

    • Energy Benchmarking
    • Energy Star Certification Facility Verification
    • Audits & Energy Conservation Measure (ECM) analysis and recommendation for:
      • Municipal Buildings
      • Streetlighting and Traffic Lighting
      • Wastewater Treatment Facilities
    • Renewable Energy Feasibility Evaluation, including Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and renewable thermal technologies
    • Fleet Electrification Analysis, including alternative fuel vehicles and Small Rolling Equipment
    • Energy Management Plan creation
    • ECM specification and implementation assistance

    Year 1 and 2: Wilson Engineering Services, Inc.

    Wilson Engineering Services was selected for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 program years to provide energy management services to five (5) municipalities across Pennsylvania under the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP). The following communities participated in the Shared Energy Manager Program working to implement their climate action plans:

    Year 1: Bellefonte Borough, Chester County, City of Reading, Elizabeth Township, and Indiana Borough

    Year 2: Abington Township, Ben Avon Borough, Cumberland County, City of Easton, and City of Shamokin

    The total projection of potential savings in the final year 1 report of $425,672/yr from all Shared Energy Manager activities with a total potential emissions reduction of 1812 Metric Tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e). For year 2, the total estimated savings were at least $441,962 and an estimated emissions reduction of 352 MTCO2e.

    2020-2021 Cohort Results

    Local Government

    $ Savings Identified

    NG Savings Identified (therms)

    Electric Savings Identified (kWh)

    GHG Emissions Reductions Identified (MTCO2e)

    Incentive Funding Identified

    Bellefonte Borough

    $141,097

    0

    2,359,715

    857

    $106,310

    Chester County

    $82,210

    0

    1,426,581

    272

    $57,381

    City of Reading

    $17,378

    632

    182,783

    34

    $16,949

    Elizabeth Township

    $26,054

    101

    129,770

    22

    $148,265

    Indiana Borough

    $158,933

    710

    1,089,564

    275

    $398,530

    Total

    $425,672

    1,443

    5,188,413

    1,460

    $727,435

    2020-2021 Cohort Annual Cost Savings Identified

    2021-2022 Cohort Results

    Local Government

    $ Savings Identified

    NG Savings Identified (therms)

    Electric Savings Identified (kWh)

    GHG Emissions Reductions Identified (MTCO2e)

    Incentive Funding Identified

    Abington Township

    $16,863

    23,764

    (139,126)

    136

    $21,451

    Ben Avon Borough

    $13,711

    2,030

    (101,220)

    54

    $2,514

    Cumberland County

    $31,792

    		 

    258,102

    98

    $266,070

    City of Easton

    $379,596

    528

    116,992

    64

     

    City of Shamokin

     

    		   

     

    Total

    $441,962

    26,322

    134,748

    352

    $290,035

    2021-2022 Cohort Annual Cost Savings Identified

    2024-2027 Shared Energy Manager Program

    The 2024 Cohort for the Shared Energy Manager program started in January of 2024 and concluded in December. The 2025 program year has started with another 20 participants, including 3 school districts for the first time. Starting in 2024 we expanded the Shared Energy Manager program utilizing funding from the US Department of Energy through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to include a larger number of participants per year (20). We had 22 participants in 2024 and have 20 participants for the 2025 year. As of the end of the 2024 program year $2,869,389 in annual energy savings was identified for the full cohort. These savings represent over 14.5 million kWh in annual electric and 222K therms in natural gas savings. Those savings have the potential to eliminate over ten thousand metric tons of annual greenhouse gas emissions. The shared energy manager (Wilson Engineering) also identified $23,868,080 in grants, tax deductions or rebates, loan programs, and other incentives to support participant projects. Lastly out of the $23 million in incentive/grant funding identified, $2,688,405 has already been applied for and awarded or secured.
     

    2024 Cohort Results

    Local Government

    $ Savings Identified

    NG Savings Identified (therms)

    Electric Savings Identified (kWh)

    GHG Emissions Reductions Identified (MTCO2e)

    Incentive Funding Identified

    Incentive Funding Secured

    Abington Township

    $12,129

    		  

    405

    $223,250

    $208,250

    Allentown

    $30,257

    122,980

    (1,310,313)

    4,158

    $336,324

    $230,070

    Ambridge Borough

    		    

    $15,000

     

    Bucks County

    		    

    $515,880

    $404,580

    Camp Hill Borough

    $26,921

    2,056

    236,711

    85

    $192,012

    $50,000

    Carlisle Borough

    $789,155

    90,614

    5,404,042

    2,184

    $14,976,498

     

    Carnegie Borough

    $2,209

    		 

    24,542

    11

    $4,360

     

    Centre Region

    $29,084

    		  

    57

    $540,450

    $50,000

    Chester County

    $23,723

    		 

    244,751

    77

    $478,705

    $478,705

    Cumberland County

    $1,738,160

    2,575

    8,860,150

    2,851

    $4,336,712

     

    Doylestown TWP

    $5,910

    3,871

    20,886

    27

    		 

     

    East Pikeland TWP

    		     

     

    Easton City

    $15,597

    		 

    113,256

    36

    $65,663

     

    Forest Hills Borough

    $18,451

    		   

    $316,676

     

    Hatboro

    $4,753

    		  

    4

    $45,000

     

    Lewisburg

    $5,646

    209

    48,479

    16

    $100,000

    $50,000

    Lower Merion TWP

    $57,877

    		  

    177

    $142,500

     

    Meadville City

    $17,488

    		 

    180,200

    57

    $216,800

    $216,800

    Millvale

    		     

     

    Sharpsburg

    $92,029

    		 

    747,750

    274

    $1,362,250

    $1,000,000

    Total

    $2,869,389

    222,305

    14,570,454

    10,419

    $23,868,080

    $2,688,405

    2024 Cohort Annual Cost Savings Identified