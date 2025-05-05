2027 Shared Energy Manager Application

The application for the next cohort of the Shared Energy is now open! The Shared Energy Manager for the 2027 is now open for applications through the end of the year (Dec. 31, 2026). Up to 20 local governments and school districts will be accepted into the next program year, which is the FINAL year of the program at the expanded cohort size of 20 (up from 5) thanks to funding from the infrastructure investment and jobs act. The current program scope of work for the energy manager program includes everything from government facilities and operations to projects such as energy efficiency and management plans for residential and commercial properties as determined by the participating local government. The types of activities that may be conducted for a local government participant include creating energy management plans for residents and businesses. Additionally, assistance will be provided with identifying or applying for funding from other state and federal funding programs where available. The energy manager could potentially assist with any or all of:

the development of community programs by local governments,

the sourcing and application for program funding,

the creation of requests for proposals, and

review of the proposals submitted by respondents.

Please follow the below link to the application survey to submit your local government for the 2027 year:

PADEP Shared Energy Manager Program Application Form Survey (surveymonkey.com)

If you would like to learn more about the program, please contact Chris Nafe at chnafe@pa.gov or 717-783-9726.