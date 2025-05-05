The Committee's purpose is to advise the Department of Environmental Protection. It will assess the impacts of existing and proposed regulations on water resource management. This includes surface and groundwater quality and quantity.
The Committee may request to review a Department policy, guidance, or regulation needed to implement the Office of Water Management's programs. It may also suggest water resource initiatives to the Department. The Committee is to consider multi-media inputs in setting its agenda and in advising the Department.
The Committee shall encourage public input on technical water issues at its meetings.
The Water Resources Advisory Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA. All meetings will have a virtual option for attendance.
The 2026 meeting dates are as follows:
- January 14, 2026
- March 11, 2026
- May 13, 2026
- July 8, 2026
- September 9, 2026 Join the meeting now
(Dial in by phone: 1-267-332-8737, 945 431 756#)
- November 4, 2026
Contact Us
Bob Haines
Bureau of Clean Water
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101