​Water Resources Advisory Committee

The Committee's purpose is to advise the Department of Environmental Protection. It will assess the impacts of existing and proposed regulations on water resource management. This includes surface and groundwater quality and quantity.

The Committee may request to review a Department policy, guidance, or regulation needed to implement the Office of Water Management's programs. It may also suggest water resource initiatives to the Department. The Committee is to consider multi-media inputs in setting its agenda and in advising the Department.

The Committee shall encourage public input on technical water issues at its meetings.