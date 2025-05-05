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    Water Advisory Committees

    ​Water Resources Advisory Committee

    Learn about what the advisory committee does. Access additional information, including meeting dates, bylaws, membership list, and previous years' meeting agendas and handouts. 

    View the Membership List
    View the Bylaws

    The Committee's purpose is to advise the Department of Environmental Protection. It will assess the impacts of existing and proposed regulations on water resource management. This includes surface and groundwater quality and quantity.

    The Committee may request to review a Department policy, guidance, or regulation needed to implement the Office of Water Management's programs. It may also suggest water resource initiatives to the Department. The Committee is to consider multi-media inputs in setting its agenda and in advising the Department.

    The Committee shall encourage public input on technical water issues at its meetings.

    The Water Resources Advisory Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA. All meetings will have a virtual option for attendance.

    The 2026 meeting dates are as follows:

    • November 4, 2026

    Contact Us

    Bob Haines
    Bureau of Clean Water
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Contact Us

    Call us

    You can call the Water Resource Advisory Committee at

    717-787-7565

    Email us

    You can email the Water Resource Advisory Committee at:

    robhaines@pa.gov