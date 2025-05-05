Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees

The 2026 meetings of the Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees (SWAC and RFAC) will be held beginning at 10 a.m. in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, Harrisburg. Virtual participation will continue to be offered. Meeting dates are as follows:

Wednesday, October 7 (RFAC annual meeting; joint with SWAC)

(RFAC annual meeting; joint with SWAC) Thursday, June 11 (SWAC) - Canceled

(SWAC) Thursday, March 19 (SWAC)

For questions regarding SWAC or RFAC, please contact Laura Henry, Committee Liaison, at 717-772-5713 or lahenry@pa.gov.

SWAC Membership List (PDF, Effective 3-11-26)

SWAC Bylaws (PDF, Revised 6-6-19)

RFAC Membership List (PDF, Effective 4-27-26)

RFAC Bylaws (PDF, Revised 6-6-19)