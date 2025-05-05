Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees
The 2026 meetings of the Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees (SWAC and RFAC) will be held beginning at 10 a.m. in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, Harrisburg. Virtual participation will continue to be offered. Meeting dates are as follows:
- Wednesday, October 7 (RFAC annual meeting; joint with SWAC)
- Thursday, June 11 (SWAC) - Canceled
- Thursday, March 19 (SWAC)
For questions regarding SWAC or RFAC, please contact Laura Henry, Committee Liaison, at 717-772-5713 or lahenry@pa.gov.
SWAC Membership List (PDF, Effective 3-11-26)
SWAC Bylaws (PDF, Revised 6-6-19)
RFAC Membership List (PDF, Effective 4-27-26)
RFAC Bylaws (PDF, Revised 6-6-19)
October 7, 2026 - Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees Joint Meeting
- October 7, 2026, SWAC & RFAC Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- SWAC
- Minutes of the March 19, 2026, SWAC Meeting (PDF)
- Permits-By-Rule for Small Scale, Source-Separated Food Scraps Collection, Composting, and Anaerobic Digestion Facilities
- Presentation Slides (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Coproduct Regulation Update (PDF)
- RFAC
- Minutes of the September 25, 2025, RFAC Meeting (PDF)
- 2025 Battery Recycling Campaign Results
- Presentation Slides (PDF)
- Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) Round 1 Deliverables
- Presentation Slides (PDF)
- Recycling Economic Impact (REI) Study (PDF)
- Review of FY 2025–2026 Recycling Fund Expenditures
- Section 901 Municipal Waste Planning & Household Hazardous Waste Education Grant Awards (PDF)
- 901 Household Hazardous Waste Program Reimbursement Grant Awards (PDF)
- Section 903 County Recycling Coordinator Grant Awards (CY 2023) (PDF)
- Section 904 Municipal Waste Recycling Performance Grant Reimbursement Awards (CY 2023) (PDF)
- Section 904 Municipal Waste Recycling Performance Grant Applications (CY 2024) (PDF)
- Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant (FRIG) Round 3 Awards (PDF)
- FY 2027-2028 Recycling Fund Spending Plan
March 19, 2026 - SWAC Meeting
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of the September 25, 2025 SWAC Meeting (PDF)
- DEP Final Environmental Justice Policy (PDF)
- Draft Revised TGD: Use of Waste from Land Clearing, Grubbing and Excavation (LCGE) and the Use of Concrete or Other Clean Fill Materials Containing Protruding Rebar or Other Metal as Clean Fill (PDF)
- Coproduct Regulation Update (PDF)
Contact us
For questions regarding SWAC or RFAC, please contact Laura Henry, Committee Liaison.