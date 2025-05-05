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    Waste Advisory Committees

    Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees (SWAC and RFAC)

    Access information about the meeting schedule for the current year, past years' meeting information, membership list, and bylaws

    View SWAC Membership List
    View RFAC Membership List

    Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees

    The 2026 meetings of the Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees (SWAC and RFAC) will be held beginning at 10 a.m. in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, Harrisburg. Virtual participation will continue to be offered. Meeting dates are as follows:

    • Wednesday, October 7 (RFAC annual meeting; joint with SWAC)
    • Thursday, June 11 (SWAC) - Canceled
    • Thursday, March 19 (SWAC)

    For questions regarding SWAC or RFAC, please contact Laura Henry, Committee Liaison, at 717-772-5713 or lahenry@pa.gov.

    SWAC Membership List (PDF, Effective 3-11-26)

    SWAC Bylaws (PDF, Revised 6-6-19)

    RFAC Membership List (PDF, Effective 4-27-26)

    RFAC Bylaws (PDF, Revised 6-6-19)

    October 7, 2026 - Solid Waste and Recycling Fund Advisory Committees Joint Meeting

    Contact us

    For questions regarding SWAC or RFAC, please contact Laura Henry, Committee Liaison.

    Call us

    You can call the Solid Waste Advisory Committee at:

    URL goes here

    Email us

    You can email the Solid Waste Advisory Committee at:

    URL goes here