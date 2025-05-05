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    Mining Advisory Committees

    Mine Families First Response and Communication Advisory Council

    Access information about the Mine Families First Response and Communication Advisory Council such as upcoming meeting dates, member list, and previous years' meeting information.

    October 28, 2025 Meeting (Virtual Only)

    The Mine Families First Response & Communications Advisory Council will meet at the New Stanton District Office at 10:00 a.m.

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    Join the meeting now

    Meeting ID: 285 366 762 828
    Passcode: yF2Cz74s

    Dial in by phone
    +1 267-332-8737,,595493762#
    United States, Philadelphia
    Find a local number
    Phone Conference ID: 595 493 762#
     

    Overview

     
    The Mine Families First Response and Communications Advisory Council was created by The Mine Families First Act. Its role is to aid the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in crafting and updating a response and communications plan for mine families. Additionally, it reviews the plan's effectiveness during mine emergencies and suggests necessary changes to the DEP. The council was established when the act took effect on October 4, 2007.
     
    The council has seven members. The governor appoints five, while two are chosen from the public. One public member is appointed by the president pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate, and the other by the speaker of the House of Representatives.

     

    Current Membership
    Rachel GleasonPennsylvania Coal Alliance
    Vacant (alternate)Pennsylvania Coal Alliance
    Ronald J. BowersoxUnited Mine Workers of America
    Thomas MillsUnited Mine Workers of America
    Judith D. ShabbickLocal Emergency Response
    Christopher S. Anderson (alternate)Local Emergency Response
    Mark F. LeporeMental Health Professional
    Grafton Eliason (alternate)Mental Health Professional
    Philip G. BarkerPennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
    William Spencer (alternate)Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
    Deborah IrwinSenate At-Large Member
    Vacant (alternate)Senate At-Large Member
    Joseph A. Sbaffoni, ChairpersonHouse At-Large Member
    Vacant (alternate)House At-Large Member

    Contact us

    Contact Heather Cordial, Bureau of Mine Safety, 131 Broadview Rd., New Stanton, PA 15672.

    Call us

    You can call the Mine Families First Response and Communication Advisory Council at:

    (724) 304-2507

    Email us

    You can email the Mine Families First Response and Communication Advisory Council at:

    hcordial@pa.gov