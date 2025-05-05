Mine Families First Response and Communication Advisory Council

October 28, 2025 Meeting (Virtual Only)
The Mine Families First Response & Communications Advisory Council will meet at the New Stanton District Office at 10:00 a.m.
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Meeting ID: 285 366 762 828
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+1 267-332-8737,,595493762#
United States, Philadelphia
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Phone Conference ID: 595 493 762#
Overview
The Mine Families First Response and Communications Advisory Council was created by The Mine Families First Act. Its role is to aid the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in crafting and updating a response and communications plan for mine families. Additionally, it reviews the plan's effectiveness during mine emergencies and suggests necessary changes to the DEP. The council was established when the act took effect on October 4, 2007.
The council has seven members. The governor appoints five, while two are chosen from the public. One public member is appointed by the president pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate, and the other by the speaker of the House of Representatives.
- House Bill No. 483
- Bylaws
- Mine Families First Response and Communications Implementation Plan
- Mine Families First Resource Reference Manual
- Letter to Mine Operators
|Current Membership
|Rachel Gleason
|Pennsylvania Coal Alliance
|Vacant (alternate)
|Pennsylvania Coal Alliance
|Ronald J. Bowersox
|United Mine Workers of America
|Thomas Mills
|United Mine Workers of America
|Judith D. Shabbick
|Local Emergency Response
|Christopher S. Anderson (alternate)
|Local Emergency Response
|Mark F. Lepore
|Mental Health Professional
|Grafton Eliason (alternate)
|Mental Health Professional
|Philip G. Barker
|Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
|William Spencer (alternate)
|Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
|Deborah Irwin
|Senate At-Large Member
|Vacant (alternate)
|Senate At-Large Member
|Joseph A. Sbaffoni, Chairperson
|House At-Large Member
|Vacant (alternate)
|House At-Large Member