Mine Families First Response and Communication Advisory Council

The Mine Families First Response and Communications Advisory Council was created by The Mine Families First Act. Its role is to aid the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in crafting and updating a response and communications plan for mine families. Additionally, it reviews the plan's effectiveness during mine emergencies and suggests necessary changes to the DEP. The council was established when the act took effect on October 4, 2007.

The council has seven members. The governor appoints five, while two are chosen from the public. One public member is appointed by the president pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate, and the other by the speaker of the House of Representatives.