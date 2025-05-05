Stream Continuity Designs for Culvert and Bridge Crossings

A different approach : Let the stream be a stream, even through the road. Designing the crossing around the stream provides stable stream continuity and hydraulic design can be met through it.

Wider Structures : Structures must be wide enough not only to accommodate water flow, but to maintain channel shape and width while passing debris and maintaining channel stability through the road.

Consistent Slope : Maintaining a natural channel slope is critical, as an increase in slope can lead to erosion, and a decrease in slope can lead to gravel deposition. Establishing slope continuity often requires doing work further upstream and/or downstream to correct legacy stream impacts from the undersized structure.

Grade Control : As the name implies, grade controls are essentially immobile objects that set the elevation of the streambed. In most PA streams, grade control consists of large rock clusters. Reestablishing the spacing, type, and sizing of natural grade controls will help to promote long term channel stability.

Streambed : Maintaining streambed through the structure is key for long term stability. Bottomless structures are encouraged, especially on steeper channels. Structures with inverts (bottoms) should be buried sufficiently to maintain streambed. The streambed mix composition should mimic natural conditions.

Channel Shape : Typical streams have a low-flow channel, bank margins, and a floodplain. This includes maintaining a appropriate bank-full channel width. Stream continuity mimics these features as best as possible through the structure as shown in the picture above.