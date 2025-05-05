Many activities in Pennsylvania streams, water bodies such as lakes or ponds, or wetlands require an authorization or permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to protect public health, safety and the environment. These are activities that change, expand, or diminish the course, current, or cross section of a watercourse, floodway, or waterbody are termed encroachments, obstructions in certain cases, and are regulated by Chapter 105 regulations. Many of these projects qualify for a simple general permit (GP) if they are designed and implemented in accordance with the criteria in the GP. There are 12 different GPs, each related to a particular activity. All general permits, forms, instructions, and documents can be found on DEP’s eLibrary or on the Forms, Publications, and Guidance Page.

DEP’s e-permitting system for GP submission is strongly recommended and is DEP’s preferred GP submission method. It is the most efficient and provides the fastest review timeframes. The e-permitting system is constantly improving to assist applicants, to ensure complete applications, and provides for faster reviews.