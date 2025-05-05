Visit our PFAS page to read more about PFAS contaminants, and what Pennsylvania is doing on a state level.

Site facts



Municipality/County: Doylestown, Plumstead, and Buckingham Townships, Bucks County

HSCA Site since: 2016

Primary contaminants of concern: Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS)