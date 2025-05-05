Governor’s Report on the Capability Enhancement Program

The 1996 Amendments to the federal Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) provide the framework and funds to help states develop and implement a Capacity Development Program, also known as the Capability Enhancement Program in Pennsylvania. Under the program, DEP uses federal funds to implement technical assistance programs that build the technical, managerial and financial capability of public drinking water systems. In doing so, it improves the water supplier’s long-term ability to maintain compliance with safe drinking water requirements and it helps ensure that federal capitalization funds are put to good use.

The following triennial reports on Pennsylvania’s Capability Enhancement Program have been prepared for the Governor’s office in accordance with Section 1420(c)(3) of the SDWA. The reports, which summarize the state-of-the-industry of public water systems in Pennsylvania, are intended to describe the root issues affecting our water supplies and what is being done to address them.