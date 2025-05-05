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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    This table contains a list of waste tire processors, their locations, and phone numbers plus a link to their records in the eFACTS database.

    Market/Operation
    (link to eFACTS)    		LocationTelephone
    ABC-EZ C & D Transfer FacilityMcKees Rocks, PA412-331-3590
    Edge RubberChambersburg, PA717-660-2353
    Emanuel Tires of PAConshohocken, PA610-277-6670
    Environmental Rubber Solutions, LLCBlairsville, PA724-459-5172
    Lafarge CementWhitehall, PA610-261-3222
    Magen IndustryPalmerton, PA718-809-4665
    Mahantango Ent.Liverpool, PA717-444-3788
    Penn Turf, Inc.Holidaysburg, PA814-696-7669
    S&J Recycling, Inc.New Columbia, PA570-538-9966

    Notice: Inclusion of a facility on this list does not constitute the department's recommendation or endorsement nor does it indicate the accuracy of the information.