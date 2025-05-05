This table contains a list of waste tire processors, their locations, and phone numbers plus a link to their records in the eFACTS database.
|Market/Operation
(link to eFACTS)
|Location
|Telephone
|ABC-EZ C & D Transfer Facility
|McKees Rocks, PA
|412-331-3590
|Edge Rubber
|Chambersburg, PA
|717-660-2353
|Emanuel Tires of PA
|Conshohocken, PA
|610-277-6670
|Environmental Rubber Solutions, LLC
|Blairsville, PA
|724-459-5172
|Lafarge Cement
|Whitehall, PA
|610-261-3222
|Magen Industry
|Palmerton, PA
|718-809-4665
|Mahantango Ent.
|Liverpool, PA
|717-444-3788
|Penn Turf, Inc.
|Holidaysburg, PA
|814-696-7669
|S&J Recycling, Inc.
|New Columbia, PA
|570-538-9966
Notice: Inclusion of a facility on this list does not constitute the department's recommendation or endorsement nor does it indicate the accuracy of the information.