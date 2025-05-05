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    DEP Central Office Contacts

    Division of Municipal and Residual Waste
    Bureau of Waste Management
    PA Department of Environmental Protection
    14th Floor Rachel Carson State Office Building
    PO Box 8472
    Harrisburg PA 17105-8472
    717-787-7381
    E-mail: ra-epmuniresidwaste@pa.gov

    Jason Dunham - Division Chief, Municipal and Residual Waste
    Chris Tersine - Chief, General Permits/Beneficial Use Section
    Kevin Beer - Chief, Compliance and Technical Support Section

    DEP Regional Office Contacts

    SOUTHEAST REGION

    Norristown
    484-250-5900
    Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties

    NORTHEAST REGION

    Wilkes-Barre
    (570) 826-2511
    Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties

    SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

    Harrisburg
    717-705-4700
    Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties

    NORTHCENTRAL REGION

    Williamsport
    570-327-3636
    Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties

    SOUTHWEST REGION

    Pittsburgh
    (412) 442-4000
    Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties

    NORTHWEST REGION

    Meadville
    814-332-6945
    Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties