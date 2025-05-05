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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    DEP Central Office Contacts

    Division of Waste Minimization and Planning
    Bureau of Waste Management
    PA Department of Environmental Protection
    14th Floor Rachel Carson State Office Building
    PO Box 8472
    Harrisburg PA 17105-8472
    717-787-7382

    Mark Vottero – Acting Division Chief, Waste Minimization and Planning
    Jeffrey Bednar – Section Chief, Waste Reduction, Recycling & Electronics
    Pete Zirilli – Acting Section Chief, Recycling Grants

    ​​DEP Regional Office Contacts

    SOUTHEAST REGION

    Norristown
    484-250-5900
    Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties 

    NORTHEAST REGION

    Wilkes-Barre
    570-826-2511 
    Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties 

    SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

    Harrisburg
    717-705-4700
    Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties 

    NORTHCENTRAL REGION

    Williamsport
    570-327-3636
    Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties 

    SOUTHWEST REGION

    Pittsburgh
    412-442-4000
    Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties 

    NORTHWEST REGION

    Meadville
    814-332-6945
    Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties​