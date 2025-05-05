DEP Central Office Contacts
Division of Waste Minimization and Planning
Bureau of Waste Management
PA Department of Environmental Protection
14th Floor Rachel Carson State Office Building
PO Box 8472
Harrisburg PA 17105-8472
717-787-7382
Mark Vottero – Acting Division Chief, Waste Minimization and Planning
Jeffrey Bednar – Section Chief, Waste Reduction, Recycling & Electronics
Pete Zirilli – Acting Section Chief, Recycling Grants
DEP Regional Office Contacts
SOUTHEAST REGION
Norristown
484-250-5900
Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties
NORTHEAST REGION
Wilkes-Barre
570-826-2511
Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties
SOUTHCENTRAL REGION
Harrisburg
717-705-4700
Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties
NORTHCENTRAL REGION
Williamsport
570-327-3636
Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties
SOUTHWEST REGION
Pittsburgh
412-442-4000
Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties
NORTHWEST REGION
Meadville
814-332-6945
Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties