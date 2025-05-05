There are several requirements corresponding with the various entities involved in the electronics recycling process within the Commonwealth. Below is a summary of these requirements broken down by stakeholder.
Manufacturer Requirements
The Covered Device Recycling Act (CDRA) imposes several requirements on manufacturers of covered devices that offer their covered devices for sale in Pennsylvania. Covered devices include desktop computers, laptop computers, computer monitors, computer peripherals and televisions. Manufacturers of only computer peripherals are excluded from the manufacturer requirements established by the CDRA. Below are the requirements of manufacturers under the CDRA and where they can be found in the statute.
Manufacturers offering sale of a covered device must register with the department in order to sell their covered devices in Pennsylvania. This includes internet sales. To register, manufacturers shall submit a registration form (below), as well as a $5,000 registration payment. Registration and payment are due by August 31st prior to the beginning of each program year.
Individually, or as part of a group, a manufacturer must establish, conduct, and manage a plan to collect, transport, and recycle a quantity of covered devices equal to its sales weight from two years prior.
Recycling plans must include:
- The names and locations of collection sites and collection events
- The names and locations of directly utilized recyclers and the recycling processes they intend to use
- The means to publicize collection opportunities, collection locations, and educate consumers, including a website or toll-free telephone number
- A signature of intent by manufacturer(s) and recycler(s) to fulfill its requirements under this act
A recycling plan form (below) is due by August 31st, prior to the beginning of each program year.
A manufacturer or group of manufacturers that conducted a collection, transportation, and recycling program for covered devices in the previous year under an approved recycling plan must submit an annual report (below) to the department by Jan. 31 of each year.
Requirements of the report include:
- The total weight of covered devices collected and recycled on behalf of the manufacturer during the appropriate program year
- The weight collected and processed by each recycler that participated in the recycling plan
- Signatures from the manufacturer(s) and recycler(s) certifying that the material was collected, transported and recycled in accordance with the CDRA
Annual Report for Electronics Manufacturers for Calendar Year 2026
Please note: If the total weight of covered devices collected, transported and recycled is less than the amount provided in an approved recycling plan for that program year, the manufacturer or group of manufacturers shall submit payment equal to the quantity of the unmet portion, in pounds, plus an additional 10% of such quantity, multiplied by the cost per pound for collection, transportation and recycling of covered devices. This payment is currently set at $2.00 per pound for the unmet portion. Payment is due to the department by March 15th following the program year.
No manufacturer may charge a fee or cost to a consumer (including home-based businesses) for the collection, transportation, or recycling of a covered device, unless a financial incentive (e.g. coupon, rebate or other) of equal or greater value is provided to the consumer. Financial incentive may only be offered by manufacturers of new covered electronic devices, or retailers offering sale of new covered devices.
Covered devices collected by any collection programs in Pennsylvania shall be recycled in a manner that is in compliance with all applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations and ordinances, and may not be exported for disposal in a manner that poses a significant risk to the public health or the environment.
Manufacturers should not transfer any collected covered devices to an electronics recycling facility unless they can demonstrate to the department that the facility has achieved and maintained one of the following certifications:
- R2 (Responsible Recycling Practices Standard) Certification
- e-Stewards Certification
- An internationally accredited third-party environmental management standard for the safe and responsible handling of covered devices.
If the recycling facility is located in Pennsylvania, the facility must also have obtained permit #WMGR081 from the department.
Municipality Requirements
Municipalities that wish to collect electronics for recycling must first obtain approval from the department by completing a Municipal Electronics Collection Registration (below).
Please note: Collections registered under this registration are not eligible for reimbursement of any costs under Act 190 of 1996.
Covered devices collected at municipal collections shall be recycled in a manner that complies with all federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances. Municipalities may not transfer material to an electronics recycling facility unless the facility has one of the following certifications:
If the recycling facility is located in Pennsylvania, the facility must also have obtained permit #WMGR081 from the department.
Recycler Requirements
Covered devices collected by any collection programs in Pennsylvania shall be recycled in a manner that is in compliance with all applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations and ordinances, and may not be exported for disposal in a manner that poses a significant risk to the public health or the environment. Recyclers collecting, transporting, or processing material on behalf of a manufacturer under the CDRA must possess one of the following certifications:
- R2 (Responsible Recycling Practices Standard) Certification
- e-Stewards Certification
- An internationally accredited third-party environmental management standard for the safe and responsible handling of covered devices.
Also, if the recycling facility is located in Pennsylvania, the facility must also have obtained permit #WMGR081 from the department.
Retailer Requirements
The Covered Device Recycling Act (CDRA) imposes a number of requirements on retailers who offer their covered devices for sale in Pennsylvania. Covered devices include desktop computers, laptop computers, computer monitors, computer peripherals and televisions. Below are the requirements of retailers under the CDRA and where they can be found in the statute.
As per the CDRA, no retailer or Internet seller may sell a new covered device in Pennsylvania unless the brand is registered with the department. The department will post and maintain on its website a list (see below for link) of brands that are currently registered. A retailer may continue to sell a brand of covered devices that is no longer registered so long as the department listed it as a registered brand on the day the retailer ordered the devices. A retailer may also sell covered peripherals from a manufacturer if that manufacturer does not make laptop computers, desktop computers or televisions.
Retailers of covered devices are required to notify customers of how and where they can recycle their covered devices. The notification can come in any one or more of the following forms:
- Posting the information regarding how and where customers can recycle their covered device
- Posting and providing the Department's toll-free recycling hotline telephone number (800-346-4242)
- Providing the Department's electronics recycling Internet website
- Providing retailer developed information
Any retailer that collects covered devices shall recycle those devices in a manner that is in compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations and ordinances, and may not export the devices for disposal in a manner that poses a significant risk to the public health or the environment. Retailers may not transfer those devices to an electronics recycling facility unless the facility has achieved and maintained one of the following certifications:
- R2 (Responsible Recycling Practices Standard) Certification
- e-Stewards Certification
- An internationally accredited third-party environmental management standard for the safe and responsible handling of covered devices.
- If the recycling facility is located in Pennsylvania, the facility must also have obtained permit #WMGR081 from the department.