Section 305(c)

A manufacturer or group of manufacturers that conducted a collection, transportation, and recycling program for covered devices in the previous year under an approved recycling plan must submit an annual report (below) to the department by Jan. 31 of each year.

Requirements of the report include:

The total weight of covered devices collected and recycled on behalf of the manufacturer during the appropriate program year

The weight collected and processed by each recycler that participated in the recycling plan

Signatures from the manufacturer(s) and recycler(s) certifying that the material was collected, transported and recycled in accordance with the CDRA

Annual Report for Electronics Manufacturers for Calendar Year 2026

Please note: If the total weight of covered devices collected, transported and recycled is less than the amount provided in an approved recycling plan for that program year, the manufacturer or group of manufacturers shall submit payment equal to the quantity of the unmet portion, in pounds, plus an additional 10% of such quantity, multiplied by the cost per pound for collection, transportation and recycling of covered devices. This payment is currently set at $2.00 per pound for the unmet portion. Payment is due to the department by March 15th following the program year.