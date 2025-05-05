What is Radon Action Month?

National Radon Action Month is a time of increased outreach and public awareness for radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the United States.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally through the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. It can seep into homes through cracks in basements and foundations, then build up inside to concentrations many times the recommended level.

Pennsylvania is particularly prone to elevated radon levels. Approximately 40% of homes that have been tested in Pennsylvania have radon levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s action guideline of 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). The only way homeowners can know for certain if they have a radon problem is to test their home. DEP recommends that all homes, public and private buildings get tested. The best time to test is during the colder months, when homes and buildings are closed and radon is most likely to be trapped and build up to higher levels.

DEP created this toolkit to help spread the message. Included in the toolkit are: print materials like factsheets and posters, a video on how to test your home for radon, graphics, social media captions, and additional resources.

