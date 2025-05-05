What is Radon Action Month?
National Radon Action Month is a time of increased outreach and public awareness for radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the United States.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally through the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. It can seep into homes through cracks in basements and foundations, then build up inside to concentrations many times the recommended level.
Pennsylvania is particularly prone to elevated radon levels. Approximately 40% of homes that have been tested in Pennsylvania have radon levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s action guideline of 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). The only way homeowners can know for certain if they have a radon problem is to test their home. DEP recommends that all homes, public and private buildings get tested. The best time to test is during the colder months, when homes and buildings are closed and radon is most likely to be trapped and build up to higher levels.
DEP created this toolkit to help spread the message. Included in the toolkit are: print materials like factsheets and posters, a video on how to test your home for radon, graphics, social media captions, and additional resources.
Posters
Radon: Test, Fix, Save a life.
Keep your home a healthy place.
Social Media Captions and Graphics
Long Form
January is Radon Action Month, a time to raise awareness about an invisible risk – Radon.
This invisible, odorless, radioactive gas can seep into homes through cracks in basements and foundations and build up inside. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths in the United States.
Take action this month by testing your home, encouraging others to do the same, and share resources with your community. Every test helps protect families and save lives.
Test your home
Share this post
Help spread awareness
Sharing information is the first step to prevention.
Link: dep.pa.gov/radon
Medium Form
It’s Radon Action Month! Radon is a hidden health risk, but testing your home is quick and easy – and can save lives.
Take the time to test your home and protect yourself and your family. Then keep the conversation going with family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to keep your community informed this January.
Sharing information is the first step to prevention. dep.pa.gov/radon
Short Form
Radon is invisible, but your action matters. Test your home. Protect your health. Share the message and start conversations that can protect lives.
Link: dep.pa.gov/radon