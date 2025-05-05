For questions related to Pennsylvania’s Nuclear Power Plants, please contact us at our resource account at RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov or visit our Decommissioning Section web page.



Beaver Valley Power Station (BVPS) is owned by Vistra Operations Company LLC.

Beaver Valley Power Station Units 1 and 2 are pressurized water reactors, each rated at 852 megawatts electrical (Mwe). The facility is situated on the south bank of the Ohio River in Shippingport Borough, Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

Beaver Valley Power Station

Limerick Clean Energy Center is owned by Constellation Energy.

Limerick Generating Station Units 1 and 2 are boiling water reactors, each rated at 1090 megawatts electrical (Mwe). The facility is located on the east bank of the Schuylkill River in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Limerick Generating Station, Unit 1

Limerick Generating Station, Unit 2

Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center is owned by Constellation Energy.

Bottom Atomic Power Station Units 2 and 3 are boiling water reactors, each rated at 1065 megawatts electrical (Mwe). The facility is located on the west bank of the Conowingo Pond of the Susquehanna River in Delta, York County, Pennsylvania.

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, Unit 2

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, Unit 3

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station (SSES) is owned by Talen Energy.

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Units 1 and 2 are boiling water reactors, each rated at 1180 megawatts electrical (Mwe). The site is located on the west bank of the Susquehanna River in Salem Township, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station

Crane Clean Energy Center is owned by Constellation Energy. TMI Unit 1 is no longer operating and is currently in a long-term SAFSTOR status. Active site cleanup of Crane Clean Energy Center is expected to start in 2075.

Three Mile Island Nuclear Station (TMI) Unit 2 is owned by TMI-2 Solutions, a subsidiary of EnergySolutions and is in the decommissioning phase.

US Nuclear Regulatory Commission List of Pennsylvania's Operating Nuclear Power Reactors



US Energy Information Administration Pennsylvania Nuclear Profile —2023

