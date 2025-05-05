Notice of Intent to Remediate (NIR)



The Notice of Intent to Remediate (NIR) Form has been revised and the process for electronic submission of the NIR form has been simplified.

The NIR form should be completed as a Word document and then submitted using Public Upload with Electronic Payment, along with all proper notification documentation, to the appropriate regional office contact persons listed below. Using this simplified electronic process, the remediator does not need to log into an on-line database system.

Steps for NIR electronic submission process:

Go to the link for the NIR as a Word format document on the Forms and Lists web page.



Complete the NIR document in Word format and save to your computer.



Fill out the Public Upload with Electronic Payment online to upload the NIR. In the Form Name cell, type “Land Recycling” to call up all the Act 2 form names and scroll down to select the form named ‘LAND RECYCLING NOTICE OF INTENT TO REMEDIATE.” Attach the NIR using the “Attach Scanned Form” link at the bottom of the page and make sure to include reasonable proof of municipal and public notifications.



Examples of reasonable proof of these notifications include: a copy of the letter mailed to the municipality along with a United States Postal Service Certified Mail Receipt; and



Note: Municipal notifications for the City of Philadelphia should be sent by mail to:

Ms. Leigh Anne Rainford

Philadelphia Department of Public Health

Environmental Health Services

7801 Essington Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19153

LeighAnne.Rainford@Phila.gov





Municipal notifications for the City of Philadelphia should be sent by mail to: Ms. Leigh Anne Rainford Philadelphia Department of Public Health Environmental Health Services 7801 Essington Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19153 LeighAnne.Rainford@Phila.gov a copy of the proposed text of the newspaper notice and the anticipated publication date satisfies the proof of public notification.



Proof of these notifications is required to be submitted via Public Upload. It is important that all notification documentation be submitted with the NIR to be considered a complete package. If you were to have any question or concerns, please contact the appropriate regional office listed below.

Once you have submitted the NIR, you will receive a confirmation email.



Regional Office NIR Contact Persons

Please do not submit the NIR or proofs of notification via email.



Answers to Common Questions

If I submit the NIR form via Public Upload with Electronic Payment, do I still have to submit a paper copy to DEP?

No, the electronic submission NIR will fulfill the requirements for submission to DEP.

If I submit the NIR form via Public Upload with Electronic Payment, do I still have to submit a copy to DEP via email?

Please do not submit the NIR or proofs of notification via email.