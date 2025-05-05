The Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) Workshop program was developed to help companies better understand and comply with the requirements for installing, operating, and reporting data from CEMS. The workshops serve as an introduction or refresher for companies operating CEMS at their facilities. Workshops are conducted individually for companies that are new to CEMS or are having difficulties with existing CEMS. General workshops are conducted periodically at the Rachel Carson State Office Building in Harrisburg or at one or more of the regional offices. General workshops may be introductory or focus on CEMS program changes or specific CEMS issues. For more information, please contact Ian Johnson at (717) 772-3943.



CEM Workshop Fact Sheet (2700-FS-DEP2395) (PDF)