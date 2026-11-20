Scranton, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public meeting and hearing on Monday, November 23, 2026, beginning at 5:30 PM on the proposed Project Atlas data center at Cedar Crest College Alumnae Hall, located at 100 College Drive, Allentown, PA 18104.

From 5:30 to 7:30 PM, DEP will hold a public meeting to discuss its role as the reviewing and regulatory agency followed by a presentation by Project Atlas developer, CDE Acquisitions LLC. During the question-and-answer portion, residents will be allowed to ask one question to be answered by DEP and CDE Acquisitions LLC about the Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit Application No. E3902226-002 and the Individual NPDES Permit Application PAD390390 for discharge of stormwater to tributaries to Coplay Creek, Jordan Creek and other Wetlands.

The public hearing will follow immediately after from 7:30 to 9:30 PM and will provide an opportunity for residents to provide comments on the documentation and plans associated with the permit applications.

DEP requests that individuals intending to ask a question at the meeting or to testify at the hearing submit a written notice of intent to Maria Tavera Vilchis mtavaeravil@pa.gov. Individuals attending the hearing will have the opportunity to testify if they so desire; however, individuals who preregister to testify will be given priority on the agenda. DEP will accept requests up to the day of the meeting/hearing. The department requests that individuals limit their testimony to three minutes so that all individuals have the opportunity to testify. DEP can only consider testimony regarding the NPDES Permit Application PAD390390 and Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit Application No. E3902226-002.

All comments, whether delivered orally during the hearing or submitted in writing, will carry equal weight and consideration with DEP. Additional Comments will be accepted until Monday, December 7, 2026.

The permit applications’ documentation and conceptual plans are available for review at the Lehigh County Conservation District Office, 4184 Dorney Park Road, Suite 105, Allentown, PA at 610-391-9583, and/or the DEP Northeast Regional Office, 2 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA, (570) 826-2511. For further information, contact Maria Tavera Vilchis mtaveravil@pa.gov.

Persons with a disability or require auxiliary aid, service or other accommodations should contact Maria Tavera Vilchis mariataveravil@pa.gov or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss how DEP can meet their needs.

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