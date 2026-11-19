Scranton, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a hearing to take testimony from the public on PP&L’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit application PAD350072 for the discharge of stormwater for construction activities related to the Stanton Summit Transmission Line Project.

The hearing will take place on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, at Lackawanna College Auditorium 501 Vine Street, Scranton, PA18509.

The project consists of rebuilding an existing 7.75 mile overhead electric transmission line from Stanton substation in Luzerne County to Summit substation in Lackawanna County. Additionally, the project includes installation of .75 miles of fiber optic line on an existing transmission line. Under the conditions of the permit, the discharge of stormwater for construction activities would be to the following receiving watercourses:

Susquehanna River (WWF-MF)

Unnamed Tributary (UNT) to Susquehanna River (CWF-MF)

St. Johns Creek and UNTs (CWF-MF)

Lucky Run and UNTs (CWF-MF)

Lindy Creek and UNTs (CWF-MF)

Keyser Creek (CWF-MF)

Leach Creek and UNTs (TSF-MF)

Individuals wishing to testify at the hearing must submit written notice of intent to Maria Tavera Vilchis, Environmental Justice Coordinator at PA DEP, 2 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915, or by email to mtavaravil@pa.gov. Representatives from DEP and Lackawanna County Conservation District will be in attendance.

DEP will accept requests up to the day of hearing. DEP asks that individuals limit their testimony to five minutes to ensure all individuals have the opportunity to testify. All comments, whether delivered orally during the hearing or submitted in writing, will carry equal weight and consideration with DEP. Individuals attending the hearing will have the opportunity to testify if they so desire. Individuals who pre-register to testify will be given priority on the agenda. Additional comments will be accepted until December 4, 2026, and can be emailed to mtavaravil@pa.gov.

Persons with a disability who wish to testify and require auxiliary aid, service or other accommodations should email mariatavil@pa.gov or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss how DEP can meet their needs.

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