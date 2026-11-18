Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) for Thursday, November 19, 2026, for the Monongahela Valley area of Allegheny County.

A very strong area of high pressure will remain over southwestern Pennsylvania Thursday morning, bringing a light southwest wind, clear skies, patchy fog, and temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The cold, dense air near the ground will trap fine particulates Thursday morning and again after sunset. During these times, there will be hourly values in the Code Orange or higher range.

Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.

During a Code Orange Air Quality Alert, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Alert areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all. An Air Quality Alert is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher.

For more information, visit DEP at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb EPA’s AirNow at www.airnow.gov.