Scranton, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a hearing to take testimony from the public on Mid Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT)’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit application PAD520068 for the discharge of stormwater from construction activities related to the Shawnee Walker Transmission Line Project.

The hearing will take place on Wednesday November 18, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, at the Delaware Valley Middle School, located at 1365 Route 739 Dingman’s Ferry, PA 18328.

The project is for construction of a 69-kV Transmission Line Reliability Project for Segment 2-Bushkill Falls Substation to Birchwood Lakes substation in Lehman and Delaware Townships in Pike County. Under the conditions of the permit, the discharge of stormwater for construction activities would be to the following receiving watercourses:

Little Bush kill (Exceptional Value (EV), Migratory Fishes (MF))

Little Bush kill (High‑Quality Cold Water Fishery (HQ-CWF), MF)

UNTs to Delaware River (HQ-CWF, MF)

UNTs to Toms Creek (EV, MF)

Toms Creek (EV, MF)

Hornbecks Creek (HQ-CWF, MF)

UNTs to Hornbecks Creek (HQ-CWF, MF)

Dingmans Creek (HQ-CWF, MF)

UNTs to Dingmans Creek (HQ-CWF, MF)

EV Wetlands

Individuals wishing to testify at the hearing must submit written notice of intent to Patti Monahan, Regional Communications Manager at PA DEP, 2 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915, or by email to: pamonahan@pa.gov. Representatives from DEP will be in attendance.

DEP will accept requests up to the day of hearing. DEP asks that individuals limit their testimony to five minutes to ensure all individuals have the opportunity to testify. All comments, whether delivered orally during the hearing or submitted in writing will carry equal weight and consideration with DEP. Individuals attending the hearing will have the opportunity to testify if they so desire. Individuals who pre-register to testify will be given priority on the agenda. Additional comments will be accepted until December 2, 2026, and can be emailed to pamonahan@dep.gov.

Persons with a disability who wish to testify and require auxiliary aid, service or other accommodations should email DEP Regional Communications Manager Patti Monahan at pamonahan@pa.gov or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss how DEP can meet their needs.

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