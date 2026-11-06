Shapiro Administration Invests $19.6 Million to Help Businesses Cut Fuel Costs to Save Money, Reduce Diesel Emissions, and Improve Air Quality Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is investing $19.6 million in 18 organizations across Pennsylvania to help reduce fuel costs, replace older diesel-powered equipment with cleaner transportation technologies, and improve air quality. The projects are expected to save recipients an estimated $1.16 million by reducing or eliminating diesel fuel costs. An estimated $991,000 of that will be from projects to replace diesel engines with electric alternatives.

With diesel prices remaining high, transitioning to more fuel-efficient and electric equipment can help Pennsylvania businesses and organizations lower operating costs, reduce their reliance on diesel, and put more money back into their operations.

The grants are being awarded through the PA Freight Innovations in Transportation (PA-FIT) Grant Program, which supports the transition to cleaner technologies in freight and cargo transportation. PA-FIT is part of DEP’s Driving PA Forward initiative. In addition to helping recipients save on fuel, the projects are expected to reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions by approximately 88 tons annually, along with a combined 34-ton annual reduction in particulate matter, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide.

“Improving air quality across Pennsylvania is a priority of the Shapiro Administration, and these grants will help organizations reduce polluting emissions from diesel engines. Through this investment, we’re reducing harmful emissions while supporting cleaner transportation solutions and healthier communities,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “These projects will help recipients save more than $1.1 million annually in fuel costs — and with diesel fuel still over $6 per gallon, these projects will keep that money from going up in smoke. At the same time, we're supporting cleaner transportation and healthier communities across Pennsylvania.”

The following organizations were awarded funds in 14 counties across Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia

University of Pennsylvania Trustees, $4,833,489: Replacing biodiesel-powered buses with electric, zero-emission buses. In addition, charging stations will be installed across the campuses served to support the new buses. The project will save an estimated 14,713 gallons of diesel and $96,959 in fuel costs.



Replacing biodiesel-powered buses with electric, zero-emission buses. In addition, charging stations will be installed across the campuses served to support the new buses. The project will save an estimated 14,713 gallons of diesel and $96,959 in fuel costs. S.D. Richman Sons, $193,635: Replacing an older, diesel-powered aggregate materials handler with a new Tier 4 diesel-powered material handler. The project will save an estimated 6,593 gallons of diesel and $43,448 in fuel costs.

Allegheny County

U.S Steel, $5,931,225 : Repowering pre-tier diesel-powered, freight switcher locomotives with battery-electric, zero-emission locomotives and installing heavy-duty DC fast chargers to support operations. The project will save an estimated 15,000 gallons of diesel and $98,850 in fuel costs.



: Repowering pre-tier diesel-powered, freight switcher locomotives with battery-electric, zero-emission locomotives and installing heavy-duty DC fast chargers to support operations. The project will save an estimated 15,000 gallons of diesel and $98,850 in fuel costs. U.S. Steel, $3,016,000: Repowering a pre-tier, diesel-powered tugboat engine with an electric, zero-emission propulsion system and installing a single marine DC fast charger to power the tugboat. The project will save an estimated 20,000 gallons of diesel and $131,800 in fuel costs.



Repowering a pre-tier, diesel-powered tugboat engine with an electric, zero-emission propulsion system and installing a single marine DC fast charger to power the tugboat. The project will save an estimated 20,000 gallons of diesel and $131,800 in fuel costs. Delta Airlines, $431,489 : Replacing pieces of diesel-powered airport ground support equipment (GSE) with new all-electric, zero emission GSE and installing DC fast chargers to power equipment. The project will save an estimated 13,982 gallons of diesel and $92,141 i fuel costs.



: Replacing pieces of diesel-powered airport ground support equipment (GSE) with new all-electric, zero emission GSE and installing DC fast chargers to power equipment. The project will save an estimated 13,982 gallons of diesel and $92,141 i fuel costs. Michael Brothers Transportation, $667,500: Replacing several diesel-powered trucks and non-road equipment with new Tier 4 diesel trucks and materials handler, and an all-electric zero emission excavator. The project will save an estimated 4,623 gallons of diesel and $30,466 in fuel costs.

Bucks County

Mazza Iron & Steel, $989,681: Replacing a diesel-powered aggregate materials handler with a new all-electric, zero emission materials handler. The project will save an estimated 16,830 gallons of diesel and $110,910 in fuel costs.

Replacing a diesel-powered aggregate materials handler with a new all-electric, zero emission materials handler. The project will save an estimated 16,830 gallons of diesel and $110,910 in fuel costs. Excel (DHL Supply Chain), $142,898: Replacing a diesel-powered, Class 8-yard truck with a battery-electric powered truck. The project will save an estimated 3,400 gallons of diesel and $22,406 in fuel costs.

Berks County

AMG Resources, $825,840: Replacing a diesel-powered aggregate materials handler with a new, grid-electric-powered materials handler. The project will save an estimated 15,562 gallons of diesel and $102,554 in fuel costs.

Blair, Columbia, Clearfield, and Centre Counties

Fullington School Bus, $364,750: Replacing diesel-powered Type C school buses with Tier 4 diesel-powered buses. Fullington uses these buses to transport public school students. The project will save an estimated 728 gallons of diesel and $4,798 in fuel costs.

Centre County

Fullington Trailways, $376,750: Replacing diesel-powered, buses with new, Tier 4 diesel-powered buses to transport riders to and from Penn State University activities across the state and occasionally used to transport Army National Guard troops. The project will save an estimated 568 gallons of diesel and $3,743 in fuel costs.

Dauphin County

Freight Equipment Leasing (PittOhio), $552,582: Replacing an older, diesel-powered Class 8 terminal tractor and Class 6/7 box trucks with all-electric, zero-emission trucks. The project will save an estimated 20,960 gallons of diesel and $138,126 in fuel costs.

Lackawanna County

Nicholas Trucking, $163,134: Replacing diesel-powered Class 7 box trucks with new propane trucks. The project will save an estimated 3,529 gallons of diesel and $23,256 in fuel costs.

Lebanon County

Excel (DHL Supply Chain), $162,180: Replacing a diesel-powered, Class 8-yard truck with a battery-electric powered truck. The project will save an estimated 9,000 gallons of diesel and $59,310 in fuel costs.

Lehigh County

E Schneider & Sons, $137,225: Replacing a diesel-powered aggregate materials handler with a new Tier 4 diesel-powered materials handler. The project will save an estimated 5,121 gallons of diesel and $33,747 in fuel costs.

Luzerne County

Excel (DHL Supply Chain), $142,898: Replacing a diesel-powered, Class 8-yard truck with a battery-electric powered truck. The project will save an estimated 600 gallons of diesel and $3,954 in fuel costs.

Schuylkill County

Weiner Iron & Metal, $127,050: Replacing a diesel-powered, aggregate materials handler with a new Tier 4 diesel-powered materials handler. The project will save an estimated 5,080 gallons of diesel and $33,477 in fuel costs.

Westmoreland County

Sims Metal – East, $548,217: Replacing pieces of diesel-powered scrap-handling equipment with new all-electric, zero emission equipment. The project will save an estimated 20,349 gallons of diesel and $134,100 in fuel costs.

To learn more about the PA-FIT grants, visit DEP’s website.

Pennsylvania Protects Air, Land, and Water Under Governor Shapiro’s Leadership

DEP’s mission is to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land, and water resources and to provide for the health and safety of its residents and visitors. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the agency has:

Had access to Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding to protect the health and safety of Pennsylvanians through plugging wells and reclaiming abandoned mine land through a lawsuit filed by Governor Shapiro against the federal government.

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